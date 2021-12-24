BIRTHS
A daughter, Beatrice Josephine Fournier-St. Pierre, was born Dec. 21, 2021, at Copley Hospital, to Kara Fournier and Michael St. Pierre, of Hyde Park.
YOUTH NEWS
Band is backBARRE CITY — The middle school band at Barre City Elementary and Middle School has reopened. Band students have been given special masks they can wear while playing their instruments. Until this equipment could be ordered, students had to go outdoors to practice their instruments during school hours, which was not a long-term solution, due to the cold and other discomforts experienced while playing outside. This equipment is certainly needed in order to keep the band going, as having to go outside in the cold to play would discourage many people from joining the band. Thanks to teacher Morgan Osinaga, who also conducts the school band, the BCEMS students have what they need to play an instrument.
Create chatbotsBURLINGTON — Grade 5-12 students can create their own custom chatbot through a free online course offered from 7 to 8 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays from Feb. 3 through March 10, 2022. The Zoom link will be provided on the morning of the first session. All classes will be live captioned.
University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H and Ohio 4-H have teamed up to offer this 4-H World Changers–Learn to Code course, designed to introduce middle and high school students to coding. Enrollment in 4-H is not required. Visit go.uvm.edu/4hcoding to register by Feb. 1.
Poetry contestPOULTNEY — The Sarah Mook Poetry Contest for Students is getting underway. Cash awards are $100 First Prize, $50 Second Prize, $25 Third Prize in each of four categories: K-Grade 2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8 and Grades 9-12. Mail entries by March 31, 2002, to: Sarah Mook Poetry Prize, 896 Ferncliff Road, Poultney, VT 05764. Winners will be announced in late May.
An optional $5 donation payable to Sarah Mook Outreach Fund, will be given to the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF).
Visit www.sarahmookpoetrycontest.com/home for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Colgate University spring 2021 academic honors include Eleanor Frost, of Tunbridge, earning the dean’s award with distinction, and Alexandra Davis, of Waitsfield, receiving the dean’s award for academic excellence.
AROUND TOWN
Car donationMONTPELIER — James Waterman, of Montpelier, was awarded a 2007 Toyota Prius from the Burlington-based nonprofit Good News Garage through a partnership with the state’s Reach Up agency. Good News Garage was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s first charitable car donation programs. Since then, it has helped car donors give over 5,500 vehicles to neighbors in need. Visit www.GoodNewsGarage.org for more information or to donate.
AROUND STATE
Ice fishingThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has scheduled a series of free ice fishing clinics for anyone who would like to learn about the latest proven ice fishing techniques. Each clinic will last two-and-a-half to three hours, and exact location details will be given when people register for the event. Topics covered include ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations, and different techniques for different fish. Pre-registration is required at www.vtfishandwildlife.com online. For more information, email LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or call (802) 505-5562.
2022 VTF&W Ice Fishing Clinics:
Danville — 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Introduction to Smelt Fishing at Joe’s Pond Fishing Access.
Bennington — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Introduction to Ice Fishing at Lake Paran Fishing Access.
Poultney — 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Trout Clinic at Lake St. Catherine State Park Boat Launch.
Orwell — 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Introduction to Ice Fishing at Singing Cedars Fishing Access.
Brattleboro — 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Introduction to Ice Fishing at Retreat Meadows Fishing Access.
Farm labor
Finding and retaining good labor is one of the biggest challenges that beginning farmers face. To help these farmers successfully recruit and manage employees, the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension New Farmer Project, in collaboration with University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension and the University of Wisconsin Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, will host an online workshop series held from 1 to 2 p.m. beginning Jan. 11, 2022. The Feb. 1 session will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The fee for each two-part workshop in the 2022 Farm Labor Dashboard Workshop Series is $35. Visit go.uvm.edu/farmlabor-wrkshp for more information, workshop schedule and to register.
Grazing conferenceThe 26th annual Vermont Grazing and Livestock Conference will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20-22 virtually. “Grazing as the Roots of a Thriving Community and Healthy World” topics are specific to raising pasture-based livestock in the Northeast and social sustainability. It is co-hosted by the Vermont Grass Farmers Association (VGFA) and the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Center for Sustainable Agriculture. Registration is $20 for VGFA members (up to six tickets per farm) and on a sliding scale up to $40 for non-members. Visit 2022_vtglc.eventbrite.com to register or view the agenda.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.