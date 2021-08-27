BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Amelia Rae Ricker, was born Aug. 16, 2021, to Megan Couture and Thomas Ricker, of Barre Town.
A son, Sebastian Wolfgang Amadeus Nieto, was born Aug. 18, 2021, to Emily Turner and Jonathan Nieto, of Barre City.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Bennett Faillace, was born Aug. 12, 2021, to Francis and Jennifer (Venezia) Faillace, of Warren.
YOUTH NEWS
Writing contestNorthern Vermont University and the League of Vermont Writers announce the 2021-2022 Vermont High School Writing Contest kicks off Sept. 1. Open to all Vermont students in Grades 9-12, including those who homeschool, the deadline for entries is Nov. 15. For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/HSWritingContest online.
Literacy grantsWATERBURY — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) seeks applicants for its At-Risk Children grant program. The program provides a Vermont or New Hampshire author/storyteller visit, a new onsite program library, an optional family literacy seminar, and two new books for each child to choose. Eligible programs must serve low-income, at-risk, or rural children, age 12 and under, in New Hampshire or Vermont. Applications are due Sept. 30 and can be found at www.clifonline.org online.
New teams neededVermont Destination Imagination nonprofit organization is looking for new teams in schools, after-school programs, homeschool and other community groups throughout Vermont. Teams of up to seven members, kindergarten through high school age, collaborate to make the decisions for solving STEAM (designed to integrate STEM subjects with arts subjects) and other challenges (in person and/or virtually), with facilitation by an adult team manager. Challenge solutions are presented at the Vermont Destination Imagination Tournament. For more information, email vtdicreativity@gmail.com, call 272-2766 or visit www.destinationimagination.org and www.creativeimagination.org online.
NASA ChallengeWASHINGTON, D.C. — NASA is accepting entries for the NASA TechRise Student Challenge. Open to Grades 6-12 students, the challenge invites teams to design, build and launch experiments on suborbital rockets and high-altitude balloons to understand Earth’s atmosphere, space exploration, coding, electronics, and the design and testing process utilized by NASA researchers.
The entry period is open until Nov. 3. Each of the winning teams will receive $1,500 to build their experiments and an assigned spot to test it on a NASA-sponsored suborbital flight operated by Blue Origin, UP Aerospace, or Raven Aerostar. Visit www.futureengineers.org/nasatechrise for more information.
Watershed internshipsBURLINGTON — Several Vermont high school and college students recently completed internships with the Lake Education and Action Program (LEAP), gaining work experience and water quality knowledge while educating landowners about protecting local waterways. The program students selected as summer interns and their work experiences were:
Friends of the Winooski River — Aiden Casey, Woodbury; and Lukas Draugelis, Washington, D.C. Casey will be a first-year student at Dartmouth College this fall while Draugelis will enter his junior year at UVM.
Missisquoi River Basin Association — Kendra Pepin, Troy; and Anthony Plante, Richford. Pepin will attend the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry this fall. Plante will be a senior at Richford Junior Senior High School.
Poultney Mettowee Natural Resource Conservation District — Benjamin Gynan, Ira; Toby Pylik, Wallingford; and Cadish Smid, Middletown Springs. Gynan and Smid will be sophomores at Long Trail School in Dorset this fall. Pylik will be a freshman at Mill River Union High School in Clarendon. Toby Crispin, Poultney, a seasonal employee with the district for the past three summers, coordinated the day-to-day LEAP schedule and intern oversight.
Winooski Natural Resource Conservation District — Summer technical field interns Sage Doviak and Max Hooper, both UVM graduates and current Burlington residents.
4-H
Dairy ShowNEW HAVEN — Vermont 4-H dairy members gathered for the State 4-H Dairy Show Aug. 15-16 at Addison County Fair and Field Days.
The winner of the Senior Fitting and Showing Champion award was Sarah Hill, Bristol. Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge, was named the Junior Fitting and Showing Champion. In these classes, based on the exhibitor’s age, the 4-H’ers were evaluated on their poise and presentation and the handling of their animal. The winners each received a rosette ribbon and trophy, sponsored and awarded by Diane Norris, Shoreham.
Conformation classes, arranged by breed and age of the animal, were judged overall appearance, physical structure and condition of the animal. Winning breed championships were:
Ayrshire: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Sarah Hill, Bristol, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge, with his summer yearling.
Brown Swiss: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Isabella Wilbur, Orwell, with her 2-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Brailey Livingston, New Haven, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion, Natalie Atkins, Lincoln, with her spring yearling.
Guernsey: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge, with her spring calf.
