BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Luke Laurent Mayo, was born May 25, 2022, to Braiden and Erika (Farnham) Mayo, of Cabot.
A son, Wyatt John Briggs, was born June 1, 2022, to Sara Marshall and Matthew Briggs, of East Barre.
Copley Hospital
A son, Nikolai Grey Kingsley, was born May 23, 2022, to Faith Kennison and Kyle Kingsley, of Hinesburg.
YOUTH NEWS
Vermont DayNearly 50 students from Woodstock Union High School and Twinfield Union School traveled to the non-partisan Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston as part of “Vermont Day,” an educational visit organized by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for Vermont students to learn firsthand about democracy and the Senate legislative process. Schools and students interested in participating in the next “Vermont Day” during the fall 2022 semester can contact Sen. Sanders’ office toll-free at 1-800-339-9834.
COLLEGE NEWS
GraduatesEmily Manzi, of Waitsfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude in Psychology, from Saint Michael’s College.
University of New Hampshire graduates include Ethan Bushey, of Barnet; Camden Child, Joshua Morrill, both of Barre; Andrew Stimpson, of Lyndonville; Jesse Krueger, of Morrisville; Michelle Keon, of Newark; Jacqulyn Laraway, of Randolph; and Lisa Avery, of St. Johnsbury.
Academic honorsUniversity of Vermont spring 2022 dean’s list includes:
Barnet — Jordan Barbour, Public Communication major.
Barre — Patrick Brock, Exercise Science major; Andrew Crompton, Microbiology major; Josie Diego, Medical Radiation Sciences major; Indira Dzano, Social Work major; Gavin Glosser, Biomedical Engineering major; Ella Hilton-Vanosdall, Neuroscience major; Will Jeffries, Mechanical Engineering major; Zoe Macdonald, Business Administration major; Taite Magoon, Medical Radiation Sciences major; Ella McCarthy, Early Childhood Preschool major; Stella Otis, Professional Nursing major; and Whitney Renaud, Molecular Genetics major.
Bradford — Kelly Daigle, Anthropology major.
Cambridge — Ryan Parker, Computer Science major.
Chelsea — Logan Brinkman, Civil Engineering major; Emily Saunders, Exercise Science major; and Maegan Winters, English major.
East Burke — Andrew Hanus, Economics major.
East Corinth — Jack Donovan, Mechanical Engineering major.
East Hardwick — Deanna Gann, Secondary Education-English major.
East Montpelier — Carter Little, undeclared major; and Jacob Mccoy, Environmental Engineering major.
East Thetford — Grace Clement, Psychological Science major; and Jordan Mousley, Exercise Science major.
Elmore — Max Carr, Business Administration major; and Emily Murphy, Environmental Studies major.
Hardwick — Ethan Aubuchon, Studio Art major; and Michelle Gao, Business Administration major.
Jeffersonville — Christine Lawson, Environmental Sciences major.
Johnson — Natalie Barbour, Professional Nursing major.
Lake Elmore — Linden Osborne, Professional Nursing major.
Lyndon Center — Katherine Blassingame, Anthropology major.
Lyndonville — Lillian Bartlett, Food Systems major; Justin Joyal, Business Administration major; Auny Kussad, Biological Science major; Holden Larsen, Psychological Science major; Connor Mcclure, Exercise Science major; and William Mitchell, Business Administration major.
Marshfield — Tessa Brimblecombe, Anthropology major; and Ivan Shadis, Philosophy major.
Middlesex — Alec Benedict, Electrical Engineering major; Isabella Hayes, Health and Society major; Jacob Miller-Arsenault, English major; Eric Scharf, Political Science major; and Nadia Scoppettone, Neuroscience major.
Montpelier — Makayla Alber, Computer Science major; Lowel Cattaneo, Mechanical Engineering major; Olivia Hennessey, Social Work major; Alexandria Hepp, Neuroscience major; Erin Kelley, Environmental Sciences major; Evan Rohan, Computer Science major; Anja Samsom, Computer Science & Information Systems major; Remi Savard, Microbiology major; Amelia Sherman, Geography major; Patrick Towne, Business Administration major; and Rebecca Vanden Bergh, Psychological Science major.
Moretown — Hunter Wimble, Business Administration major; and Willa Yonkman, Sociology major.
Morrisville — Olivia Owen, History major; Elijah Smith, Computer Science major; Heather Walker, Environmental Studies major; and Nina Zheng, Statistics major.
North Middlesex — Eva Jessup, Neuroscience major.
Northfield — Emma Arguin, Elementary Education-K-6 major; Benjamin Bazis, Mechanical Engineering major; and James Stephens, Business Administration major.
Randolph — Ama Conde, Medical Laboratory Sciences major; Joshua Huffman, Theatre major; and Olivia Kaplan, Professional Nursing major.
Sheffield — Alexis Degreenia, Biological Science major.
South Strafford — Xia Gillespie, Environmental Sciences major.
St. Johnsbury — Gabrielle Flory, Molecular Genetics major; Wyatt Taylor, Film and Television Studies major; and Thomas Wiemold, Computer Science major.
Stowe — Colton Cunningham, Elementary Education-K-6 major; and Henry Paumgarten, Film and Television Studies major.
Thetford Center — Eamon Deffner, Mathematics major; Grace Shelton, Professional Nursing major; and Samara Spelman, English major.
Waitsfield — William Henderson, Business Administration major; Isabel Jamieson, Psychological Science major; Ellie Rochford, Professional Nursing major; Grace Simmons, Health Sciences major; and Theron Williams, Environmental Sciences major.
Warren — Amelia Allen, Professional Nursing major; and Luke Groom, Business Administration major.
