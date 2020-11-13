Around town
Climate Catalysts grads
The Vermont Council on Rural Development celebrated the graduation of 11 local leaders from the inaugural class of the Climate Catalysts Leadership Program. The program brings together local leaders from all walks of life and all corners of Vermont to build peer connections, strengthen leadership skills and receive support in developing a local project or initiative tackling climate change.
The graduating class included Madison Kremer, Bennington; Stephen Dotson, Brattleboro; Deirdre Holmes, Charlotte; Adam Wechsler, Jericho; Amanda Carlson, Montpelier; Linda Gray, Norwich; Laurel Green, Rockingham; Rob Terry, Rupert; Catherine Crawley, Stowe; Lynn Coale, Weybridge; and Ann Lawless, Wheelock.
Deploying diverse strategies and projects were the participation focus for the Climate Catalysts.
Some members are leaders of town energy committees working to select and effectively implement local initiatives. Others focused on specific projects like an E-bike lending library, transforming commuting habits, local food promotion, composting at a workplace, reaching low-income Vermonters with weatherization services, implementing new forest management and regenerative farming practices or working with local schools.
Births
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Lucas Alexander Roya, was born Oct. 30, 2020, to Michael and Marina (Vitagliano) Roya of Barre.
A girl, Dove Aurora Jarmy, was born Nov. 2, 2020, to Rachelle Hahn and Simon Jarmy of East Randolph.
A girl, Hannah James Hibler, was born Nov. 3, 2020, to Courtney Riley and Nathaniel Hibler of Randolph.
