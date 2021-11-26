BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA daughter, Novaleigh Holland Howard, was born Nov. 18, 2021, to Brianna Wood and to Joshua Howard Sr., of Hardwick.
A daughter, Marion Emily Picard, was born Nov. 18, 2021, to Bryan and Hallie (Westermann) Picard, of Morrisville.
A son, Owen Avery Brutzman, was born Nov, 20, 2021, to Lisa and Christopher Brutzman, of Elmore.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Mason Leo Safford, was born Nov. 9, 2021, to Malina Campbell and Isaac Safford, of Colchester.
A son, Asher Finn Connolly, was born Nov. 13, 2021, to Kyle and Kristen (Boule) Connolly, of Bethel.
A son, James William Huston, was born Nov. 14, 2021, to Michael and Dana (Seidler) Huston, of Tunbridge.
A son, Parker Rider, was born Nov. 15, 2021, to Chris and Stacy (Nichols) Rider, of Randolph Center.
COLLEGE NEWS
Stonehill College spring 2021 dean’s list includes Tyler Chaffee, Madison Heath, Megan MacIver, all of Barre; Sarah Piper, of St. Johnsbury; Zachary Fisher, of Waterbury; and Lilly Leach, of West Burke.
AROUND TOWN
Area meals
BARRE — A partnership of Capstone Community Action and ShiftMeals, the central Vermont hub of Vermont Everyone Eats, reports Washington County locations where holiday-themed meals are available to the public from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, Salvation Army, 25 Keith Ave., Barre; and 10 a.m. to noon at Enough Ministries Food Shelf, 24 Washington St., Barre.
Common Spirit
NORTHFIELD — The Northfield Farmers Market is taking its annual Common Spirit Celebration online at their virtual farmstand, northfieldfm.eatfromfarms.com online. Holiday shopping and a raffle begin Thanksgiving Day, with drawing on Monday, Dec. 20. Tickets are $5 each, or five tickets for $20. All raffle proceeds will benefit the CERV Food Shelf in Northfield. To participate in this virtual event, or to donate a raffle item, email northfieldfarmersmarketvt@gmail.com or call (802) 485-8586.
PTO ski/snowboard
WAITSFIELD — Barre City present and former PTO community can learn to ski/ride at the Sunday Ski/Snowboard Program for five half-days, Jan. 9, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13, at Sugarbush Mount Ellen. Deadline to submit paperwork and payment has been extended to Wednesday, Dec. 1. For more information, email cbellvt@gmail.com or call (802) 371-9857.
Food pantry grant
MONTPELIER — A $15,000 grant has been awarded to Just Basics by the National Life Group Foundation to make upgrades to the Montpelier Food Pantry’s ventilation system. The pantry operates in the basement of a local church, providing food to 70 families per day three times a week. A fund-raising campaign was begun to pay for the $31,000 in updated ventilation. When completed, the Food Pantry allow in-person shopping again, hot lunches will be served in the space and an accompanying Community Thrift Store will open.
Solar for schools
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Continuing its 10-year focus of providing solar power projects to Vermont schools, Norwich Solar announced the Danville School, Cabot High School and Twinfield Union School will receive net metering credits from a 500-kilowatt solar project built next to the Danville School. The solar project will further enable the schools’ support of renewable energy and associated educational opportunities for students. Danville resident Doug LaMothe will host the array. Installation of the project will be completed this year.
Honoring caregivers
ST. JOHNSBURY — Each November, the NEK Council on Aging, Administration for Community Living, Caregiver Action Network and caregiver advocates across the country honor National Caregiver Month. This year’s theme “#CaregiverAnd” is intended to celebrate the identities and passions that enrich the lives of family caregivers, including taking the time for their own interests and passions. In addition to offering one-on-one guidance, respite grants, monthly support groups, advocacy and assistance from community partners, the council announces a new partnership with Trualta, an interactive e-learning platform to help manage care for aging adults at home. The service is free and is accessible on the internet.
AROUND STATE
Nonprofits legislation
Common Good Vermont invites nonprofits statewide to join them virtually for the 2022 Nonprofit Legislative Warm-Up from 9 a. m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15. This is an opportunity for nonprofit leaders to connect with colleagues about the upcoming legislative session, hear from policymakers, and learn about key nonprofit policy issues at the state and national level. For more information and to register, visit commongoodvt.org/events/vt-nonprofit-2022-legislative-warm-up online.
VTF&W
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has a gift that will continue to give for a full year, on their website:a license gift certificate for hunting and fishing licenses. The gift certificate has a link in the license section of www.vtfishandwildlife.com online. The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
