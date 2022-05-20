BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Emma Elizabeth Phelps, was born March 15, 2022, to Tierra and John Phelps.
A daughter, Emberly Sage Ducey, was born May 8, 2022, to Courtney Danforth and Jesse Ducey, of East Barre.
A daughter, Callahan Kip O’Grady, was born May 10, 2022, to Larissa and Connor O’Grady, of Stowe.
Copley HospitalA son, River Sebastian Carney, was born May 9, 2022, to Bryan and Jennifer (Higgins) Carney, of Morrisville.
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Avery Jane Comes, was born May 4, 2022, to Zachary and Danielle (Lambert) Comes, of Randolph.
A daughter, Kiara Kay Spiney, was born May 4, 2022, to John and Susannah (Baumer) Spiney, of Stowe.
A son, Jack Acker Morse, was born May 5, 2022, to Katie Acker and Chad Morse, of Plainfield.
A son, Wyatt Waker Seering, was born May 6, 2022, to Jon and Chelsey (Ring) Seering, of Hartland.
A daughter, Ava Lucille Staudinger Calabro, was born May 7, 2022, to Renee Staudinger Calabro and Dan Calabro, of Randolph Center.
A daughter, Kennedy Vivian Doney, was born May 8, 2022, to Caleb and Janel Doney, of Northfield.
A son, Caden George Locke, was born May 8, 2022, to Taylor Starr and Chase Locke, of South Royalton.
YOUTH NEWS
Safe Sitter courseRANDOLPH — A Safe Sitter course for young teens will be held Saturday, June 11, at Gifford Health Care in Randolph. Anyone in grades six through eight is eligible. The one-day babysitting course provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. The cost of the course is $35 per student. Call 802-728-2377 to register your child by Wednesday, June 8.
Scholarship contestBrady Geisler, of Rutland, was named Good Citizen Scholarship Contest Winner for Vermont at the Board of Management meeting of the Vermont State Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, held recently.
He received this award based on letters of reference, school activities, service to community, school transcript, his responses to contest questions and his future plans. The Vermont State Society awarded Brady a certificate, pin and a $500 cash award in recognition of his achievement and as a student who exemplifies the DAR good citizen qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. He is the son of Thomas and Michele Geisler, of Rutland, and is a senior at Rutland High School.
4-H Horse competitionBURLINGTON — 4-H’ers took part in two competitions: horse judging at the Blackrose Morgan Farm in Colchester, and hippology at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction
Placements in the judging contest were —
8- and 9-year-olds: Leigh Ann Judd, Wolcott (first); Josephine Kascha-Hare, Milton (second); Elizabeth Foreman, Fairfax (third); and Nora Kidder, Cambridge (fourth).
10- and 11-year-olds: Paityn Paradee, Swanton (first); Claire Romano, Fairfax (second); Natalie Chevalier, Franklin (third); Gabrielle Senecal, Fairfax (fourth); Brooklyn Miller, Craftsbury (fifth); Elyse Thurber, Bellows Falls (sixth).
12- and 13-year-olds: Kelsey Paradee, Swanton (first); Emma Sibley, Georgia (second); Madeline Langlois, Westford (third); Sydney Gorton, Milton (fourth); Sara DiStasio, Londonderry (fifth); Reese Kilburn, Williston (sixth); Riley Mitchell, Northfield, Massachusetts (seventh); Autumn Dailey, Walden (eighth); Hannah Gendreau, Orwell (ninth); Madison Trudell, Fairfax (10th).
Seniors (14 and older): Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts (first); Allessandra Hoffman, Milton (second); Madison Markwell, Vernon (third); Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts (fourth); Jenna Dolloph, Grafton (fifth); Haileigh Demers, Westford (sixth); Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham (seventh); Logan Claypool, Milton (eighth); Jasmine Ackley, Vernon (ninth); Rose Ouimette, Rutland (10th).
Winners in the hippology contest were —
8- and 9-year-olds: Nora Kidder, Cambridge (first); Josephine Kascha-Hare, Milton (second); Elizabeth Foreman, Fairfax (third); Leigh Ann Judd, Wolcott (fourth)
10- and 11-year-olds: Paityn Paradee, Swanton (first); Brooklyn Miller, Craftsbury (second); Claire Romano, Fairfax (third); Natalie Chevalier, Franklin (fourth); Elyse Thurber, Bellows Falls (fifth); Gabrielle Senecal, Fairfax (sixth).
