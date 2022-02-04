BIRTHS
Copley Hospital A son, Archer Harding Falzone, was born Jan. 25, 2022, to Christopher and Leigh (Harding) Falzone, of Craftsbury Common.
A son, Callum Hayes Foster, was born Jan. 26, 2022, to Steven and Kelli (Kennedy) Foster, of Morristown.
YOUTH NEWS
Earth Day essayMONTPELIER — Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s Office will host an Earth Day Essay Challenge asking fifth- and sixth-graders to submit essays on the environment. The Essay Challenge will run from Feb. 14 through April 1. These students are encouraged to be creative and write about their thoughts on Earth Day and Vermont’s environment. Visit bit.ly/0204EarthDayEssay for more information.
Black history resourcesCOLCHESTER — In honor of Black History Month, VPR and Vermont PBS have assembled activities and lessons from within the PBS Parents and PBS Learning Media environments to deepen children’s understanding of Black history. Available free to families and teachers, the resources support at-home or classroom learning for children of all ages and are part of an ongoing partnership between Vermont PBS and the Vermont Department of Education. Visit vermontpbs.org/blackhistorymonth online.
COLLEGE NEWS
GraduatesChamplain College graduates include Emily Lajeunesse, of Barre, Master of Education in Early Childhood Education; Jessica Kriewald, of Moretown, Master of Business Administration; David Mcallister, of Morrisville, Master of Business Administration; Joshua Dillon, of Stowe, Master of Business Administration; Jamie Semprebon, of Barre, Bachelor of Science in Business Management; Rebecca Somaini, of Barre, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration; Theresa Utton-Jerman, of Barre, Bachelor of Science in Business Management; Marcey Hannon, of East Randolph, Bachelor of Science in Business Management; Cherisse Wildflower, of Montpelier, Bachelor of Science in Business Management; Robert Densmore, of Randolph Center, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; and Alexander Nicholson, of Barre, Associate of Science in Business Management.
Ithaca College graduates include Tyler Longmoore, of Bradford, BS in Television-Radio, magna cum laude; and Quintin Pelzel, of Worcester, BS in Sports Media, cum laude.
Academic honorsNorwich University fall 2021 honors include
President’s list — Gabriella Sofia Noelle Ambroz, Andrea Kay Kroll, Devin Patrick O’Neill, Matthias Constantine Tchantouridze, Mary Elizabeth Thibeault, all of Barre; Zoie Leigh Beauregard, of East Calais; Lily Jones Parker, of East Montpelier; Brody Luke Brown, of Graniteville; Elyse Gluck, Ella Hale Pembroke, Tzevi Schwartz, all of Middlesex; Katie Elizabeth Gibson-Davis, Elizabeth Anne Johnston, Sonya Sagan-Dworsky, all of Montpelier; Waleed Nasser S. Alanazi, Abdulrahman Aldughaiyem, Meshal Hassan Alhappay, Mohammed Faisal Almalki, Fahad Almoraqi, Sadir Almutairi, Abdulrahman Alruwaili, Abdullah Alshahrani, Saif Alshalawi, Ahmed Althubaiti, Alyssa Grace Atwood, Laura Ann Farnum, Lia Cornell Gerrish, Lexus Jewlian Jarvis, Hannah Marie Kolb, John S. Lewis, Tameka Maya Porter, all of Northfield; Kaitlyn deEtte Andress, Riley Maria Hudson, Scott Thomas Robbins, all of Plainfield; and Reuben Augustine Callan, of Waterbury Center.
Dean’s list — Benjamin Brown, Lydia Ring Brown, Gabriela F. Calderon, Anthony Joseph Castellaneta, Caitlin Mary Emerson, Cassandra Marie Graves, Jamie Cherie Heath, Jessica B. Hurlbert, Meagan Kunkle, Allyson Ann LaGue, Frederick LaPan, Lindsay LaPan, Ella Sofia Pitonyak, Morgan Lynn Renz, Nathan Joseph Romeo, Brittany Shaye Weston, all of Barre; Emma Carol DeGoosh, Kailey Lynn Drake, Timothy Francis Hodges, all of Bradford; Jayde Victoria Edwards, of Chelsea; Gabriel Thomas Gaetz, of Corinth; Alaina Lexie Beauregard, of East Calais; Madison Shea Brigham, Jordan T. Pryce, both of East Montpelier; Ashley Nicole Calabrese, of Graniteville; Jordan Ann Brimblecombe, of Marshfield; Nicholas Paul Davis, of Middlesex; Acheri Donnell, Katelyn A. Hersey, Katherine Page Norwood, Kaitlin Simmeth, Peyton Elizabeth Smith, all of Montpelier.
Also, Sultan Alharbi, Ahmed Alsarrah, Camryn Taylor Anderson, Mohammed Sultan Asiri, Camden E.A. Bean, Jackson Paul Clayton, Kayla May Evans, Saira Khadka, Matthew Kolb, Paige Anais Lagerstedt, Ahleah Raine Lawliss, Alyssa Marie Morande, Taylor Sue Richard, Vincent James Sava, all of Northfield; Lindsey Nicole Dukette, of Topsham; Lauryn Anne DePaul, Kennedy Elizabeth Wimble, both of Waterbury; Laurel Davey, Jaye E. Fuller, Dahrian Sheltra, all of Waterbury Center; and Alyssa M. Brink, Amber Dawn Clayton, Alycia Janel Dickinson, Kyle Georid Earls, Savannah Adeline King, Tyler Orton, Brittaney Grace Townsend, all of Williamstown.
