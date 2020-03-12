Around town
BERLIN — The Capital City Grange invites the public to a tour of its newly-renovated lower level at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 6612 Route 12/Northfield Street, just a mile south of Montpelier. The Grange is a community service organization, also all-volunteer, which maintains the Hall as a resource for families, organizations, cultural events and meetings of all types. For more information, visit www.capitalcitygrange.org.
Births
Copley Hospital
A girl, Maeve Harper Grimes, was born March 1, 2020, to Edward and Dayna (Fleury) Grimes of Morrisville.
A girl, Winnifred Collman Tilton, was born March 1, 2020, to Elizabeth Collman and Michael Tilton of Hyde Park.
Student news
Roger Williams University fall 2019 dean’s list includes Lucy Boyden of Cambridge, Emily Luther of East Hardwick, Isabel Clancy of Hyde Park, Tyler Cain, Hannah Leslie, both of Montpelier, Alexander Tynan of Waitsfield, and Riley Flowers of Williamstown.
Kate Cota of South Ryegate was one of several students recently recognized by the Pi of New York chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Elmira College, at its annual induction and banquet with 15 newly elected members of high scholarly attainment.
Fraternal news
Spaulding High School sophomore Eleanor Steinman was honored by Barre Lodge of Elks as the January Student of the Month.
Elks Youth Committee Chair Jeff Roy stated, “her community involvement and leadership are something we, as Elks, can surely appreciate!”
Honors
Twinfield High School Honor Roll 2020
Highest Honors — Kaitlyn Andress, Jordan Brimblecombe, Dyllynn Burton, Rowan Cleary, Aydyn Corbett, Gavin Fowler, Hannah Haverick, Christyanna Holt, Ana Lindert-Boyes, Aileen MacHarg.
High Honors — Halley Barnhart, Casee Fowler, Amelia Guerin, Julia Light, Riven Madison.
Honors — Taylor Blais, Mason Cushing, KimLinh DeBona, Maddison Duke, Josh Dunkling, Thalia Griffith, Nate Hook, Ruby Klarich, Henry LoRe, Sarah Lord, Remy Maas, Aleacya Moshinskie, Makayla Quintin, Taylor Richardson, Lucas Roberts, Paolo Rovetto, Hayden Sicely, Fiona Winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.