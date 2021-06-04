BIRTHS
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Senua Raven Faith Bennett, was born May 20, 2021, to Nicole Duval and Nickolas Bennett, of Randolph.
A son, Brently Xavier Amell, was born May 23, 2021, to Heather Lewis and Matthew Amell, of Northfield.
COLLEGE NEWS
Kassidy Abair, of Waterbury, graduated from Lasell University with a bachelor’s degree in IDS Curriculum & Instruction.
Samuel Lively, of Waterbury Center, received a bachelor’s degree from College of the Holy Cross.
The spring 2021 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College includes Brittnee Bell, of Barre, in the Mortuary Science program and Laura Lyford, of Waterbury, in the Criminal Justice program.
Clarkson University spring 2021 academic honors include:
Presidential scholars — Elizabeth Jane Poirier, of Barre, biology major; Hugh North, of Stowe,, mechanical engineering major; and Elizabeth R. Laughlin, of Williamstown, civil engineering/environmental engineering major.
Dean’s list — Isaac A. Mandell-Seaver, of Adamant, mechanical engineering major; Logan Kennedy, of Barre, aeronautical engineering major; Ernesto Sola-Thomas, of Hardwick, computer engineering major; Joseph Mayer Mascolino, of Hyde Park, engineering and management major; Jacob Cote Richardson, of Lowell, aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering major; and Kyle M. Hekeler, of Waterbury, civil engineering major.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has named Kate McKay, of Calais, to the 2021 spring dean’s list.
Jack Thomsen, of Waterbury Center, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College
Rachel Maurice, of Websterville, majoring in biochemistry at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed a research project titled Supporting the Formation of a Community-Based Design Center with Berlin, Germany, IQP.
AROUND STATE
Appliance recycling
WINOOSKI — An Efficiency Vermont limited-time program offers Vermonters with secondary refrigerators and freezers, as well as old window air conditioners and dehumidifiers, cash back for old-but-working appliances. All recycled units should be in working condition, owned by the customer, and there is a limit of four units per household.
Pickup provided by ARCA Recycling is free. Each unit will be tested at the recycling facility to verify they are in working order. A check will be sent to the customer for $50 for refrigerators and freezers and $20 for window air conditioners and dehumidifiers. Pickup dates are through July 31.
To signup, visit www.efficiencyvermont.com/recycle or call ARCA at (888) 998-6323.
VTF&W
Leave fawns alone
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says deer fawns are being born this time of year and asks that people avoid disturbing or picking them up. For the safety of all wildlife, taking a wild animal into captivity is illegal in Vermont.
Vermont deer biologist Nick Fortin says it is best to keep your distance because the fawn’s mother is almost always nearby. When people see a small fawn alone, they often mistakenly assume it is helpless, lost or needing to be rescued. Fortin offered these tips:
— Deer nurse their young at different times during the day and often leave their young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost. Their mother knows where they are and will return.
— Deer normally will not feed or care for their young when people are close by.
— Deer fawns will imprint on humans and lose their natural fear of people, which can be essential to their survival.
— Keep domestic pets under control at all times. Dogs often will kill fawns and other baby animals.
Fishing events
MONTPELIER — Vermont’s annual statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 12, this year.
Regular bass season also opens June 12, and extends through the last day of November.
Outside of those dates, anglers can fish for bass on open water on a catch-and-release basis with artificial lures and flies only on waters that are not seasonally closed.
The World Fishing Network recently named Lake Champlain one of the seven best smallmouth bass lakes in North America and characterized it as “perhaps the best lake in all of North America for both quality largemouth and smallmouth bass.”
Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
