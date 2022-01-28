BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA daughter, Esmeray Maria Metevier-Maher, was born Dec. 29, 2021, to Josh and Jessie (Metevier) Maher, of Hyde Park.
A daughter, Madeleine Ilona Mallen, was born Dec. 31, 2021, to Andrew and Meredith (Krim) Mallen, of Stowe.
A daughter, Quincy Rose Eberts, was born Jan. 5, 2022, to Andrew and Charlotte (Welch) Eberts, of Morrisville.
A daughter, Larissa Glee Cote, was born Jan. 19, 2022, to Dylan Cote and Katelyn Alderman, of Jeffersonville.
A daughter, Zara Skye O’Brien, was born Jan. 19, 2022, to Seth and Gwen (Considine) O’Brien, of West Danville.
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Kensley Elaine Rogers, was born Dec. 7, 2021, to Jesse and Sonja (Bennett) Rogers, of Barre.
A son, Ezekiel David Berte, was born Dec. 8, 2021, to Jacqueline Earb and Ryan Berte, of Barre.
A son, Tuck Christopher Comolli, was born Dec. 11, 2021, to Steve and Jamie (Wirasnik) Comolli, of Barre.
A daughter, Lucy Catherine Hibler, was born Jan. 13, 2022, to Courtney Riley and Nathaniel Hibler, of Randolph.
A son, Silas Zachary Jones Jacobs, was born Jan. 13, 2022, to Bridget Harty and Thomas Jacobs, of Moretown.
A daughter, Ida Cordell Mooney, was born Jan. 13, 2022, to Spencer and Eva (Griffin) Mooney, of East Montpelier.
A daughter was born Jan. 15, 2022, to Paige Wilding-Tabor and Martin Dalley-Wall, of Williamstown.
University of Vermont Medical Center
A son, Falko Cedar Schilling, was born Jan. 17, 2022, to Elizabeth and Falko Schilling, of Montpelier.
COLLEGE NEWS
Castleton University graduates from December 2021 include Jamie Barrett, of Morrisville; Jacob Giesing, of Vershire; and Ryan Gosselin, of Waterbury.
Owen Monahan Kresco, of Barre, electrical engineering major, was named a fall 2021 presidential scholar at Clarkson University.
Jacob Chase, of Brookfield, was named to the fall 2021 president’s list of high distinction at Western Technical College.
The University of New England fall 2021 dean’s list includes Madison Henderson, Morgan Mast, both of Barre; Payton Gariboldi, of East Montpelier; and Jozlyn Bolduc, of Worcester.
Nichole Pappas, of Randolph, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Curry College.
Walker Randall, of Waitsfield, Emergency Medical Services Management major, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Springfield College.
Finnegan Cook, of Calais, achieved fall 2021 dean’s list status at New England Institute of Technology.
University of Rhode Island fall 2021 dean’s list includes Lydia Rice, of Barre; Elizabeth Guthrie, of Berlin; Morgan Lavoy, of East Corinth; Grace Johnson, of East Montpelier; Olivia Walsh, of Montpelier; Avery Motyka, of Northfield; Seth Boyce, of Post Mills; Marie Haviland, of Waterbury; Holly Stein, of Waterford; and Noah McLane, of Worcester.
Emma Poirier, of Barre, and Leo Cioffi, of Calais, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.
Hamilton College fall 2021 dean’s list includes Gregory Varney, of Bradford, Hispanic studies and world politics major; Brendan Magill, of Montpelier, mathematics major; Sadie Chase-Tatko, of Montpelier; Annie Danielson, of Peacham, biology and literature major; and Lilian MacVeagh, of Thetford.
St. Lawrence University fall 2021 dean’s list includes Abigail Mattoon, of Chelsea, psychology and business in the liberal arts major; Quentin Mashkuri, of Montpelier; Morgan Montminy, of Morrisville, history and religious studies major; Mairen Tierney, of St. Johnsbury; Tyler Sherwin, of Stowe, performance and communication arts major; Jordi Kulis, of Waterbury, art and art history major; Alex Pendo, of Waterbury, English major; Sofie Carlson, of Wolcott, environmental studies-economics major; and Daniel Jestes, of Worcester.
Eric Willard, of Barre, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Hofstra University.
Jack Thomsen, of Waterbury Center, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College.
