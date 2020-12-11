AROUND TOWN
Food shelf drop-offSTOWE — Remarkable Things in Stowe announces it is now a drop-off point for Waterbury Food Shelf. Food, cleaning supplies or financial donations can be accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Dec. 31. Curbside donations are also possible — just knock on the door or window and someone can come out to take care of it.
Waterbury Area Food Shelf accepts unexpired, unopened boxes and cans of non-perishables, as well as cleaning supplies and financial donations. They are unable to accept home canned and baked goods.
Remarkable Things is an American artisan art, craft, jewelry and furniture shop.
Videoconferencing grantJOHNSON/LYNDON — Northern Vermont University has been awarded a $465,000 USDA Rural Utilities (RUS) grant to expand videoconferencing services in rural communities throughout the state. The funding will support the development of 30 additional community sites to expand access to workforce training and education, distance learning opportunities and telemedicine in underserved areas throughout the state — bringing the total number of community sites to 60. The first sites were developed through the first round of RUS funding and are located in high schools around Vermont.
New online courseCRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College’s interactive course titled “Surviving the Future: Conversations for our Time” will help participants engage with the interlocking crises that threaten our future. This eight-week online course begins Jan. 4, 2021, and offers opportunities to build a global community who are helping their localities seek new insights for times of profound change.
Featured guests are internationally recognized experts in energy, economics, community building, activism and regenerative agriculture, including Nate Hagens, co-founder and director of the Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future; Chris Smaje, author of “A Small Farm Future;” and Lucy Neal, a theater maker, community activist and co-founder of The Case For Optimism.
Hatchery restoredROXBURY — Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recently completed the reconstruction of the Roxbury Fish Culture Station. Locally known as “the fish hatchery,” the original facility was constructed in 1891 as Vermont’s first fish hatchery, but was destroyed Aug. 28, 2011, during Tropical Storm Irene.
The facility is back at full production after nine years of planning, permitting and rebuilding, starting with eggs that will be raised into yearlings and stocked into lakes, ponds and streams in the spring of 2022. The former gravity-fed pond system was upgraded to meet modern clean water standards and to reduce sediment and particulate matter entering Vermont’s waterways.
The renovated facility will produce 25,000 pounds of fish — approximately 60,000 brook and rainbow trout annually for stocking in state waters. Previous studies from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have shown the Roxbury Fish Culture Station has contributed about $2.4 million as annual economic impact to the state.
The outdoor grounds at the Roxbury Fish Culture Station will remain open and visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and wear face coverings while onsite.
BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A girl, Nithya Lillian Vangalapudi, was born Nov. 27, 2020, to Sowmya Sirra and Murali Vangalapudi of Montpelier.
A girl, Piper Hazel-May Noack, was born Dec. 1, 2020, to Valery Weston and Rodney James-Travis Noack of Graniteville.
A boy, Jaxson Stone-Currier Smith, was born Dec. 8, 2020, to Brittany Habel and Connor Smith of Barre.
Copley HospitalA girl, Fielda Andrea Calderwood, was born Nov. 30, 2020, to Andrew Calderwood and Madelynn Johnston of Craftsbury.
Gifford Medical CenterA boy, Levi James Murray, was born Nov. 24, 2020, to Douglas and Danielle (Hollstein) Murray of Barre.
A boy, Theodore Sebastion Rock, was born Nov. 27, 2020, to Isaiah and Michaela (Kingsley) Rock of Canaan, New Hampshire.
A boy, Finley Dwayne Braman, was born Nov. 30, 2020, to Lucas and Nichole (Roux) Braman of Randolph Center.
AROUND THE STATE
Hearing lossCommunity of Vermont Elders launched a new promotional campaign “Hearing Loss Thursdays” to raise awareness about the thousands of Vermonters living with untreated hearing loss. The nonprofit group, which focuses on issues affecting older people, will publish a blog each Thursday on vermontelders.org to help draw attention to the cause. For more information, visit vermontelders.org.
Komen registrationSusan G. Komen for VT-NH announced registration is now open for the 2021 Komen Virtual Snowshoe events. Registration is free and while fundraising is not required, it is strongly encouraged.
For the safety of Komen constituents, many of whom are immune-compromised, and due to in-person events facing restrictions due to COVID-19, all snowshoe participants will be asked to #SnowshoeWhereYouAre for the 2021 Komen Vermont Virtual Snowshoe on Sunday, Jan. 17, and for the 2021 Komen New Hampshire Virtual Snowshoe on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Those interested in forming a team or registering as an individual, or in donating, may visit komennewengland.org/snowshoe.
‘Better Places’MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Vermont Community Foundation announced $90,000 in grant funding to launch Better Places, a statewide initiative to speed economic recovery by creating places in downtowns and village centers to safely serve residents and visitors this winter and into the coming year.
Municipalities, nonprofits and other community groups may apply to ACCD for grant awards of up to $20,000. Program guidelines, application and FAQs are on the Better Places website, accd.vermont.gov/community-development/funding-incentives/better-places. Applications are due Jan. 22, 2021, and awards will be announced in mid-February.
Grants awardedMONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Buildings and General Services announced the recipients of this year’s Building Communities Grants for Facilities. These grants will fund $600,000 in construction and capital improvements for 68 projects across Vermont, including:
Human Services Facilities — Making Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and kitchen upgrades at Martha’s Community Kitchen in St. Albans, Jenna’s Promise in Johnson and Good Samaritan Haven in Barre; replacing flooring at the Brandon Senior Center; and installing an emergency generator at Rochester Community Care Home.
Educational Facilities — Renovating the education barn at the Green Mountain Audubon Center in Huntington; doubling the child care capacity for toddlers at Craftsbury Saplings; updating the Learning Together Kitchen at the Sunrise Family Resource Center in Bennington; and creating a training facility at Betty’s Bikes in Burlington.
Recreational Facilities — Refurbishing the lodge at Northeast Slopes in East Corinth; installing fencing for a new dog park in Monkton; replacing floating docks at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes; installing benches along the bike path in Springfield; and constructing a new park in Poultney.
Regional Economic Development — Upgrading the brewery and taproom at Farm Road Brewing in Bennington; purchasing a flash freeze tunnel for Vermont Organics Reclamation in St. Albans; and purchasing new energy efficient refrigeration equipment at Currier’s Quality Market in Glover.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.