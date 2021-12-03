BIRTHS
A son, Bennett Cameron Dunbar, was born Nov. 17, 2021, to Kenneth and Mitzy Dunbar, of Barre Town.
Central Vermont Medical Center
A daughter, Nylah Ann Kenney, was born Nov. 21, 2021, to Andrew and Breanna (Linney) Kenney, of Barre.
A son, Avery Nathan Atwood, was born Nov. 22, 2021, to Olivia Pate and Andrew Atwood II, of Barre.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Elijah Scott Lyons, was born Nov. 9, 2021, to Randall and Sasha (Hays) Lyons, of Warren.
A son, Alistair Willoughby Jones, was born Nov. 18, 2021, to Amelia Lennon and William Jones, of Barnard.
A daughter, Raine Ariel, was born Nov. 20, 2021, to Robert and Brooke (Boule) Densmore, of Randolph.
A son, Simon Pratt Morley, was born Nov. 20, 2021, to Trevor and Kelsey (Pratt) Morley, of Northfield.
COLLEGE NEWS
Peer MentorsBURLINGTON — The following local students are serving as peer mentors, known as “LINKS,” for first-year students at University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences: Sam Fielder, of East Calais; Connor McClure, of Lyndonville; Abigail Berard, of North Thetford; and Abigail Burfoot, of Warren.
AROUND STATE
Farm technical aidUniversity of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the UVM Center for Sustainable Agriculture recently launched a new program to provide free on-farm technical assistance for Vermont farm business owners and managers to improve their bottom line through changes in management practices.
The program’s technical service providers will work one-on-one with farmers to answer questions and provide technical assistance in areas including milk quality, grazing and pasture management, dairy nutrition, animal housing and facilities, animal husbandry and personnel management. In addition, they may source grant funding for fences, waterlines and barnyard improvements and help farms enroll in state and federal programs, such as those that provide payments for rotational grazing and excluding livestock from waterways.
Tony Kitsos heads up the team, which includes two recently hired dairy herd management educators, Whitney Hull and Kelsie Meehan. Kitsos and Hull are available to work with medium- and large-scale cow dairy operations while Meehan will assist small-scale, small ruminant, organic, grass-based and/or transitional cow, goat and sheep dairies.
For more information, visit go.uvm.edu/dhm-assistance or call (802) 524-6501, ext. 440, or email tony.kitsos@uvm.edu.
VTF&W
Nesting loonsVermont’s loons are thriving with a record 109 nesting pairs recorded in 2021, the highest since loon monitoring began in 1978, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE). VCE leads the Vermont Loon Conservation Project in partnership with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Loons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005 following decades of recovery efforts. One of the main threats still facing loons as they continue to recover is human disturbance during the breeding season. People should avoid lead fishing tackle. Loons sometimes swallow stray fishing tackle and suffer the effects of lead poisoning. Lead sinkers weighing one-half ounce or less are prohibited for fishing in Vermont. Anglers are advised to not attract loons to their bait and lures, and especially don’t leave any fishing line behind as fishing tackle does kill loons.
Deer huntingHunters still have several days of archery and muzzleloader deer hunting in Vermont. Archery deer hunting continues through Dec. 15, and muzzleloader deer hunting happens Dec. 4 to 12.
Archery season: An archery deer license and a hunting license are required. An antlerless deer or a legal buck, if you did not take one earlier, are allowed.
Muzzleloader season: A muzzleloader deer license and a hunting license are required. A legal buck may be taken if you did not take one earlier, and an antlerless deer may be taken in a designated Wildlife Management Unit if you have a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit and you have not already reached your annual limit.
Vermont has an annual limit of four deer, including only one legal buck annually, during its deer hunting seasons.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.