AROUND TOWN
Bernie’s Mittens
BARRE — Capstone Community Action, with support from the Friends of Bernie Sanders’ Mittens Fund, announced a new program, “Mitten Match Savings,” directed to at-risk, low-income Vermont children and families. This new program will offer families in its Head Start program seed money to start a savings account, as well as coaching in financial literacy, then match their savings 2:1, up to $500 in savings after 6 months. Bernie’s Mittens money will now offer these families a chance to save and build assets for the future.
Vaccines for the homebound
BARRE — Last week, Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) began administering the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to homebound central Vermonters aged 75 and older. CVHHH will vaccinate a person’s caregiver if that individual is 75 years or older. For more information, call 223-1878.
AROUND THE STATE
Grants available
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, has grant funds available for on-farm capital improvement projects that have a positive impact on water quality. Eligible farmers can apply for a Water Quality Grant, which provides $5,000 to $40,000 in funding. Applications are due by March 26. Matching funds are required and may include federal or state grants, as well as cash, loans or labor. For more information and applications, visit Viability Program Website at: vhcb.org/WQG.
BIRTHS
Gifford Medical Center
A girl, Addylynn Rose Perkins, was born Feb. 4, 2021, to Shenia Manning and Gage Perkins of East Montpelier.
A boy, Landon Anderson Norris, was born Feb. 6, 2021, to Trent and Serena (Deyo) Norris of Barre.
A boy, Greyson Mathew Foss, was born Feb. 7, 2021, to Ryan and Kimberly (Cayer) Foss of Barre Town.
A boy, William Leevy Appleby, was born Feb. 8, 2021, to William and Madeleine Boudreau-Perkins Appleby of Strafford.
COLLEGE NEWS
Kayla Richardson of Northfield earned a master of social work at Edinboro University.
The following students earned fall 2020 academic honors at Community College of Vermont:
President’s list — Jacob Allen, Annie Linendoll, Cami Mason, Natalie Taylor, all of Barre; Jackie Taylor, of East Calais; Sierra Hutchins, Lily Parker, Kilee Rolland, all of East Montpelier; Parker Morse, of Montpelier; Ruby Klarich, of Plainfield; Alisha Armstrong, of Waitsfield; Rebecca Busichio, of Waterbury; and Aneila Lamb, of Worcester.
Dean’s list — Jared Berry, Emily McMahon, Jasmine Vance, Christopher West, all of Barre; Victoria Mayo, of Cabot; Mason York, of Graniteville; Erik Dorfman, Zai Gluck, Jed Kurts, all of Middlesex; Nicole Dunn, Encendre Eng-Lambert, Jessica Evans, Katelyn Hersey, Rory Lever, Lili Pringles, Jenna Robinson, Christine Salvatore, all of Montpelier; Megan Hopwood, of Northfield; Melissa Newton, of Plainfield; Brittany Matott, Demitri Otis, both of South Barre; Anna Duffy, of Warren; and Amber Babcock, Zoe Buffum, Tanner Loy, Andrew Proteau, Katelyn Shepard, all of Waterbury.
Honors list — Kevin Adamowich, Shandi Barclay, Crystal Brigham, Cierra Ferrer, Stephanie Jean, Kristiana Kennison, Chelsea LaCroix, Shayla Messier, Kimberly Nelson, Venus Russell, Amelia Salata-Hartman, Ashlyn Talley, Brittany Thayer, all of Barre; Sophia Morgan, Sarah Peterson, both of Cabot; Jessica Davenport, Lauren Menard, both of Graniteville; Tiffany Caldwell, Rachel Gouge, Julie Phoenix, Adrian Townsend, all of Marshfield; Karen Brown, Nicholas Davis, Mollie Gaito, all of Middlesex; Zachary Lacy, Amanda Perkins, Apollonia Tabacco, all of Montpelier; Sandra Lory, of Orange; Elizabeth Perreault, of Plainfield; Prosper Velazquez, of Warren; Aimee Smith, Tracy Wells, both of Waterbury; Bethany Brandt-Ashline, of Woodbury; and Tracy Cook, Angel Tucker, both of Worcester.