Holstein: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Karissa Livingston, New Haven, with her 2-year-old cow; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Ashton Thomas, Orwell, with his 3-year-old cow; Junior Champion, Tyler Slack, Bethel, with his fall calf. Reserve Junior Champion, Sarah Hill, Bristol, with her spring yearling.
Jersey: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Abby Reen, Bristol, with her 3-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Emma Deering, Middlebury, with her spring yearling; Reserve Junior Champion, Elizabeth Waterman, Thetford Center, with her spring yearling.
Working Steer Show
BRADFORD — Orange County 4-H’ers captured the top two places in the State 4-H Working Steer show, Aug. 14, in Bradford. Braintree siblings Joey and Amanda Ferris, placed first and second, respectively, overall in the competition held at the Connecticut Valley Fairgrounds. They are longtime members of the Clever Clovers 4-H Club in Tunbridge.
The first competition was fitting and showing, based on how well they handled and drove their team; the overall condition, cleanliness and grooming of their steers; proper fit of equipment and their own personal appearance and knowledge of working steers. In the cart class, they were judged on how quickly they hitched their team to a two-wheeled cart and navigated an obstacle course. The third event, the stone boat pull, required competitors to get their team to respond to voice commands to pull a stone boat, a type of sled used to move heavy objects.
COLLEGE NEWS
Simons University graduates include Schuyler Forest, of East Calais, Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience & Behavior, cum laude; and Taylor Forest, of East Calais, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, magna cum laude.
Additions to Community College of Vermont spring 2021 academic honors include Katelyn Shepard, of Waterbury, on the president’s list and Jenna Robinson, of Montpelier, on the dean’s list.
Simons University 2021 spring dean’s list names Schuyler Forest, Taylor Forest, both of East Calais; Audrey Grant, of Montpelier; and Taite Plagge, of Waterbury.
NVU weekendsNorthern Vermont University invites NVU students, alumni and their families to a Homecoming and Family Weekend: Sept. 10-12 at the Johnson campus; Sept. 17-19 at the Lyndon campus. For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/Homecoming.
AROUND TOWN
Camp MeadeOn Sunday, Aug. 29, Camp Meade and Ren Hen will host a Main Street Alliance event We Believe in Paid Leave — a celebration of workers, families and small businesses around paid leave initiatives in the Legislature — from 3 to 5 p.m. and followed by Sunday Supper which starts around 4 to 5 p.m. We Believe in Paid Leave is a social media and video campaign to highlight the urgent need for the passage of an equitable and national paid family and medical leave solution. Visit www.campmeade.today for more information.
AROUND STATE
Prevent fallsWATERBURY — Each year, many Vermonters experience a fall, yet only half will tell their health care provider. Falling is not a normal part of aging, and can be prevented by taking these steps:
Talk to your health care provider about any past falls, even if they did not lead to an injury.
Review your medications and any side effects. Consider Vitamin D supplements.
Have your vision and hearing checked annually, update eyeglasses and hearing aids as needed.
Get moving! Try Tai Chi and other activities proven to improve balance and strength.
Assess your home environment by removing trip hazards, improving lighting, installing handrails and grab bars, and taking extra care around pets that may be underfoot.
Price transparencyMONTPELIER — Vermont State Auditor Doug Hoffer encourages all Vermonters to utilize the health care price transparency tools enabling them to seek medical care at the best price and announced he has put every Vermont hospital’s price estimator tool in one location on his State Auditor website. A link to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock tool is also provided. For more information, visit https://auditor.vermont.gov/content/hospital-price-transparency-pages online.
Request for proposalMONTPELIER — The Working Lands Enterprise Board (WLEB) is releasing a request for proposal that allows nonprofit organizations or for-profit organizations to apply for contracts in specific service area(s): Building Executive Business Skills and Increasing Marketing Skills. Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Visit workinglands.vermont.gov for more information.
Water Quality MonthMONTPELIER — National Water Quality Month is recognized annually in August, and this year, the Vermont Agricultural Water Quality Partnership (VAWQP) applauds the stewardship efforts of Vermont’s farmers during the observance month. As highlighted in the 2020 Clean Water Performance Report, Vermont farmers are responsible for the largest quantifiable reduction of phosphorus entering Lake Champlain in the past five years. Estimated total phosphorus load reductions have nearly tripled from 2016 to 2020, with over 97% of quantifiable reductions associated with agricultural projects.
The VAWQP encourages farmers who haven’t previously worked with a federal, state or local conservation entity to reach out and explore the options available to them, including a wide variety of technical assistance to create a customized conservation plan for their operation. Visit www.vtagcleanwater.org for more information.
VTF&WMONTPELIER — Vermont’s archery deer hunting season is Oct. 1 to Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 to Dec. 15. Season Starts Oct. 1. Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com online.