Waterbury — James Birmingham, Computer Science major.
Waterbury Center — Orielle Koliba, Political Science major.
Waterville — Aislinn Costa, Biological Science major.
Websterville — Seraphina Fecher, Psychological Science major.
West Danville — Miranda Degreenia, Community & International Development major.
Williamstown — Evan Choquette, Environmental Sciences major; Jake Pehle, Geography major; and Kaitlyn Trottier, Global Studies major.
Wolcott — Ciara Benfield, Business Administration major; Esther Demag, English major; Ethan Putvain, Mechanical Engineering major; and Gabriella White, Biomedical Engineering major.
Worcester — Rebecca Thompson, Social Work major.
Clarkson University spring 2002 academic honors include Elizabeth Jane Poirier, of Barre, biology major, as a presidential scholar. The dean’s list named Dani Gordon, of Bradford, communication major; Nicholas W. Degree, of Cambridge, engineering and management major; Ryder David Hoffman, of East Montpelier, aeronautical engineering major; Sam Joseph Demers, of Groton, business studies major; Isabelle L. Sullivan, of Johnson, biology major; Juan Pablo Schumann Sola, of Plainfield, mechanical engineering major; Hugh North, of Stowe, mechanical engineering major; and Nathan Daniel Rice, of Stowe, civil engineering major.
Brianna Storti, of Barre, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Cazenovia College.
Stonehill College spring 2022 dean’s list includes Tyler Chaffee, Madison Heath, Megan MacIver, Katelyn MacIver, all of Barre; and Zachary Fisher, of Waterbury.
NVU students honoredLYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University broadcast and digital journalism students excelled in the Multimedia Journalist category in the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston/New England Chapter of the 2022 College/University Student Production Awards.
Alexandra Huff, ’23, a digital communications and broadcast and digital journalism dual major, won the Multimedia Journalist category for “Locally Social,” a story about the St. Johnsbury coffee shop of the same name, and was awarded Honorable Mention in the News Report-Serious News category for her story about the unification of three state colleges to form Vermont State University.
Nick Fish, ’22, broadcast and digital journalism, won two Honorable Mention awards for his work. One award was in the Sports Story or Segment category for his piece “World Cup Skiing at Killington,” and the second was in the Multimedia Journalist category for his story about “VT Supports,” a community service project in St. Johnsbury where people come together to pack care packages for soldiers serving in a combat zone.
EcoGather coursesCRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College offers grant-funded EcoGather online self-paced courses, Food Systems Thinking and Climate + Change, now open for registration, with no prerequisites. EcoGather is a grant-funded program that aims to create a global educational community to help people and their communities become more resilient in the face of the climate crisis. The course tuition is $299. Visit www.ce.sterlingcollege.edu/ecogather for more information.
AROUND TOWN
NQID is backWATERBURY — Not Quite Independence Day, or NQID, returns June 25 for Independence Day-style celebrations in downtown Waterbury. Featured are The Green Mountain Mile and fun run from the Ice Center down Main Street; the parade starts at 4 p.m. at the State Office Complex and ends by Dac Rowe Field; vendors will be set up in Rusty Parker Memorial Park; at 6 pm, Barbie-N-Bones will take the bandstand for a concert; at dusk, a fireworks display will start behind the State Office Complex.
AROUND STATE
Hiking seasonMemorial Day weekend signaled the end of spring mud season and the start of summer hiking. Trails around the state are now open. The Green Mountain Club (GMC) estimates 200,000 people visit the Long Trail System each year. Trail conditions may vary with the earlier arrival of summer temperatures; be prepared for snow at higher elevations and if you encounter plentiful mud, be prepared to turn around and give the trail a little more time to dry out. GMC early hiking season tips include:
— Let someone know where you’ll be hiking and when you plan to return.
— Pack warmer layers and traction for mountain tops, as summits may still have snow and Vermont’s weather can change quickly.
— Prepare to walk straight through mud and puddles to avoid damaging the surrounding vegetation; waterproof boots are a great start.
— GMC has a busy season of trail work planned, so please use caution around active work areas, including Camel’s Hump and Stratton Pond.
— Carry a map and know which trailhead you need to return to. Cellphone reception is spotty on many trails.
— Pack out your trash, food, dog waste, and gear to help protect Vermont’s special places.
— Have a backup plan when parking lots are full. Taking the trail less traveled is less impactful to the trail environment and offers new views for trail users. Check Trail Finder for nearby hikes.
Hikers can connect with GMC from anywhere by calling, emailing, or messaging us on social media for timely, personalized hiking advice. Hikers can also stop by the Marvin B. Gameroff Hiker Information Center on Route 100 in Waterbury Center, or the volunteer-run Barnes Camp Visitor Center in Stowe, staffed Friday-Monday, for in-person advice.
VTF&W
Instructor trainingADDISON — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a New Instructor Training Course for people interested in volunteering to teach hunter education courses in Vermont. The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor Center in Addison. For training event registration, visit register-ed.com/events/view/178685 online or call (802) 828-1193 prior to the course date.
Delay mowingBobolinks, Savannah sparrows and eastern meadowlarks are in decline due to the loss of appropriate grassland habitat. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging landowners to help these beloved species by waiting a little longer to mow their fields, preferably after Aug. 1, to give these birds a chance to complete their nesting season.
Bobolinks build nests among the grasses and wildflowers of fields and meadows. When bobolinks are present, other grassland bird species such as Savannah sparrows and grasshopper sparrows, may also be nesting among the grasses. Deer fawns, wild turkey chicks and other animals take refuge in the grass and are also at risk by mowing too early.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