Vermont Tech fall 2021 honors include
President’s list — Forrest Cummings, of Barre; Jacob Olsen, of East Corinth; Matthew Bader, of Hardwick; Denis Palic, of Montpelier; Kailie French, of Northfield; James Mitchell, of Randolph Center; Brandy Lewis, of Strafford; Ian Barker, Maximilian Horster, both of Thetford Center; Caleb Tilton, of Waterville; Alexander Maurice, of Websterville; Michael Green, of West Newbury; and Austin Hegarty, of Williamstown.
Dean’s list — Emma Blaisdell, Amber Larrabee, John Raspe, all of Barre; Caleb Evans, Bodhi Pugliese, both of Berlin; Autumn Horniak, of Bradford; John Blaisdell, of Braintree; Kristin Flanders, Maximilian Luzardo, both of Brookfield; Jennifer Soutar, of Calais; Joshua Amones, of Chelsea; Olivia Limlaw, of Corinth; Silas Betit, of East Calais; Lisa Finnegan, Quinn McDonagh, both of East Montpelier; Quade Gorton, Kenneth Harless, both of Graniteville; Hollis Munson, of Groton; Bruce Fortmann, Carolyn McTigue, both of Hardwick; Jade Jarvis, Nathan Raymond, both of Johnson; Sara Christian-O’Connor, of Lyndonville; Gabriel Mulligan, of Marshfield; Nathan Steil, Mara Stephens, both of Montpelier; Cameron Gaidys, of Moretown; Lisa McCormack, of Morrisville; Katherine Tisdale, of Northfield;
Also, Branden Boisvert, Jaden Kinney, Crystal Peterson, Myles Pierce, Ethan Sears, all of Randolph; Brent Beidler, Owen Milke, Keith Standish, Nicholas Tibbets, Peter Yialiades, all of Randolph Center; Caid Murphy, of St. Johnsbury; Alexander Lanpher, Kyle Rahilly, Nathaniel Wells, all of Stowe; Cassidy Lewis, of Strafford; Emily Poulin, of Washington; Colin Green, Colby Surprenant, Kayla Yalicki, all of Waterbury; Kelsea Woodard, of Waterbury Center; Kalyn Briggs, of West Danville; Javin Sheperd, of West Topsham; Abbigail Smith, of Williamstown; and Nicholas Holbrook, Julius Rosendahl, both of Wolcott.
Northeastern University fall 2021 dean’s list includes Anna Davis-Noe, of East Montpelier, Human Services/International Affairs major; Ethan Scharf, of Middlesex, Mechanical Engineering major; and Lila Derryberry, of Waitsfield, Psychology major.
John Tor Nordenson, of Berlin, has qualified for the fall 2021 dean’s list at Seton Hall University.
Kathryn Naomi Pilliod, of Moretown, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Hartwick College.
Justin Thurber, of Barre, made the fall 2021 dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
AROUND TOWN
Winter Art WalkMONTPELIER — Award-winning ice carver Murray Long of Wicked Good Ice will be featured at Montpelier Alive’s Art Walk from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Visit montpelieralive.org/artwalk for more information about participating venues and artists.
Camel’s Hump ChallengeHUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Feb. 5, backcountry Nordic skiers will traverse around the perimeter of Camel’s Hump in the Camel’s Hump Challenge to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The start and finish of the trail is 600 Handy Road in Huntington. For more information, email jemsmith@alz.org or call (614) 499-1441.
NU deliveriesNORTHFIELD — The Northfield Farmers Market’s online store has added a second pick-up location to serve the Norwich University community. Students, faculty and staff members can now order weekly Thursday through Monday, and pick up their orders from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Campus Center Service Desk.
Free tax prepEAST MONTPELIER — Twin Valley Senior Center at 4583 U.S. Route 2, East Montpelier, will again be hosting AARP to provide free tax preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers, starting Feb. 15. AARP volunteers will prepare and electronically file federal and Vermont state income tax returns, including the homestead declaration, property tax credit forms and renter credit forms for most taxpayers. Call (802) 223-3322 to schedule an appointment or answer questions about this service. COVID guidelines will be followed and mask required.
WALK for Children MONTPELIER — Prevent Child Abuse Vermont announces the 23rd annual WALK for Children will be held Oct. 1 on the State House lawn. Brandiann Cornell is chair for the WALK planning committee that is seeking volunteers; email mthon@pcavt.org for more information.
Fund loansMONTPELIER — The Vermont Community Loan Fund, a 501 ©3 nonprofit, loaned almost $770,000 to Vermont’s early care and learning programs, nonprofits and small businesses during the 3Q2021. Recipients included Homestead Daycare in Highgate; Creative Spirit Children’s Center in West Fairlee; East Calais Community Trust; Kingdom Corn Maze in Sutton; Mamava in Burlington; NEK Grains in Waterford; NU Chocolat in Burlington; and Vermont First Class Ride in South Burlington.
AROUND STATE
I Am Vermont TooMONTPELIER — This week marks the first public exhibition at the Vermont State House Cafeteria since March 2020. “I Am Vermont Too” is on view for the month of February, Black History Month. Coordinators Sha’an Mouliert and Shela Linter have worked on this project with BIPOC Vermonters since 2014. Representing self-identified individuals of color living and working in Vermont, this latest show consists of 20 photographs that focus on the intersectionality of communities of color and their stories regarding microaggressions and racism. Exhibit hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, in February. Open to the public, masks required. Entrance at west rear door only, Vermont State House Cafeteria, 115 State St. in Montpelier.
Call to artistsHUNTINGTON — The Birds of Vermont Museum’s 2022 art show, “Fine Feathers: at play with structure and function,” is looking for works inspired by birds and their feathers. Art in almost any media, by new or returning artists, of any age, may be submitted using online form at tinyurl.com/bovm-fine-feathers or send files to museum@birdsofvermont.org. Entries are due by Monday, March 21. For more information, call (802) 434-2167 or email museum@birdsofvermont.org.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.