The following students were recognized for fall 2020 academic honors at Norwich University:
President’s list — Gabriela F. Calderon, Devin Patrick O’Neill, Mary Elizabeth Thibeault, all of Barre; Jenna Mae Sprague, of Brookfield; Zoie Leigh Beauregard, of East Calais; Mikaela Ann Pearson, of Middlesex; Katie Elizabeth Gibson-Davis, Sonya Sagan-Dworsky, both of Montpelier; Courtney Lynn Amell, Alyssa Grace Atwood, Bethany Kate Atwood, Sarah Rebecca Clark, Lexus Jewlian Jarvis, Milo Pavon Unzueta, all of Northfield; Kaitlyn deEtte Andress, of Plainfield; Angela Neva Bywaters, of Waitsfield; Anna Elizabeth Benard, Kennedy Elizabeth Wimble, both of Waterbury; and Laurel Davey, of Waterbury Center.
Dean’s list — Ethan Philip Asselin, Ivan Kwame Bansah, Benjamin Brown, Anthony Joseph Castellaneta, Olivia Adrienne Couture, Sonya Gail Marie Fuller, Cassandra Marie Graves, Jamie Cherie Heath, Owen Monahan Kresco, Andrea Kay Kroll, Meagan Kunkle, Allyson Ann LaGue, Frederick Lapan, Alvin Law, Ellen Otterman, Evan Parent, Morgan Lynn Renz, Nathan Joseph Romeo, Matthias Constantine Tchantouridze, Dakota Teyanna Vance, all of Barre; Timothy Francis Hodges, of Bradford; Scott Matthews, of Brookfield; Jayde Victoria Edwards, Heather June Peterson, both of Chelsea; Gabriel Thomas Gaetz, of Corinth; Madison Shea Brigham, of East Montpelier; Alivia Brooke Crum, of Groton; Jordan Ann Brimblecombe, of Marshfield; Leah Brown, Acheri Donnell, Robyn Allene Dudley, Elizabeth Ann Guthrie, Kaitlyn Brielle King, Nathan James Larosa, Michael Mulcahy, Katherine Page Norwood, all of Montpelier; Tess Olivia Ayres, Camden E. A. Bean, Hailey Marie Brickey, Benjamin Louis Carlson, Sapphire S. Doney, Laura Ann Farnum, Lia Cornell Gerrish, April Reine Gibb, Danielle Felicia Guerrero, Anya Kathrine Hoagland, Lindsey Faye Maloney, Favour Obiageri Mgbeahurike, Peter James Milne, Alyssa Marie Morande, Tameka Maya Porter, Hannah Rea, all of Northfield; Aleya Shay Bernatchy, Riley Maria Hudson, both of Plainfield; Kasey Leigh Farnham, Timber Corvus Russell, Caleb Edward Scully, all of Randolph; Sydney Alexandra Dewey, of Roxbury; Lindsey Nicole Dukette, of Topsham; Alexander James Tavernia, of Waitsfield; Lauryn Anne DePaul, of Waterbury; Reuben Augustine Callan, of Waterbury Center; and Alyssa M. Brink, Gloria Cherotich, Savannah Rose Covey, Kyle Georid Earls, Savannah Adeline King, Julianne Jordan Rafferty, all of Williamstown.
The following local residents made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology: Emily Burroughs, of East Montpelier, applied mathematics; Rowan Keller, of Elmore, computing and information technologies; Rhiannon Howe, of Montpelier, interior design; Sarah Neff, of Waitsfield, media design; and Carson Molleur, of Woodbury, mechanical engineering technology.
Lillian Curtin of Montpelier was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Old Dominion University.
Local residents named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, are Ryan Allen, of Barre, computer science; Denver Heath, of Barre, business administration; Dana Stone, of Northfield, education; and Isabella Giesing, of Vershire, environmental science.
NU professor earns Fulbright Award
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University announced that Dr. Min Li, an associate professor in the School of Justice Studies and Sociology, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award in social sciences for the 2020-21 academic year. Li will conduct her research in Taiwan; her research proposal is “Develop Quality of Life Measures in Chinese and Apply to Chinese Children with Cerebral Palsy.
