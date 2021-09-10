BIRTHS
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Leah Shaw, was born Aug. 26, 2021, to Benjamin and Heather (Flowers) Shaw, of Orange.
A son, Aedan Matthew, was born Aug. 27, 2021, to Daniel and Katherine (Cleary) Hollander, of Randolph.
A daughter, Vivienne Rose Andre Cronshaw, was born Aug. 30, 2021, to Abigail Andre and Dominic Cronshaw, of Randolph.
A daughter, Grace Eleanor Farrington, was born Aug. 30, 2021, to Luke and Angie (Russo) Farrington, of Randolph.
YOUTH NEWS
Art contestGREENSBORO — Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro will exhibit work by North America’s wildlife artists this October. In conjunction, the Vermont Wildlife Coalition Education Fund is offering $2,500 in prizes to students in grades 7-12 who submit their own art work depicting Vermont wildlife. First prize is $1,000; second prize is $750; third prize is $500; and fourth prize is $250. Visit www.vtwildlifecoalition.org/artcontest for more information.
School receives grantWATERBURY — The American Heart Association’s school-based youth programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, awarded $3,400 to Brookside Primary School in Waterbury, to purchase bikes to be used in the PE program. The annual grant program supports schools by funding resources to extend school wellness programs.
AROUND TOWN
Arts FestWATERBURY — Waterbury Arts Fest and Block Party in historic downtown will take place Sept. 10 and 11: The Friday Block Party is from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and the Arts Fest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Waterbury Arts Fest is the primary fundraiser for Revitalizing Waterbury, whose mission is to preserve, promote and enhance the economic, social and historic vitality of Waterbury. Visit www.WaterburyArtsFest.com for more information.
Clothes and climateMONTPELIER — Mother Up! Montpelier/Families Rise, 350 Vermont and the Kid’s Trade and Play are hosting the Family Clothing Exchange for Climate Action from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on the left side of the State House lawn. This is an opportunity to share resources and learn how to get involved in climate activism in Vermont.
Hops festivalWARREN — As part of Sugarbush’s annual Community Weekend, the resort will host its first Fresh Hops Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, featuring 10 Vermont breweries together. Fresh hopped beer is only brewed during the early autumn harvesting season due to a very short shelf life, usually less than 24-36 hours.
Tickets are available for purchase, with the event capped at 300 participants. Guests will receive a pour card for 15, 5 oz. pours and a commemorative glass. Non-drinkers and designated drivers will not require a ticket. Live music by Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers and various food options will also be on site. Visit www.sugarbush.com/event/fresh-hops-festival for more information.
Volunteers neededBARRE — The Washington County Diversion Program is seeking volunteers to serve on its Community Restorative Panel. The Diversion Program is a restorative alternative for individuals charged with a crime. Panel members represent the community and help participants understand how their actions have affected others. The base commitment is three hours per month. Training is provided. For more information, email catherine@wcdp-vt.org or call 479-1900.
New NU studentsNORTHFIELD — Norwich University began the 2020–21 academic year Monday, Aug. 30, with 729 new students. First-year students in the Corps of Cadets arrived Sunday, Aug. 22; new civilian students arrived Tuesday, Aug. 24, for orientation. The Class of 2025 is comprised of 390 rooks (first-year students) and 339 civilian students (residential and commuter) coming from 44 states, as well as 57 new international students coming from 17 different countries.
Rail Trail additionMONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) announced an additional 6.3 miles of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) between Sheldon and Highgate is now open to the public. This section of trail begins at the intersection of the LVRT and the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail and extends westerly approximately 6.3 miles to its intersection with Gore Road in Highgate Center. For more information, visit vtrans.vermont.gov/highway/local-projects/lvrt online.
AROUND STATE
Fundraiser rideMIDDLEBURY — More than 800 cyclists are registered for the 16th annual Kelly Brush Ride Saturday, Sept. 11, in Middlebury. The ride is the Kelly Brush Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event to improve the lives of those with spinal cord injury through sports and recreation. Online registration closes at noon on Friday, Sept. 10. Riders may register in person on Saturday morning. The ride starts and finishes at the football stadium on Route 30 on the Middlebury College campus. Visit kellybrushfoundation.org/kellybrushride for more information.
Farm successionLand For Good is hosting a two-day Farm Succession Training for Legal & Financial Professionals Sept. 21 and 23 via Zoom to build professional support for retiring Vermont farmers who have identified a need for help to prepare for, plan and navigate the process of farm business succession. Farmers age 65 and older operate nearly 30% of the state’s farms.
