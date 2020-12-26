AROUND TOWN
Kindergarteners deliver donations
BARRE — Kindergarteners from Montessori School of Central Vermont (MSCVT) delivered non-perishable food collected from a school food drive, to the Vermont Foodbank’s Barre Distribution Center. This annual fieldtrip is an opportunity for the students to learn more about food insecurity and better understand how community involvement and support helps families. While COVID-19 protocols didn’t permit a tour of the facility, the children discussed how the Foodbank receives, packs and delivers the donations and orders they receive each week.
STUDENT NEWS
Burdett award
BARRE — Spaulding High School Robert M. Burdett Memorial Award is named after former Principal Robert M. Burdett (1971-1979), who believed in the “unsung hero.” The award is presented each quarter to students who contribute to the positive atmosphere of the school. It recognizes students in four different categories: Unsung Hero, Good Citizen, Exceptional Growth/Improvement, Exceptional Perseverance/Resilience. Award recipients for 2020-2021 Quarter 1 are:
Grade 12 – Jacob Allen, Madeline Benoit, Aiden Blouin, Analie Choquette, Kailey Craig, Kimberly Davis, Allison Everett, Abby Fantoni, Allyson Felch, Rachel Forlow, Madison Jarvis, Cameron Kearney, Carson King, Katelyn MacIver, Taite Magoon, Lexi Montgomery, Matthew Parrot, Raven Premont, Olivia Rousse, Zachary Stabell, Natalie Taylor and Alyssa Winkler.
Grade 11 – Aidan Ahearn, Ashley Boisvert, Logan Bristow, Brooke Burnell, Alexis Chase, Stephen Derouchie, Ryan Dusablon, Jamison Mast, Alexander Maurice, Jonathan Maurice, Ned McCarthy, Brandon Noury, Ella Pitonyak, Camden Simpson, Abbigail Smith, Zoe Tewksbury, Chandler Wallin, Isabelle Wightman and Justice Womer.
Grade 10 – Madison Ashford, Dylan Bachand, Cole Baitz, Grace Berry, Lillian Beun, Isabelle Bevins, Tyler Boutin, Grady Emmons, Hope Farnsworth, Ava Guarriello, Kathryn Harding, Hannah King, Daniel Kiniry, Abbie Lindhiem, Rebecca McKelvey, Kieran McNamara, Sam Norris, Madison Pembroke, Samantha Plemons, Spencer Sayah, Amera Severtson, Gage Simpson, Jack Wolfe and Colby Yandow.
Grade 9 – Brady Aldrich, Hallee Allen, Isabella Boudreault, Jaden Caple, Aubrey Cheney, Madison Churchill, Isaiah Deering, Willy Gilbert, Ruby Harrington, Madelyn Hull, Charlotte Kellett, Ariyana Little, Hannah Magoon, Nathan Morris, Ashley Morrison, Corrina Moulton, Lydia Murner, Averill Parker, Addison Pinard, Noah Ronson, Calvin Spaulding, Lily Tewksbury and Abigail York.
Girl Scouts
BEDFORD, N.H. — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, the council serving nearly 10,000 girls across New Hampshire and Vermont, offers a variety of in-person and virtual programs for girls from kindergarten through Grade 12, including ready-made curriculum for homeschoolers. For more information, visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A boy, Levi Paul Knapp, was born Dec. 13, 2020, to Dustin and Nikole (Fowler) Knapp of Chelsea.
A boy, Amarii Ja’dae Joji, was born Dec. 16, 2020, to Maria Bruce and Jafari Joji of Winooski.
A boy, Calvin Jay Bruleigh, was born Dec. 17, 2020, to Ryand and Cassie Bruleigh of Barre Town.
Copley Hospital
A girl, Esther Rai, was born Dec. 14, 2020, to Radha Maharjan and Ashok Rai of Morrisville.
Gifford Medical Center
A girl, Gracelynn Dean Clogston, was born Dec. 9, 2020, to Eleni Howe and Clark Clogston of Royalton.
A boy, Damian Ezra Sturtevant, was born Dec. 10, 2020, to Jared and Allyson (Romero) Sturtevant of Bethel.
A girl, Mila Piper Boardman, was born Dec. 11, 2020, to Ariel Bachand and Ryan Boardman of Pomfret.
