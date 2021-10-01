YOUTH NEWS
Soccer jamboreeSTOWE — Capital Soccer Club hosted the annual Solon & Liam Bailey Memorial Jamboree Sept. 18 and 19 in Stowe. The event had a record 75 teams and approximately 750 players participate, from within Vermont and surrounding states, featuring U10, U12 and U14 boys, girls and co-ed teams playing in three matches. The non-results oriented jamboree allows young soccer players to foster sportsmanship, teamwork and love for the game.
This event honors Solon and Liam Bailey, who were killed in a house fire on Christmas Eve 2009. Solon (12) and Liam (10), lived in Barre and attended Barre Town School; Liam played for Capital Soccer. The boys’ parents, Chris and Deanna Bailey, offer support to make the annual event possible through the Solon and Liam Bailey Memorial Fund.
4-H opportunitiesBURLINGTON — The start of the new 4-H year brings new opportunities for youths, ages 5-18, to enroll in a club and for adults to volunteer to support 4-H programming and events. for more information, contact the UVM Extension State 4-H Office, toll-free at (800) 571-0668 or (802) 651-8343.
BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Guenivere Laramie, was born Sept. 13, 2021, to Courtney Estes and Jonathan Laramie, of Barre Town.
A son, Landon Hayes Collier, was born Sept 15, 2021, to Erin (Andrews) and Trey Collier, of Berlin.
Copley HospitalA daughter, Brynn Catherine Collins, was born Sept. 18, 2021, to Sarah (Manchester) and Jeremiah Collins Jr., of Jeffersonville.
A son, Braxton Ryder Sebastian Patten, was born Sept. 21, 2021, to Arianna Patten and Travis Daigle, of Wolcott.
AROUND TOWN
Vermont AlmanacRANDOLPH — Vermont Almanac: Stories Told From & For the Land will be on stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Chandler Center for the Arts, Main Stage, 71 North Main St., Randolph. Highlights include live music and farmers will be available to talk about their products and agricultural endeavors. Admission is “pay what you can.” Universal masking is required for all present in the hall with the exception of each individual speaker on the stage. The hall will socially-distance ticketed groups.
Foraged artNORTH DUXBURY — Explore foraged art from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Duxbury Land Trust Swimming Hole in North Duxbury, featuring teaching artist Rachel Mirus and art materials made from nature, like berry paint, lichen inks and feather dip pens. The event will be held outdoors unless it’s pouring rain. The Swimming Hole is located 1½ miles up Camel’s Hump Road from where it intersects with River Road. Park along the roadside. Free admission, open to all, particularly families. Participants are encouraged to wear masks, especially if not vaccinated.
Introducing BCSAMONTPELIER — Bethany Church will begin a new venture to the wider central Vermont community called Bethany Center for Spirituality through the Arts (BCSA). BCSA offers opportunities to explore one’s own sense of spirituality through a variety of artistic experiences, from meditation practices, to art classes, to community events like concerts and dances.
The first offering is a concert series called The Green Mountain Jamboree held on the second Saturday of each month, beginning Saturday, Oct. 9, to showcase local musicians. Also in the plans are a weekly Friday night dance with a live band, as well as a variety of classes which may include dance, labyrinth walking, painting, tai chi and yoga. Visit www.bethanychurchvt.org for more information.
Community traditionWASHINGTON COUNTY — For 48 years, the Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner for residents in Montpelier and surrounding towns was organized by Washington County Youth Service Bureau (WCYSB). Last year, WCYSB enlisted the help of National Life Group and Sodexo to ensure residents were fed even during a pandemic. Now, WCYSB is stepping out of its role and National Life Group and Sodexo are continuing the tradition. In the coming weeks, they will share details about this year’s dinner which again, as consequence of COVID, will be offered for pick-up and delivery only.
The Rev. Young OK’dBERLIN — First Congregational Church of Berlin announced the Rev. Alison Young has been approved as the settled part-time pastor beginning Oct. 1.
Pastor Alison holds a bachelor’s degree in English (cum laude) from Oberlin College (Ohio), and has full standing with the United Church of Christ, being ordained in 1993 after graduating from Andover Newton Theological School with a master of divinity degree (with Honors). She has served several New England churches as pastor or transitional minister with a portfolio of working with local communities and wider church organizations in her ministrations.
AROUND STATE
Maple 100The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, along with several partners, are bringing together the foliage season and the maple industry in a statewide campaign offering visitors and Vermonters the chance to rediscover favorite Vermont maple snacks, treats and local products, as well as discover new ways to enjoy Vermont treats. Visit VTMaple100.com for more information.
