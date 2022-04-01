BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA son, Luka Wilson Judkins, was born March 21, 2022, to Tucker Judkins and Laura Greene, of Wolcott.
Gifford Medical CenterA son, Theodore Grayson Young, was born March 11, 2022, to William and Emily (Hamblet) Young, of Hartford.
YOUTH NEWS
History DayMONTPELIER — Students from Vermont schools will gather for Vermont History Day on Saturday, April 2, at the University of Vermont and online, to present their projects. This year’s participants number 175 students from 17 schools and districts. Their presentations, based on this year’s National History Day theme, “Debate and Diplomacy in History,” include exhibits, websites, dramatic performances, documentaries, research papers, and will be reviewed by judging teams composed of local historians, educators and other professionals. The Vermont History Day program is open to Vermont students in Grades 5-12 and home study students ages 10 to 18.
Best of ShowEAST BURKE — A painting by Ellery Norwood, of East Burke, won the Best of Show in the Vermont competition of the 2022 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. The judging was held at the Nulhegan Basin Division of the Silvio Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge on March 25. Ellery, a student at Lyndon Institute, entered a painting of a mallard. The Vermont Best of Show artwork will now compete in the National Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. Ellery’s artwork will be included in an exhibit that will tour the United States for the coming year.
Award winnersBRATTLEBORO — Eight Vermont youth have been selected as 2022 National Award recipients in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Works were judged on originality, technical skill and the emergence of personal vision or voice. Teachers of national winners were also recognized with awards. Vermont’s 2022 National Award winners are: Cormac Abbey, Mount Mansfield Union High School (Silver Medal); Samantha Aikman, Mount Mansfield Union High School (Gold Medal); Cameron Allembert, Brattleboro Union High School (Silver Medal); Anneke Beth, St. Johnsbury Academy (Gold Medal); Nancy McNichols, Burlington High School (Silver Medal); Maria Sell, Woodstock Union High School (Silver Medal); Willa Sheehan, The Putney School (Gold Medal, American Visions Medal); Madison Wilson, St. Johnsbury Academy (Gold Medal, American Voices Medal).
4-H Dairy QuizBURLINGTON — At the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, March 20, four 4-H teens earned a spot on the state team that will compete regionally and nationally. Selected for the team were Emma Seward, East Wallingford; Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon; Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs; and Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; who came in first, third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Sixth-place finisher, Torrey Hanna of Addison, is the alternate.
Elise Sanders of West Topsham, the youngest competitor in the senior division, captured second place. Although recognized for her outstanding effort, she could not be named to the state team because her birthday falls after the cutoff date for eligibility for national competition.
Other seniors finishing in the top 10 were Zach Johnson, Tunbridge (seventh); Elizabeth Waterman, Thetford Center (eighth); Ben Boutin, Williston (ninth); and Brailey Livingston, New Haven (tenth). Patty Bruce, Wallingford, and Morgan White, Whiting, received Honorable Mentions. Also competing in this division were Natalie Atkins, Lincoln; Michaela Charbonneau, Salisbury; Brendan Gebo, Bristol; Mason Livingston, New Haven; Dylan Slack, Bethel; and Olivia Smith, Lyndonville.
Age group placements were as follows:
12- and 13-year-olds: Wyatt Chambers, Tunbridge (first); Caleb Sprague, East Wallingford (second); Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge (third); Dani Flint, Bethel (fourth); Leah Rogers, Randolph Center (fifth); Ava Smith, Lyndonville (sixth); Chyanna Stone, Brandon (seventh); Allen Cram, Middlebury (eighth).
10- and 11-year-olds: Austin Washburn, Bethel (first); Natalia Tarbell, Middletown Springs (second); Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier (third); Remington Card, Williston (fourth).
8- and 9-year-olds: Gracie Bromley, Wallingford (first); Patrick Paquet, East Montpelier (second); Annabelle Farr, Richmond (third); Daniel Bruce, Wallingford (fourth); Talon Eugair, Florence (fifth); Gracelynn Barber, Shoreham (sixth); Jazmine Cram, Leicester (seventh); Colt Card, Williston (eighth).