12- and 13-year-olds: Emma Sibley, Georgia (first); Jackson Tylenda, Essex Junction (second); Sydney Gorton, Milton (third); Kelsey Paradee, Swanton (fourth); Madeline Langlois, Westford (fifth); Autumn Dailey, Walden (sixth); Sara DiStasio, Londonderry (seventh); Reese Kilburn, Williston (eighth); Hannah Gendreau, Orwell (ninth); Madison Trudell, Fairfax (10th).
Seniors (14 and older): Allessandra Hoffman, Milton (first); Madeline Tylenda, Essex Junction (second); Haileigh Demers, Westford (third); Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts (fourth); Maddie DiStasio (fifth) and Megan Carson (sixth), both from Londonderry; Jenna Dolloph, Grafton (seventh); Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham (eighth); Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts (ninth); Rose Ouimette, Rutland (10th).
The contests were hosted by Chittenden County 4-H in collaboration with University of Vermont Extension 4-H.
4-H State DayBARRE — 4-H club members shared their 4-H story through stage presentations, demonstrations, action exhibits, photographs and more, May 7, 4-H State Day, held at the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre.
4-H’ers and exhibits selected for Eastern States Exposition, listed alphabetically, are:
Action exhibits — Blazing Bridles 4-H Club, Danville (“Horse Tail Hooks”); Blazing Bridles 4-H Club, Danville (“Horse Tails”); Border Livestock, Derby (“Lil’ Bugs in a Bottle”); Caspian Critters 4-H Club, Greensboro (“Fabulous Four Steps to Felting”); Kingdom Hoofbeats, Derby Line (“Hoofbeat Keepsakes”); Kingdom Hoofbeats, Derby Line (“Land of the Hoofbeats”); Whispering Pines 4-H Club, Westford (“Corky Creations” — how to make a cork hot mat).
Demonstration (team) — Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury, and Macy Roy, Barnet (“How to Make Slime”); Greensboro, and Bryce LaBerge, Greensboro Bend (“Setting Up Your Backyard Flock”); Maegan and Sarah Roy, Barnet (“How to Make Horse Treats”).
Fashion revue — Samantha Flint, Brookfield (prom outfit).
Photography — Maddie DiStasio, Londonderry (“Sun Sets on Winter”); Whitney Dunklee, Vernon (“Unexpected Visitor”); Sydney Gorton, Milton (“Summer Days with Maple”); Brailey Livingston, New Haven (“Peridot’s Twilight”); Madison Markwell, Greenfield, Massachusetts (“Calm Before the Storm”); Amalie Pratt, Morrisville (“Sports With Dogs”); Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts (“Ruby”).
Posters — Jude Badillo, Rutland Town (“Sugar On Snow”); Hailey Chase, Bristol (“Angel Wing Begonia”); Benjamin Choquette, Westmore (“The Parts of a Guitar and What They Do”); Sydney Gorton, Milton (“Perfect Poitou”); Isabella Lamonda, Orleans (“Loons”); Karissa Livingston, New Haven (“Moo Muse”).
Stage presentations (individual) — Annabel Carson, Londonderry (fiddle tunes); Elizabeth Choquette, Westmore (“Lost Boy,” dance); Isabella Lamonda, Orleans (“Walk Like an Egyptian,” dance); Adeline White, Pittsford (“Never Enough,” song).
Tabletop display — Rylie Mitchell, Northfield (“Thrush”); Liam Palmer, Williston (“L’Anseaux Meadows”); Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts (“Equine Infectious Anemia”).
Art contestTo help recognize the importance of trees, Grade K-8 students throughout Vermont were invited to submit an original story and artwork for the annual Growing Works of Art contest, “Sharing your TREE-mendous story.” A total of 355 students from 14 schools and 23 families (home school and public school students working independently) entered the contest. Visit go.uvm.edu/gwa to view the winning entries for 2022 and previous years. This year’s winners are:
Kindergarten — Jackson Partlow, Roxbury Village School, Roxbury.
First Grade — Auden Rubin, Woodstock Elementary School, Woodstock.
Second Grade — Elet McCusker, Rochester Elementary School, Rochester.
Third Grade — Elise Menguc, home school student, Orwell.
Fourth Grade — Elsa Mueller, Benson Village School, Benson.
Fifth Grade — Shea Bellezza, Shelburne Community School, Shelburne.
Sixth Grade — Krish Dahal, Mater Christi School, Burlington.
