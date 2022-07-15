BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Oliver Lee Dunn, was born July 4, 2022, to Alicia Bartlett and Mike Dunn, of Williamstown.
Copley Health SystemsA daughter, Emma Jean Zaret, was born June 30, 2022, to Eva Zaret and Alexander Wyman, of Plainfield.
A son, Joseph Petar Trajkovski, was born July 4, 2022, to Samantha and Christopher Trajkovski, of Wolcott.
Gifford Medical CenterA son, Mason Haines, was born June 29, 2022, to Kristen Engelhard and Nathan Haines, of Graniteville.
A son, Silas Reed Barker, was born June 30, 2022, to Isaac and Kyla (Davis) Barker, of Tunbridge.
COLLEGE NEWS
GraduatesRoger Williams University graduates include Isabel Clancy, of Hyde Park, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree in Architecture; and Tyler Cain, of Montpelier, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree in finance.
Noah Carr, of Waterbury, earned a bachelor’s degree in games at the University of Utah.
Academic honorsLocal students named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College include Anna Duffy, of Waitsfield, psychology major; Emily Manzi, of Waitsfield, psychology major; Jackson Greenleaf, of Waterbury Center, media studies and digital arts/philosophy major.
Students named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of New England include Kiernan Krasofski, Morgan Mast, both of Barre; Payton Gariboldi, of East Montpelier; Jozlyn Bolduc, of Worcester.
Spring 2022 dean’s list at Roger Williams University names Willem Pontbriand, of Barre; Lucy Boyden, Rachel Boyden, both of Cambridge; Isabel Clancy, Shane Royer, both of Hyde Park; Lily Loomis, Jack Messier, both of Jeffersonville; Tyler Cain, of Montpelier.
Local residents named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology include Will Poirier, of Barre, software engineering major; Emmitt White, of Jeffersonville, graphic design major; Bradley Benedict, of Montpelier, biomedical engineering major; Seth Davidson, of Warren, electrical engineering technology major; Chase Elliott, of Waterford, software engineering major; Carson Molleur, of Woodbury, mechanical engineering technology major.
Jahirah Thurber, of Corinth, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay.
Nursing scholarshipsBARRE — The local chapter of The Forty and Eight, a national veterans organization, has awarded scholarships to four students in nursing programs at Vermont colleges. The recipients are Chelsea LaCroix, of Barre, a junior at Vermont Technical College; Sophie Haugwitz, of Newport, a junior at University of Vermont; Alyssa Morande, of Northfield, a junior at Norwich University; and Kennedy Wimble, of Waterbury, a senior at Norwich University.
A national program to help alleviate the shortage of skilled nurses is a special interest to La Societé des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux, the veterans organization founded in 1920 and also known as “The Forty and Eight.” Since 1955, as of July 2020, La Societé has provided over $34,400,000 and assisted more than 52,186 nurses in obtaining nursing degrees. For more information, call (802) 454-7746 or email sprucemt907@gmail.com.
AROUND TOWN
Do Good FestMONTPELIER — Do Good Fest, a benefit music concert hosted by National Life Group on its Montpelier campus, 1 National Life Drive, returns Saturday, July 16, with gates open at 1:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit Branches of Hope, the cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center.
Jaquith Public LibraryMARSHFIELD — Summer events are free and held at the library (unless noted otherwise) 122 School St. Room 2, Marshfield. For more information, call (802) 426-3581, email jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com or visit www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org online.
Morning Program for ages newborn to 7: 10:30 a.m. story time and snack followed by noon activities.
Summer Concert Series: from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, Old Schoolhouse Common gazebo.
Family Fun Nights: Pollinators with Jerry Schneider, 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 22; and Monarch, Lady Beetle, Bug Walk, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
American LegionBARRE — Upcoming events at American Legion Post 10, 320 North Main St., Barre, include:
Meat Bingo 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 15.
Alive-N-Kickin’ Band 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
BBQ Dinner, free for veterans, noon Sunday, July 17, make reservations at (802) 479-9058.
Breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
Bird museumHUNTINGTON — Upcoming July events at Birds of Vermont Museum, 900 Sherman Hollow Road in Huntington include:
Nestlings Find Nature, for ages 4 to 6, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 20 and 27, register at (802) 434-2167.