Abuse preventionPrevent Child Abuse Vermont offers two virtual training programs. Adults who are parents, caregivers, teachers and other professionals need the skills to recognize grooming and pre-offending, boundary violating behaviors in others. Additionally, adults need to know how to intervene to prevent grooming from escalating into abuse. This interactive training covers essential information for all adults to be better prepared to recognize grooming behaviors and intervene to protect children from sexual abuse.
“Training of Trainers: The Healthy Relationships Project” from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 13, 14, via Zoom — This interactive real time platform will equip attendees with the knowledge and skills to facilitate all elements of The Healthy Relationships Project’s three school-based programs: Care for Kids (pre-K to Grade 2), We Care Elementary (Grades 3 to 6), and SAFE-T (Grades 7 and 8).
“Facilitator Training in: Overcoming Barriers to Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse” from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, 28, via Zoom — This interactive real time platform will equip attendees with the knowledge and skills to facilitate Overcoming Barriers to Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse.
VGS rebatesVermont Gas Systems announced it is increasing financial rebates to help more low- and moderate-income Vermonters weatherize their homes. Starting Jan.1, 2022, VGS will offer qualifying single-family homeowners an incentive to cover 75% of comprehensive weatherization project costs up to $5,000, providing an affordable option to reduce energy expenses, improve comfort, and lower their carbon footprint.
VGS customers with household income less than 120% of Vermont’s area median income (AMI) will be eligible. Of the area VGS serves, 120% of AMI for a family of four ranges from $104,800 in Addison County to $110,000 in Chittenden and Franklin counties. Customers who have household incomes of less than 80% AMI may qualify for even larger rebates, depending on eligibility.
Visit www.vgsvt.com/residential-energy-services for more information.
Preservation fundingThe Preservation Trust of Vermont has been awarded $659,000 from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program grant, administered by the National Park Service. These grants mark the third year of funding for the program named in honor of the late Paul Bruhn, president of the Preservation Trust of Vermont for nearly 40 years. Sub-grants awarded by the Preservation Trust will support preservation projects in rural Vermont.
As vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Patrick Leahy created and named the $7.5 million annual program to support rural communities working to revitalize historic properties in their communities of national, state and local significance in order to restore, protect and foster economic development in rural villages and downtown areas.
Congress appropriates funding for the program through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, providing assistance for a broad range of preservation projects without expending tax dollars. The program is administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.
Three grants awardedThe National Park Service, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institute for Museum and Library Services, has awarded Save America’s Treasures (SAT) grants to three projects in Vermont totaling more than $967,000.
Vermont’s first National Historic Landmark, the Sen. Justin S. Morrill State Historic Site in Strafford: The major goal of the project is control of water intrusion into the 1851 house and address damage caused by excessive water-related conditions. The SAT grant provides $226,725 in funds to be matched by the State of Vermont’s Division for Historic Preservation.
Listed as a National Historic Landmark in 2001, Shelburne Farms 1889 Breeding Barn: This final phase of the preservation project, with the SAT grant of $500,000, will secure the structure from weather and water damage and enable maintenance planning.
In 1971, the Vermont Arts Council and University of Vermont art professor Paul Aschenbach decided to place 18 monumental abstract sculptures of marble and concrete at rest areas and pull-offs along the just-completed interstate highway corridors of I-89 and I-91. The State Curator’s Office in the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services will use this $241,208 grant to continue work with the recently established Friends of Sculpture on the Highway to conserve, re-site, and interpret this collection.
VTF&W
Tracking dogsThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department provides a list of certified, leashed, tracking dog owners who volunteer to help hunters locate deer or bear shot during hunting season but not yet recovered. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com to find this list.
Program directors hiredThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department welcomes Dr. Rosalind “Roz” Renfrew as Wildlife Diversity Program Manager and David Sausville as Wildlife Management Program Manager.
Renfrew will lead the department’s work stewarding Vermont’s biodiversity, which encompasses projects from protecting rare orchids to bolstering bat populations. Her experience includes roles as conservation biologist with the Vermont Institute of Natural Science and co-founder of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies. She has worked with many of the Fish and Wildlife Department’s biologists for decades.
Sausville will oversee the department’s work to manage Vermont’s game species, ensuring the biological health and responsible use of wildlife from ruffed grouse to white-tailed deer. His species and land management experience includes on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, the USFWS’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program in South Dakota, followed by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Ducks Unlimited. He joined the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department in 2000 as the Waterfowl Areas Biologist and became the department’s Migratory Game Bird Project Leader in 2013.
