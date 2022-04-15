BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Wren E. Paulo, was born March 26, 2022, to Jaylyn Whitaker and Marc Paulo, of Barre.
A daughter, Meadow Josephine Young, was born March 26, 2022, to Lexus Wheatley and Taylor Young, of Barre.
Copley HospitalA son, Carson Dennis Heuser, was born April 2, 2022, to Ryan Heuser and Alissa Raboin, of Morrisville.
A son, Jeffrey Paul Nolt, was born April 6, 2022, to Josiah and Kaylene (Hursh) Nolt, of Johnson.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, Carson Gwendolyn Kylie Smith, was born April 2, 2022, to Avery Palmer and Alex Smith, of Bethel.
A son, Arthur Hazen Gladding Brillhart, was born April 4, 2022, to Aneleisa Gladding-Hinton and Jacob Brillhart, of Chelsea.
YOUTH NEWS
ScholarshipVermont high school students looking for a scholarship to help pay for college can apply to League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund, Winona Smith Scholarship program. Visit bit.ly/LWVScholarshipDetails to apply online. Applications are due on May 1. For more information, email lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.
AROUND TOWN
Sustainability awardMONTPELIER — The Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District (CVSWMD) announced recognition by Call2Recycle as a 2021 Top 100 Leader in Sustainability for diverting more than 9,000 pounds of batteries from the landfill. The annual award is given to top performing Call2Recycle program participants for battery recycling efforts.
Call2Recycle is recognizing CVSWMD for its battery recycling commitment through a tree donation to the National Forest Foundation’s ‘50 Million for Our Forests’ campaign. CVSWMD collects batteries for recycling at its Additional Recyclables Collection Center (ARCC) in Barre City. For more hard-to-recycle items information, visit cvswmd.org/arcc online.
AROUND STATE
VA Auto ShowWHITE RIVER JUNCTION — In conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month (May), White River Junction Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System and the New England Ram Club are raising awareness of the mental health resources available for veterans and civilians by hosting an auto show. “A Beacon of Hope Auto Show” will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 14 in the front parking lot of the VA Medical Center, 163 Veterans Drive in White River Junction.
Mental health and suicide prevention resources will be available from the VA Medical Center and community organizations. A blessing of the bikes and vehicles will be offered at 11 a.m. by VA Chaplain Lorna Graham. It is open to all makes, models and motorcycles. Visit tinyurl.com/yc63cbuk to register a vehicle and/or motorcycle.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