Full price of this multi-session training helps cover costs of planning and delivery at $225. Half-price discounts and additional scholarships are available at time of registration. For more information or to register, visit landforgood.org/professional-training or call (603) 357-1600.
Old Cemetery meetingVERGENNES — Vermont Old Cemetery fall meeting will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Peter’s Parish Hall, 85 South Maple St., Vergennes. Featured speaker is is Lindsay Varner, Ph.D., Rokeby Museum director. If staying for $13 per person lunch, make check out to St. Peter’s Church Cemetery and send payment to: Jeanne Jackson, 420 Jackson Road, Panton, VT 05491-9734.
Recovery challenge MONTPELIER — Vermont’s recovery community launches “Recovery Awareness Challenge” throughout September with matching gift support from the Hoehl Family Foundation. September is National Recovery Month which promotes the societal benefits of prevention, treatment and recovery for mental and substance use disorders; celebrates people in recovery; lauds the contributions of treatment and service providers; and promotes the message that recovery in all its forms is possible.
Recovery Vermont will act as the fiscal agent and will process all gifts, pay related fees, and coordinate the distribution of all funds raised during Recovery Month; 100% of all funds will be distributed among Vermont’s 12 recovery centers and 17 certified recovery residences. Additionally, the Hoehl Family Foundation will match each dollar donated, up to $15,000, to help realize the challenge’s goal of raising $30,000. Visit recoveryvermont.org/donate for more information.
Mini-grantsWAITSFIELD — Lawson’s Finest Liquids is accepting applications for its “Super Sessions” mini-grant program initiative to motivate people to make a positive impact in their communities. Individuals and organizations looking to apply must be located within Lawson’s Finest’s nine-state distribution area (New England, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania). The application must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 31. visit www.LawsonsFinest.com for more information.
Placemaking projectsBURLINGTON — AARP Vermont announced a community program to issue grants of $24,000 among six Vermont towns or cities. The goal is to jumpstart Winter Placemaking Demonstration Projects to create public spaces and streets that are safe and accessible for everyone. Applications should be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at kstoddardpoor@aarp.org online.
Weight loss queenLYNDONVILLE — Sue Salls was crowned Vermont Queen of Weight Loss through Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) noncommercial weight loss education and support organization. She lost 26.8 pounds, more than any other female TOPS member in the state. Salls attributes her weight loss success to support from fellow TOPS members along with portion control and regular exercise.
Cultural facilitiesMONTPELIER — The Vermont Art Council has awarded over $300,000 in Cultural Facilities Grants to 17 Vermont arts and community organizations, investing in the state’s aging cultural infrastructure. FY2022 Cultural Facilities Grant recipients:
Bennington Museum: $15,575 to support electrical upgrades in two museum galleries and replacement of five outdated electrical panel boxes.
Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford: $30,000 to support insulation throughout the building.
Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, St. Johnsbury: $26,700 to support the installation of a three-stop elevator.
Friends of Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury: $12,935 to support the installation of HVAC in the gallery and environmental controls and storage for the art collection in the barn.
Friends of the Union Meeting Hall Inc., Ferrisburgh: $26,400 to support a new accessible entrance on the north side of the building.
Henry Sheldon Museum, Middlebury: $20,067 to support the installation of a new boiler.
Main Street Arts, Saxtons River: $26,700 to support renovations to the education room.
Middlebury Studio School: $10,880 to support the installation of an accessible restroom.
River Arts of Morrisville Inc.: $15,034 to support the replacement of a failing elevator.
Sheldon Historical Society: $15,798 to support the installation of an accessible restroom and lift to the second floor.
Strafford Historical Society: $18,040 to support the installation of a new HVAC system.
Swanton Public Library:$3,756 to support the installation of audio/visual equipment and room darkening blinds.
Town of Fair Haven: $16,910 to support the installation of an accessible restroom on the second floor of the Fair Haven Town Hall.
Town of Franklin: $10,822 to support the installation of a sound system with assistive listening devices and acoustic curtains for the windows in the Franklin Town Hall.
Town of Rockingham, Bellows Falls: $21,222 to support LED theater lighting, winched piping, and a light board in the Bellows Falls Opera House.
Vermont Granite Museum of Barre: $26,700 to support the construction of three classroom spaces within the museum.
Wardsboro Public Library: $3,606 to support the installation of audio/visual equipment and an assistive listening system.
