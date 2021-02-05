AROUND TOWN
Food Pantry
MONTPELIER — Support the Montpelier Food Pantry and save at your favorite stores on Feb. 19 and 20 with the Love Your Neighbor Pass. Donate $25 to the Food Pantry and get 20% off at participating Montpelier stores. Get your pass starting Monday, Feb. 8, at Bear Pond Books, Capitol Stationers and Woodbury Mountain Toys. For more information, visit www.montpelieralive.org/love.
Bird count Feb. 12-15
The Great Backyard Bird Count is a free, fun and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. Participants are asked to count birds for as little as 15 minutes (or as long as they wish) on one or more days of the four-day event and report their sightings online at birdcount.org. Each checklist submitted during the GBBC helps researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society learn more about how birds are doing, and how to protect them and the environment we share. For more information, visit birdcount.org.
Anti-racism work
Central Vermont Reading to End Racism is an organization that has been working in elementary schools in central Vermont for over 20 years. In an effort to bolster our country’s aspiration to create “one nation … with liberty and justice for all,” volunteers read children’s literature that relates to racism and bullying of all kinds.
In the fall of 2020, when working in schools was no longer possible, RER created online resources for the use of schools, teachers and parents at cvreadingtoendracism.blogspot.com.
People who would like to become participants in the program can contact janetvanfleet@fairpoint.net or ebhalp57@gmail.com.
Earth Day essay
MONTPELIER — Attorney General T.J. Donovan wants to hear from young Vermonters about their thoughts on the environment. The Attorney General’s Office is holding an Earth Day Essay Challenge and asking fifth and sixth graders to submit essays on the environment from Feb. 15 through April 1. For more information, email natasha.sala@vermont.gov.
Agribusiness advice
BURLINGTON — Vermont farm, forest and maple business owners may sign up for a free, individualized coaching session offered from late February through June with a University of Vermont Extension business expert.
For a complete list of dates and to register, go to go.uvm.edu/agbizcoaching
BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A boy, Henry Lloyd Farnham, was born Jan. 28, 2021, to April and James Farnham of Graniteville.
A girl, Lydia Ann Chouinard, was born Jan. 31, 2021, to Jacob and Brittany (Bickford) Chouinard of Marshfield.
Copley Hospital
A boy, Oliver Duncan Yaratz, was born Jan. 25, 2021, to Travis and Charity (Miller) Yaratz of Johnson.
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Brayden Emery Borst, was born Jan. 19, 2021, to Kathryn Borst of East Thetford.
A boy, Pierce Augustus Olivier, was born Jan. 19, 2021, to Christopher and Abigail (Grote) Olivier of White River Junction.
A girl, Mya Lynn Belisle, was born Jan. 20, 2021, to Jennifer Belisle and Zachary Bednaz of Randolph.
A girl, Anabelle Raine Craney, was born Jan. 21, 2021, to Megan Jones and Adam Craney of Williamstown.
COLLEGE NEWS
Brianna Storti of Barre was named to the Cazenovia College fall 2020 dean’s list.
Becker College announced Molly Young of St. Johnsbury was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list.
Husson University fall 2020 academic honors include:
President’s list — Nicole Lynn Crawford of Barre, Doctor of Pharmacy program; Megan Jean Hammarstrom of Barre, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science program; Aidan Leary Hale of East Burke, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program; Camryn M. Heath of Lyndon Center, Bachelor of Science in Nursing program; Kayden C. Lewis of Lyndonville, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program; Kayla Matte of Waterford, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program; Mikaylah Nicole Payeur of Waterford, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Dean’s list — Hayleigh Eden Pollard of Barre, Bachelor of Science in Nursing program; Cierra C. Richardson of Lowell, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program; Mary M. Cushing Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Honors list — Madelyn G. Fowler of East Barre, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management/Master of Business Administration (MBA); BryAnna Marie Goslant of Passumpsic, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program; Zachary D. Whitmore of Randolph Center, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management program.
Justin Lynch of Montpelier, was named to Sherman College of Chiropractic fall 2020 dean’s list.
Ithaca College fall 2020 dean’s list includes Christopher Killoran of Adamant; Elizabeth Gilmartin of St. Johnsbury; Sarah Boland of Waitsfield; Zoe Werth of Waterbury Center.
Gabrielle E. Cicio of Northfield, Nursing major, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Saint Anselm College.
Endicott College fall 2020 dean’s list includes Joshua Farber of Middlesex, Finance, Marketing; Emily Bashara of Montpelier, Finance; Catherine Miles of Northfield, Exercise Science.
Emma Poirier of Barre and Serenity Northrup of East Montpelier were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.
Waterbury Center native Jack Thomsen earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
