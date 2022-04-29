BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Noah Levi Gorton, was born April 15, 2022, to Samantha Gorton, of South Barre.
A son, Lukas Anthony Johnson, was born April 16, 2022, to Christina (Towne) Hedding and Paul Johnson, of Barre.
A daughter, Mara Nova Morrissette, was born April 19, 2022, to Orlando and Phyllis (Tang) Morrissette, of Montpelier.
Copley HospitalA daughter, Avery Marie Burnham, was born April 20, 2022, to Riley and Brianna (Hill) Burnham, of Hyde Park.
Gifford Medical CenterA son, Atlas Blythe Rubinfeld, was born April 13, 2022, to Amanda Narowski and Benjamin Rubinfeld, of Bradford.
YOUTH NEWS
4-H State DayBARRE — 4-H’ers statewide will gather for 4-H State Day on May 7 at the Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, in Barre. Through exhibits, tabletop displays, stage presentations, photography, posters and more, they will share what they have learned through 4-H. Beginning with the opening assembly at 9 a.m., the annual event sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H will conclude with an awards ceremony at 1 p.m. The public is invited. Admission is free.
AROUND TOWN
ConcertBARRE — A concert, Anything Goes, featuring Mark Greenberg and Ben Koenig, will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Aldrich Public Library’s reading room, 6 Washington St., Barre. Free and open to all, the concert is held in memory of longtime Friends of the Library President Christine Litchfield, who spent much of her life encouraging singing throughout the Barre community. Refreshments will be served by the Friends afterwards. For more information, call (802) 476-4185.
Creative agingMONTPELIER — Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) will host a Creative Aging Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier. This free community event will showcase creative work by CVCOA’s Creative Care Kit participants. The Creative Care Kit project provided skills-based, practice-focused and social-centric arts activities to people in their homes during the pandemic.
Attendees can participate in a movement and imagination program called Ageless Grace with Barb Asen, CVCOA’s director of Family Caregiver Support, at 5 p.m. and a live poetry reading and new music premiere at 6 p.m. The Vermont Assistive Technology Program and the Vermont ABLE Library will also share tools and resources that can help older adults stay engaged. Food and drink will be available for sale during the event through Café Anna.
Masks are encouraged for all attendees and required for those who are not fully vaccinated with a first booster shot.
AROUND STATE
Job fairsWhether looking for a job or considering a career change, Vermonters can visit job fairs and hiring events held with the support of the Vermont Department of Labor. All events are free and all are encouraged to attend. To pre-register, click the links or call (802) 828-4394. Employers interested in participating are also encouraged to contact the Department of Labor.
Rutland — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, May Job Fest, Depot Park, 49 Evelyn St., visit labor.vermont.gov/event/may-job-fest-rutland online.
Springfield — 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, River Valley Employment Fair, Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, visit www.rivervalleyemploymentfair.org online.
Middlebury — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, May Job Fest, Middlebury Rec Park, 154 Creek Road, visit labor.vermont.gov/event/may-job-fest-middlebury online.
Bennington — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, May Job Fest, Deer Park, 353 North St., visit labor.vermont.gov/event/may-job-fest-bennington online.
Barre — Time TBA, Wednesday, June 1, Central Vermont Job Fair, Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, visit centralvtjobfair.com online.
Gardening questionsWondering when to plant your tomatoes? Confused about composting? Or maybe you need some advice on caring for your lawn. University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Master Gardeners are available to answer questions from Vermont gardeners. Volunteers will answer calls on the Master Gardener Helpline (802) 656-5421 from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursdays through Oct. 27.
Questions also may be submitted online at go.uvm.edu/gardenquestion for a speedier response. The online form includes an option for providing up to three photos. Gardeners also are encouraged to use the online system to submit photos of plants damaged by insects and diseases.
Soil tests for home gardens are available through the UVM Agricultural and Environmental Testing Lab. Visit pss.uvm.edu/ag_testing for information online. If you have follow-up questions about soil recommendations, upload a copy of your soil test report with the helpline online form.
Commercial growers of vegetables, berries, tree fruit and related crops should contact the UVM Extension Commercial Horticulture Team at go.uvm.edu/hort for information and assistance.
Cancer patient supportThe Cancer Patient Support Foundation (CPSF) will hold its 20th Anniversary Celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. May 12, at the Barn at Lang Farm in Essex Junction. The event features food, drinks, music and an auction. Tickets are $60 and are available at www.cpsfvt.org online.
CPSF is an independent nonprofit organization supporting Vermont cancer patients and their families in a time of extraordinary need, by providing financial assistance, underwriting counseling services, and acting as a resource during diagnosis, treatment and recovery.
CPSF has launched the “Show Some Love at the Pump” campaign encouraging people to donate a tank of gas to a patient in need. When you fill up your tank, donate what you paid so a local patient can drive to treatment. Transportation accounts for a third of the CPSF Emergency Fund that has awarded $2,840,000 since it’s inception. Each year, nearly $160,000 is awarded to over 500 local families.
Work-cation weekendsThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to help get the Green Mountain Conservation Camps ready for the 2022 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe work-cation weekend will be May 14-15 on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton; and the GMCC Buck Lake work-cation weekend will be May 21-22 in Woodbury.
The Conservation Camps are looking for help with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, cleaning, firewood, and gardening. Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, but the camps will have some available.
This is a community service opportunity for Boy Scout and Girl Scout groups, as well as high school and college clubs. For more information and to register as a volunteer, email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov or call (802) 249-4199.
Miss VermontThe 2022 Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen competitions were held at Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph.
Alexina Federhen, of Bennington, was selected as Miss Vermont 2022. She is a 25-year-old Cornell University graduate and is currently a Boston University MFA candidate. Her Social Impact Initiative is “Speak Out, Reach Out: Supporting Mental Health Awareness.” For the talent portion of competition, Alexina presented a vocal presentation to “Turning Tables” by Adele. She has written a book about mental health which is being distributed in Vermont schools. As Miss Vermont 2022, Alexina was awarded a $7,000 scholarship, a $5,000 Ellis Strategies In-Kind Scholarship, a $500 expense allowance and was the overall Red Carpet winner which came with a $100 cash award. She will compete at the 101st Miss America Competition in Uncasville, Connecticut, next fall.
Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen 2022 is Abagail Hunter, a 17-year-old high school senior from Poultney. She is a dancer and performed to the song “They Just Keep Moving the Line” from Smash. Abagail’s Social Impact Initiative is “Pursue the ARTS – Building Acceptance, Respect, Tolerance and Safety.” She works to collect both dance and performance costumes, as well as sports equipment, for children and teens who might not otherwise be able to participate in the arts and sports. Abagail was awarded a $2,000 scholarship, a $5,000 Ellis Strategies In-Kind Scholarship, a $500 expense allowance, the $100 Overall Fitness Award and was given the $100 Spirit Award by her fellow candidates. She will compete at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Dallas, Texas, in August.
Deerfield signsInformational signs highlighting the presence of wild native brook trout in the upper Deerfield watershed will be posted thanks to a multi-party initiative. Native Fish Coalition partnered with U.S. Forest Service, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife and Connecticut River Valley Trout Unlimited on this project. The upper Deerfield watershed includes 71,000 acres in Windham and Bennington counties, home to the wild native brook trout, Vermont’s official State Cold Water Fish. This species thrives in cold, clean water and healthy forests.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