Seventh Grade — Celeste Hines, Mater Christi School, Burlington.
Eighth Grade — Taylor Tritt, Mater Christi School, Burlington.
The contest is sponsored annually by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, a partnership between UVM Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
COLLEGE NEWS
The following students were awarded bachelor’s degrees at Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Rachael Zmich, of Morrisville, Environmental Engineering major; Jasper Rankin, of St. Johnsbury, Mechanical Engineering major; Evan Llewellyn of Waterbury, Computer Science major; and Rachel Maurice, of Websterville, Biochemistry and Professional Writing major.
Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2022 dean’s list: Dustin Knight, of Jeffersonville; Crystal Bradford of St. Johnsbury; and Kira Williams, of Thetford.
Zoe McClure, of St. Johnsbury, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.
Emma Poirier, of Barre, was recently inducted into Quinnipiac University’s Gamma Rho Chapter of The Phi Sigma Biological Sciences Honors Society.
Simone Washington, of Waitsfield, was recently initiated into the Washington and Lee University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Journalist Wesley Morgan has won Norwich University’s 2022 William E. Colby Award for his book, “The Hardest Place: The American Military Adrift in Afghanistan’s Pech Valley,” (Random House, 2021).
AROUND TOWN
”Illuminated”EAST MONTPELIER — Moving Light Dance Company presents “Illuminated” 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, June 3-5, at Peck Farm Orchard, 750 Sibley Road, East Montpelier. A journey is brought to life on an outdoor stage by all ages, 60-member cast of professional company dancers, local students and handmade dancing puppets, with all-original choreography, and an array of locally made sets and costumes. Visit www.moving lightdance.com for tickets.
Wind power toursLOWELL — Green Mountain Power (GMP) announced sign-ups are now open for its summer tours at the Kingdom Community Wind Project in Lowell. Tour dates are Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. Pre-register at greenmountainpower.com/news/kcw-wind-tours/ online
Food loss workshopCRAFTSBURY COMMON — The School of the New American Farmstead at Sterling College is offering a half-day workshop this summer to anyone interested in addressing food loss on farms. This workshop will detail how Salvation Farms works to model regionally based responses that manage surplus farm food. This workshop will be held July 23 on the Sterling College campus in Craftsbury Common. Full tuition funding is available to support the participation of a veteran. Email continuingeducation@sterlingcollege.edu for more information.
Grant recipientsBARRE — The Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) announced the recipients of the 2022 Strengthening Community Support of Older Vermonters Grant. CVCOA selected 14 organizations, spread equally throughout Washington, Orange and Lamoille counties: Mad River Valley Senior Center, All Brains Belong VT, River Arts, Montpelier Senior Activity Center, Neighbors in Action, Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County, Lamoille Neighbors, RACDC, Sharon Health Initiative, FEAST Program, SafeArt, People’s Dance Project, Mount Mansfield Villages, and Barre Senior Center.
These grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) and CVCOA is joined by the Area Agencies on Aging throughout Vermont in offering this grant opportunity. For more information about the Strengthening Community Support of Older Vermonters Grant, email jkern@cvcoa.org or call (802) 576-2671.
Eyeglass award
BARRE — The Barre Lions Club recently received the Gold Eyeglass Award. The club, under the the guidance of longtime chair, Charlie Livendale, collected 3,079 pairs of glasses in the last 12 months, the most in District 45. Livendale collects the eyeglasses every month from local businesses. They are then counted and sent to New Jersey where they are repaired and given to those in need.
VTF&W
Stay awayThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says deer fawns are being born this time of year and asks that people avoid disturbing or picking them up. Most deer fawns are born in late May and the first and second weeks of June, according to Vermont deer biologist Nick Fortin.
— Deer nurse their young at different times during the day and often leave their young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost. Their mother knows where they are and will return.
— Deer normally will not feed or care for their young when people are close by.
— Deer fawns will imprint on humans and lose their natural fear of people, which can be essential to their survival.
— Keep domestic pets under control at all times. Dogs often will kill fawns and other baby animals.
For the safety of all wildlife, taking a wild animal into captivity is illegal in Vermont.
Free fishingVermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 11, this year, highlighted by a free family fishing festival in Grand Isle, as well as opening day of the state’s regular bass fishing season.
“Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival” will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road in Grand Isle. This event offers basic fishing instruction and the chance for kids to catch big trout in a hatchery pond. No prior fishing experience is needed, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife will supply participants with fishing rods, reels and bait.
Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com for more information.