Northern Shoveler, one-day woodcarving class, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 16, $45, registration required: birdsofvermont.org/event/northern-shoveler-one-day-woodcarving-class online.
Bird Monitoring Walk, 7:30 to 9 a.m. July 30, pre-register at birdsofvermont.org/event/july-bird-monitoring-walk-2022 online
OTOTO FestivalMARSHFIELD — Old Time on the Onion (OTOTO), Vermont’s old-time musicians event produced by the Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture, will be held July 22-24 at the Onion River Campground, 61 Onion River Road in Marshfield, just off Route 2. Admission is $30 for the full weekend, $20 for Saturday only, $15 for Friday or Sunday, payable at the gate by cash or check (no credit cards). RV hookups are available for an extra $10, also payable at the gate, but reservations are recommended by email to rdeno@fairpoint.net.
Guest speakerBARRE — Award-winning Vermont author Michelle Kennedy, author of “Without a Net: Middle Class and Homeless (With Kids) in America,” published by Viking, will be guest speaker at Green Mountain United Way’s annual celebration and awards Breakfast for Happy Hour event Oct. 6 at the Barre Opera House. Kennedy, who is also the development and communications director for Green Mountain United Way, is the author of 16 books, including a series of parenting and pregnancy books published by Barron’s. Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $25 at www.eventbrite.com/e/374440761397 online.
Long Trail benefitIn 2019, Green Mountain Club launched its Long Trail Legacy Campaign to make investments in the rugged northern Long Trail, improve the GMC headquarters for year-round visitors, and provide funding to protect portions of the trail in perpetuity. Today, the $4 million goal has been met. The club experienced a 35% increase in the use of the Long Trail and an 80% increase in use of overnight shelters since 2020. Campaign funds have already been put to work improving the northern Long Trail and permanently protecting portions of the trail.
AROUND STATE
Protection trainingWATERBURY — Vermont’s Department of Public Safety announces a new public safety initiative, called SURVIVERMONT. This program is a community caretaking initiative created to educate and empower Vermonters with actions they can take to protect themselves and family members if they are confronted with an active shooter or violent threat situation. SURVIVERMONT combines three concepts from established federal public safety programs: See Something, Say Something; Run, Hide and Fight; and Stop the Bleed.
The first two dates and times for this community caretaking initiative are:
6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks, 2011 Vermont Route 107 in Bethel.
6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Arlington Memorial High School, 529 E. Arlington Rd. in Arlington.
Email adam.silverman@vermont.gov for more information.
Colby AwardNORTHFIELD — Norwich University has opened submissions for the 2023 Colby Award, beginning July 1, ending Nov. 30. The annual award is presented to a first solo work of fiction, nonfiction or poetry that has made a major contribution to the understanding of military history, intelligence operations or international affairs. Award recipients receive a $5,000 author honorarium provided through the generosity of the Chicago-based Pritzker Military Foundation. Visit www.norwich.edu/colby/colby-award for more information.
Forest programMONTPELIER — The American Forest Foundation (AFF), a national conservation organization that supports family woodland owners, and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a global conservation organization, announced their joint Family Forest Carbon Program, is open for enrollment to rural woodlot owners with as little as 30 acres in Vermont and parts of eastern New York (Columbia, Dutchess, Rensselaer and Washington counties).
The program provides annual payments to family and individual landowners with small forest holdings to implement scientifically proven climate-friendly forest practices that increase the carbon sequestered and stored on the land. In addition, the program provides consultation from foresters and creates a customized forest management plan for those who need one.
Landowners can log on to familyforestcarbon.org, select their property, and see if their forest conditions and personal goals match with the requirements for enrollment.
Pumpout appBURLINGTON — A free digital tool is available for recreational boaters on Lake Champlain and Lake George to help them locate the closest marina with pumpout services for the proper disposal of boat sewage. The Pumpout Nav: Marina Pumpout Finder app is available for download from both the Android Play and iOS Apple stores. Lake Champlain was the first body of water outside of California to be included in the app. Its inclusion was thanks to a partnership between University of Vermont Extension, the Lake Champlain Sea Grant Program, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and San Francisco Estuary Partnership. Visit go.uvm.edu/pumpout for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
