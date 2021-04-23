BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A daughter, Inara Opal Bador, was born April 12, 2021, to Krystle Frantz-Bador and Justin Bador, of Worcester.
Copley Hospital
A son, Luke Forrest Hoadley, was born April 15, 2021, to John and Kayla (Welch) Hoadley, of Johnson.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Thomas, was born April 9, 2021, to Matthew and Sarah (Drohan) Goodrich, of Barre.
AROUND TOWN
BARRE — People’s Health and Wellness Clinic staff and Board of Trustees members joined community leaders and supporters Monday, April 19, to view the renovation progress of 51 Church St., future home of the clinic. The property was constructed in 1878 as the two-room Church Street School. Expanded to two stories in 1884, it served as a school until the 1920s and as the home of the Barre Granite Association until recent times.
AROUND THE STATE
Composting May 3-7
MONTPELIER — Next month, the Composting Association of Vermont and Agency of Natural Resources will host the Vermont Organics Recycling Summit (VORS). This free online event is an opportunity for anyone interested in how Vermont communities and organizations manage their food scraps; learn more about compost, anaerobic digestion and building healthy soil. Register online at www.compostingvermont.org/vors-2021 or email info@compostingvermont.org or call 373-6499.
Author Treanor wins award
NORTHFIELD — Mark Treanor won the 2021 William E. Colby Award for his book, “A Quiet Cadence.” Norwich University presents the award annually to a first solo work of fiction or nonfiction that has made a major contribution to the understanding of military history, intelligence operations or international affairs.
Treanor grew up in Rutland and splits his time between Quechee and Edgewater, Maryland. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and commissioned into the U.S. Marines as a 2nd lieutenant in 1968. He was a rifle platoon leader in Vietnam, an artillery battery commander, leadership instructor and later served on the boards of the National Defense University and the Naval Academy. He has been a lawyer, corporate executive and leadership coach who has participated in national security fact-finding missions in Iraq, Yemen, Africa and the Caucasus.
Lineworker appreciation
EAST MONTPELIER — April 18 marked the national day of recognition for lineworkers, the people who keep the power on all across America. The job requires skill, teamwork, high stakes problem solving, physical effort and when outages occur, working in the middle of the night and in all weather.
Gardening funds
Vermonters can buy seeds and seedlings that produce edible foods with 3SquaresVT benefits. 3SquaresVT can be used at over 600 retailers and more than 40 farmers markets across the state, that accept EBT cards. At most farmers markets, shoppers with 3SquaresVT can use a program called Crop Cash to double their dollar, buy produce, seeds, plants, and get gardening tips from expert farmers and growers. For every $1 spent in 3SquaresVT benefits, shoppers will receive an additional $1 in Crop Cash, up to $10. Visit vermontfoodhelp.com for more information.
VTF&W
Fishing
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says as temperatures warm and the ice recedes, a shift in fish behavior also occurs. Many fish species found in lakes and ponds throughout Vermont become more active, feed more regularly and provide fishing opportunity.
Rig your bobber at least 1 to 2 feet above the hook. Bait like worms and grubs can be found in gardens, compost piles and under logs and rocks. Cast your bait out at least 10 feet. Try to match the size of your hook to the fish you are catching. Pinching the barb on the hook if you do not intend to keep your catch. Visit vtfishandwildlife.com/fish for more information.
Report turkey kill
A successful hunter in Vermont’s April 24-25 youth and novice turkey weekend and the May 1-31 spring turkey season must, by law, report their turkey within 48 hours to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department online at www.vtfishandwildlife.com or at local big game reporting stations listed under “Hunt” on the left side of the website.
Trout stocking
GOSHEN — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced trout originally planned for the 2021 stocking season at Sugar Hill Reservoir, also known as Goshen Dam, in Goshen will be stocked at other area waterways for anglers. The shift is being made to ensure opportunities to get out and enjoy Vermont’s waterways, while on-going safety enhancements are made to the Goshen Dam. The trout are being reallocated to Lefferts Pond in Chittenden, Smith Pond in Pittsford, Silver Lake in Leicester and Prentiss Pond in Dorset.
YOUTH NEWS
BURLINGTON — Students, ages 12-18, can learn about dairy farming through Exploring Vermont Dairy, a free, five-part series offered via Zoom from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on consecutive Wednesdays beginning May 5. The University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H program developed the series in cooperation with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. Visit go.uvm.edu/xploringermontairy for required registration.
