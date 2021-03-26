AROUND THE STATE
Passover celebration
WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock Area Jewish Community/Shir Shalom Congregation invites the public to attend the synagogue’s second online Passover celebration, when local Jews join those around the world to retell the Biblical story of the Exodus. The WAJC/Shir Shalom Passover seder will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27, led by Rabbi Haigh. Visit shirshalomvt.org or call 457-4840 to find the Zoom link and phone instructions.
Prevention Day
LONDONDERRY — Prevention Works!VT invites community members to participate in Prevention Day 2021 from 12:15 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, via Zoom.
The presentation begins with keynote speaker Sen. Kesha Ram, D-Chittenden, followed by a panel discussion with prevention coalition staff from around Vermont who will share learning about their community’s interest and concerns around retail cannabis, educating their communities on the opt-in or opt-out options for Town Meeting Day and beyond. Panelists include: Ann Gilbert from Central Vermont New Directions, Cassandra Holloway from Building a Positive Community in the Brattleboro Area and Jesse Brooks from United Way of Addison County. The panel discussion will be followed by small group breakout discussions on alcohol policy, youth engagement and ACT 164 next steps and opportunities.
Free registration at bit.ly/0329Prevention. Email beth.pwvt@gmail.com for details.
Trout season
MONTPELIER — Vermont’s traditional trout fishing season opens Saturday, April 10, and despite lingering snow cover, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says anglers can still have fun and be successful early in the season while following COVID-19 safety precautions.
Gardening education
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont Extension Community Horticulture Program Master Gardener volunteers are hosting a free vegetable gardening education series on six consecutive Saturdays this spring. Learn to Grow Vegetables will be offered weekly via Zoom, from 9 to 10 a.m. April 17-May 22.
The series consists of 10 short videos produced by University of Maine Cooperative Extension on different vegetable gardening topics, and includes live, facilitated Q&A sessions with UVM Extension Master Gardeners. Although geared to novice and first-time gardeners, the series will be of interest to anyone who wants to learn more about growing vegetables in the shorter growing season found in northern climates. visit go.uvm.edu/growveg to register for one or more of the six sessions.
Dates and topics are as follows:
April 17, Vegetable Gardening — Where to Begin and Planning Your Garden;
— April 24, Preparing Your Garden Soil and Planting;
— May 1, Managing Weeds and Watering Your Garden;
— May 8, Plant Diseases and Preserving the Harvest;
— May 15, Pain-Free Gardening and Preparing Your Garden for Winter;
— May 22, Extending the Season with High and Low Tunnels.
For more information, email cindy.heath@uvm.edu or call (603) 543-1307. To request a disability-related accommodation, contact her two weeks prior to the day of the session.
Unitarian Universalism
CHESTER — The public is invited to join the Rev. Dr. Nancy Jay Crumbine for a Zoom “Conversation for the Curious: What the heck is Unitarian Universalism?” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. The conversation will include how Unitarian Universalism differs from other religions, why those differences are important, why humility and doubt are a source of joy, where social justice fits in. Email chestervtuu@gmail.com for more information and the Zoom address for this event.
“Poetry Without Tears”
WATERBURY CENTER — At 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, Guilford poet Verandah Porche will lead a free, virtual interactive poetry workshop. This event is organized by the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) and is open to teens and adults. Visit www.clifonline.org to sign up. Since the fall, CLiF has offered adult programs and book discussions with local authors, in addition to its children’s programming.
Public Places Awards
BURLINGTON — Nominations for the Vermont Public Places Awards program will be accepted until May 7. Landscape architects, planners, municipal officials, architects, engineers, nonprofit and community groups and others wishing to submit a nomination will find details at http://go.uvm.edu/vtucf-awards along with a list of past recipients.
Nominations may be submitted for projects, such as parks, playgrounds, town forests or planned interiors, or for conceptual studies, master plans or other endeavors that create, preserve or enhance interior or exterior public spaces or connected open spaces. Nominated projects must be located in Vermont and accessible to the public.
Email gwen.kozlowski@uvm.edu or jdonovan@gmavt.net for more information.
Farmers award
MONTPELIER — Vermont Land Trust is accepting applications for the $5,000 2021 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award granted to a farmer who exemplifies service to community, land stewardship and innovation. A special focus this year will be on response and recovery around the pandemic, as well as issues of racial injustice in Vermont. Applications will be accepted until June 30. Visit www.vlt.org/eric for more information.
BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A girl, Peyton Sophia Cota, was born March 18, 2021, to Devon and Ashley (Magoon) Cota, of Barre Town.
A girl, Twylla Dawn Willey, was born March 18, 2021, to Adam and Jessah (Howery) Willey, of Montpelier.
A girl, Madison Anne Jobin, was born March 22, 2021, to James and Cayla (Messier) Jobin, of Groton.
Copley Hospital
A girl, Nevaeh Morgan Rathburn, was born Feb. 27, 2021, to Bridget Sheltra and Zachariah Rathburn of Jeffersonville.
A boy, Gabriel Russell Tatro, was born March 5, 2021, to Heather Keough and Devin Tatro, of Morrisville.
Gifford Medical Center
A girl, Vayda Sloane Pedro, was born March 9, 2021, to Elizabeth Sayers and Austin Pedro, of Barre.
A girl, Magnolia Patricia Allen, was born March 12, 2021, to Zebulon and Samantha (Bonasera) Allen, of Chelsea.
A girl, Mina Hare Helali, was born March 12, 2021, to Christopher and Amanda (Sheehan) Helali, of Vershire.
A boy, Benjamin James Robert Warshavsky, was born March 16, 2021, to James and Kristin (Watkins) Warshavsky, of Stockbridge.
COLLEGE NEWS
Eleanor Frost, of Tunbridge, political science major, has earned the fall 2020 dean’s award with distinction at Colgate University.
Taina Palacios, of Groton, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College.
Sage Lively, of Waterbury Center, was selected as a service intern for the Community Outreach and Opportunity Program at Hamilton College.
YOUTH NEWS
Waterfowl art contest
EAST BURKE — A mallard painting by Lyndon Institute student Ellery Norwood, of East Burke, won the Best of Show in the Vermont competition of the 2021 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. The judging was held March 23 at the Nulhegan Basin Division of the Silvio Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The Vermont Best of Show artwork will now compete in the national art contest and be included in an exhibit touring the United States for the coming year.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.