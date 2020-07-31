Births
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Rupert Wesley Runnals, was born July 1, 2020, to Alexandra Myrick and Lance Runnals of Stockbridge.
A girl, Mary Janet Anderson, was born July 15, 2020, to Danielle and Joshua Anderson of Williamstown.
A boy, Gael Andres Melendez, was born July 15, 2020, to Briana Nichols and Jose Melendez of Tunbridge.
A boy, Oden Hook, was born July 18, 2020, to Jeremy and Ally (Allen) Hook of Chelsea.
A girl, Emily MacKenzie, was born July 20, 2020, to Katrina MacKenzie Rice of Braintree.
College news
Krista Sawyer of Hardwick recently received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Frostburg State University.
Harriet Porter of Montpelier has earned 2020 dean's list honors at Lawrence University.
Students named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Bates College are Alex Bickart of Lake Elmore, biology major; and Erin O'Farrell of West Burke, environmental studies major.
Wren Smith of Bradford and Emily Luther of East Hardwick were named to the spring 2020 dean's List at Roger Williams University.
Lillian Riddle of Barre was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Knox College.
Local residents named to the spring 2020 dean's list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell are Ryan Allen of Barre, computer science; Robert Austin of Barre, mechanical engineering; Aaron Brier of Barre, mechanical engineering; April Scott of Bradford, business administration; Dana Stone of Northfield, education; Isabella Giesing of Vershire, environmental science.
BARRE — The local chapter of The Forty and Eight, a national veterans organization, has awarded fall 2020 semester scholarships to two nursing program students: Castleton University junior Abigale Savoie of South Barre, and University of Vermont senior Jasmine Moody of West Glover.