4-H Shooting SportsBURLINGTON — Seven Vermont 4-H’ers are among the 800 youths who will compete at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska, this summer. Vermont will send both a hunting/wildlife skills and smallbore .22 pistol team to the event.
Competing on the hunting/wildlife skills team are Uma Chirkova, Newbury; Colton Masure, St. Johnsbury; Luke McReynolds, Danville; and Haley Michaud, East Hardwick. Their team coach is Tom Decker from St. Johnsbury.
The .22 pistol team is Colby Butler, Dorset; Andy McReynolds, Danville; and Taylor Tetreault, Barnet. They are coached by Dave Hale from Hardwick.
Colton, Andy, Luke, Haley and Taylor are members of Green Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club in Lyndonville. Colby is a member of Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club in Pawlet. Uma belongs to Caledonia Sharp Shooters 4-H Club based in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury.
COLLEGE NEWS
Audrey Grant, of Montpelier, and Taite Plagge, of Waterbury, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Simmons University.
AROUND TOWN
Seed swapMARSHFIELD — Get free seeds and treats from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Jaquith Public Library.
Health care decisionsRANDOLPH — A Health Care Decisions Open House will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Gifford Medical Center’s conference room. This all-ages community event will allow attendees to learn more about designating a health agent and completing Advanced Directives. Gifford staff will be on hand to answer questions, help you through the process of filling out your personal health care decisions and will discuss advanced care planning and end-of-life services.
Member recognitionBARRE — At the Barre American Legion Post 10 Continuous Member Recognition Dinner, the following were honored.
10 Years: Monique Billings, Luis Carcoba, Gary Chapin, Steven Duranleau, Bernarr Gibbs, Frederick Hunt, Dean Jackman, Jacques Martel, Shane Mispel, Arthur Parry. 15 Years: Neil Aschnewitz, Stephen Beede, Steven Bellefeuille, Kenneth Carpenter, Leo Fortier, Linda Fowler, Peter Hommel, Thomas Koch, Edwin Larkin, Karl Nordin, Robert Squairs, Ernest Tetreault, Carl Thompson, Mark Wheeler. 20 Years: Andrew Hockman, Richard Johnson, John Mekkelsen, Dennis Minoli, Edward Watker. 25 Years: Patrick Harrington, L. Edward Lemieux, Darrell Owen, Granville Paine, James Rouleau, Steve Sanford, Michael Stevens. 30 Years: Richard Beck, John Conway, Donald Cota, Wayne Fleury, Richard Robbins. 35 Years: Norman Dion, Keith Draper, Betty Miller, A. Douglas Nadeau, Warren Stannard. 40 Years: Alcide Bibeau, Richard Clark, Paul Dranbauer, Maurice Sleeper. 45 Years: Clyde Montgomery, Allan Ryan, Winton Walbridge. 50 Years: Gary Allen, Dominic Bonacorsi, Rene Dessureau, Raymond Jennett, Ernest Labrie, Armand Ledoux. 55 Years: Edward Ferrari, Kenneth Macdonald, Thomas Mancini, David Paris. 60 Years: Conrad White. 65 Years: William Santin, 70 Years: Clifford Dickinson.
Squadron 10 Sons of The American Legion continuous membership honors went to — 5 Years: Ron Covey, Paul Wadkins. 10 Years: Lucas Herring, David Jones. 15 Years: Jerry Bowen, Seth Flynn, Ron Howe, Nolan Lyford, Bryan White. 20 Years: Ronald Blouin, Nick Copping, Aidan Lyford, Rickey Rouleau, Keith Russell, Bernie Scott. 25 Years: Mike Aldrighetti, Steve England, Chas Lyford, Chris Lyford, Peter Lyford, Mickey McLaughlin. 30 Years: Chuck Lyford, Roy Willard.
Also attending were Sons of The American Legion Squadron 10 Past Commanders Chuck Lyford and Steve England; Barre Post 10 Past Commander Errol Briggs; and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 Past Presidents Lisa England and Doris Fournier.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.