COLLEGE NEWS
Area students named to the 2020 fall dean’s list at the University of Vermont include:
Logan Larose of Danville; Jordan Fecher of East Barre; Rebecca Whipple of East Hardwick; Eliza Merrylees of East Montpelier; Margaret Ahern, Grace Clement, Jordan Mousley, Noah Stommel, all of East Thetford; Caleb Hayes of Fairlee; Hannah Randall of Jeffersonville; Lillian Bartlett, Andrew Hanus, Connor Mcclure, Ann Roberts, all of Lyndonville; Tessa Brimblecombe, Ivan Shadis, both of Marshfield; Makayla Alber, Devin Baker, Alexandria Hepp, Maxwell Hughes, Haylie Lane, Ivy Manner-Wheelden, Dominique Savard, Remi Savard, Anja Samsom, Emily Sheftman, Pearl Stuart, all of Montpelier; Bergen Allison, Emily Dow, Asher Martley, Olivia Wimble, all of Moretown; Alden Ducharme, Elijah Smith, Kaysie Smith, Heather Walker, Nina Zheng, all of Morrisville; Eva Jessup of North Middlesex; Emma Arguin, Leilani Casper, James Stephens, all of Northfield; Rachel Fickes, Bailey Rinaldi, both of Peacham; Sally Weinstein, Eli Wilson, both of Plainfield; Ama Conde, Sarah Garvin, Addiena Luke-Currier, Maury Smith, all of Randolph; Alexis Degreenia of Sheffield; David Stoffel of South Strafford; Julia Ash, Nathaniel Atkins, Nathaniel Benton, Emily Flory, Gabrielle Flory, Andrew Hegarty, Athena Hendrick, Dillon Ryan, Thomas Wiemold, all of St. Johnsbury; Aidan Hamilton Celia Liberman, Bjorn Westervelt, all of Stowe; Courteney Simpson of Sutton; Charles Bradley of Vershire; Laili Iskandarova, Grace Simmons,both of Waitsfield; Anne Fennelly, Tyler Skroski, both of Warren; Emma Downie, Kira Nikolaides, Alexandra Wedge, all of Waterbury; Maggie Alberghini, Orielle Koliba, Eriks Ziedins, all of Waterbury Center; Josje Bonnet of Waterville; Evan Choquette, Taylor Clark, Moriah Covey, Jayme Ducharme, Eric Hulbert, Jake Pehle, Nancy Snow, Kaitlyn Trottier, all of Williamstown; Ciara Benfield, Joseph Buonanno, Wenzdae Wendling, all of Wolcott; and Rebecca Thompson of Worcester.
Ruth Olkowski of Plainfield has earned a spot on the 2020 summer dean’s list at Goodwin University.
AROUND THE STATE
Laboratory renamed
MONTPELIER — Friends, family and past work colleagues from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department (VTFWD), the State of Vermont, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), gathered virtually to acknowledge the career accomplishments and contributions of Dr. Cassidy Hahn Shaw with the dedication and renaming of the VTFWD’s new fish health laboratory – the Dr. Cassidy Hahn Shaw Fish Health Laboratory.
Dr. Shaw previously was a fisheries biologist and research assistant for the USGS Leetown Science Center, a past research microbiologist with the USDA National Center for Cool and Coldwater Aquaculture Research, a past VTFWD fish health biologist and most recently, the VTFWD’s fish culture operations manager. Prior to her resignation from VTFWD due to health reasons, Dr. Shaw was instrumental in the final completion and installation of the new fish health laboratory.
Cancer rehab
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont Cancer Center patients throughout Vermont and upstate New York are physical and mental health support right from the comfort of their own homes. The Steps to Wellness is a free, 12-week exercise, nutrition and education program to support cancer patients both during and after treatment.
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, the rehab team transformed the program to a virtual format enabling an increasing number of patients from a larger geographical region to participate. UVM Medical Center and Health Network patients can self-refer into the free, virtual program or can talk to their provider about accessing Steps to Wellness.
Latinx farmworker support
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont (UVM) Extension recently received a $62,469 grant to support food security for the Latinx migrant farmworker community in Vermont. The grant from Shaw’s Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative will be used to facilitate access to food for 400 farmworkers and their family members, primarily in areas with a Shaw’s Supermarket. However, other gift funds will be used to ensure anyone in the target audience will receive assistance regardless of location.
The project will improve access to fresh produce and dry goods, including an expanded volunteer network to collaborate with local food shelves and gleaning projects to offer home deliveries of culturally familiar foods to food-insecure households. The funding also will also develop educational materials in Spanish that facilitate access to food through food shelves and home gardens. For more information, visit http://go.uvm.edu/farmworker.
Farm management
BURLINGTON — Vermont agricultural producers interested in working with a farm advisory team to make strategic planning decisions are encouraged to apply to the University of Vermont (UVM) Farm Management Team Program. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 15. There is no cost to participate, and all types of farm operations are eligible. To download the application, visit http://go.uvm.edu/ag-risk and click on the FMT Producer Application link under Farm Management Team Program. Or contact Jake Jacobs, Farm Management Team Program coordinator, at jake.jacobs@uvm.edu or (802) 656-7356 to request an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.