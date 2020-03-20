Around town
MONTPELIER — Prevent Child Abuse Vermont’s 1-800-CHILDREN helpline continues to offer support, resources and referrals for all parents feeling isolated, worried about their families, or concerned about being alone at home with children for days or weeks without a break. The helpline has information about community resources like food and funds for utilities and rent or other essentials. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you leave a message at 1-800-CHILDREN or 802-229-5724, someone will return your call as quickly as possible.
WATERBURY CENTER — The Waterbury Ambulance Service Inc (WASI) announced that EMT Dakota Metayer has received the organization’s Volunteer of The Year award for 2019.
BRUNSWICK — Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have completed surveys in northeast Vermont to identify areas used by white-tailed deer during winter. The results, expected later this year, will inform habitat management on state and federal lands, as well as population objectives for deer. Biologists once considered the Nulhegan Basin in the Northeast Kingdom (Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties) to be the largest deer wintering area in the state, providing winter cover for as many as 1,000 deer. However, biologists, landowners and hunters suspect changes in habitat and other factors have caused deer to now migrate further east toward the Connecticut River and New Hampshire.
Births
A girl, Aurora Mae Swahn, was born March 12, 2020, at Copley Hospital, to Kristin Wallace and William Swahn of Greensboro Bend.
College students
Schuyler Forest, Taylor Forest, both of East Calais, and Emma Cosgrove of Waterbury were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Simmons University.
