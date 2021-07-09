BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Iris Crosby, was born June 23, 2021, to Jessika Jamele and Nathan Crosby, of Montpelier.
A daughter, Ella-May Marion Hallock, was born June 23, 2021, to Amanda Wilder and Harold Hallock Jr., of Barre.
A daughter, Loxleigh Nayvee Maurice, was born June 30, 2021, to Brooke Dery and Garret Maurice, of Orange.
A son, Jakob Thomas Staake, was born June 25, 2021, to T.R. and Kasey (Johnson) Staake, of Williamstown.
A son Gideon Leonard Aquilar, was born June 26, 2021, to Brittany Bryan and Gabriel Aquilar, of Barre.
A daughter, Felicity Mae Barnaby, was born June 26, 2021, to Mackenzie Dunster and Christopher Barnaby Jr., of Randolph.
Marissa Hoffman, of Waterbury, received a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies, magna cum laude, from St. Joseph’s College of Maine.
Community College of Vermont spring 2021 academic honors:
President’s list — Jacob Allen, Annie Linendoll, Natalie Taylor, all of Barre, Kyree Hutchinson, of East Barre, Jackie Taylor, of East Calais; Lily Parker, of East Montpelier; Zai Gluck, of Middlesex; Nicole Dunn, Encendre Eng-Lambert, Kenneth Musgrave, Christine Salvatore, all of Montpelier; Anna Duffy, of Warren; Zoe Buffum, Rebecca Busichio, Samantha Wisdom, all of Waterbury; and Aneila Lamb, of Worcester.
Dean’s list — Camden Boucher, Makena Plant, Christopher West, all of Barre; Olivia Kelley, of Berlin; Victoria Mayo, Sophia Morgan, both of Cabot; Abigail Stacy, of East Barre; Sierra Hutchins, Kilee Rolland, both of East Montpelier; Erik Dorfman, of Middlesex; Katelyn Hersey, Parker Morse, Ariana Palic, Lili Pringles, all of Montpelier; Megan Hopwood, of Northfield; Melissa Austin, Ruby Klarich, both of Plainfield; Brittany Matott, Demitri Otis, both of South Barre; Alisha Armstrong, Richard Scott, both of Waitsfield; Prosper Velazquez, of Warren; and Andrew Proteau, Tracy Wells, both of Waterbury.
Honors list — Kevin Adamowich, Shandi Barclay, Stephen Comolli, Margaret Fox, Ashley Fraser, Kristiana Kennison, Chelsea LaCroix, Ashlyn Liimatainen, Max Mayr, Amelia Salata-Hartman, Udai Sharma, Ryan Shirlock, Ashlyn Talley, Harmony Wilder, all of Barre; Sarah Peterson, of Cabot; Chelsea Otis, of East Barre; Laura Dailey, of East Calais; Melyssa Danilowicz, Jessica Davenport, both of Graniteville; Tiffany Caldwell, Rachel Gouge, Kayla Harvey, Julie Phoenix, all of Marshfield; Kayla Morse, of Montpelier; Rachael Zangla, of Northfield; Sandra Lory, of Orange; Elizabeth Perreault, Halle Robinson, Linda Trisdale, all of Plainfield; Renee Ciotti, of Warren; Melissa Champney, Julia Farr, Aimee Smith, all of Waterbury; and Jade McMillan, of Worcester.
Quinnipiac University spring 2021 dean’s list includes Emma Poirier, of Barre.
UMass Lowell spring 2021 dean’s list includes Robert Austin, mechanical engineering, Aaron Brier, mechanical engineering, Denver Heath, business administration, all of Barre; Dana Stone, of Northfield, education; and Isabella Giesing, of Vershire, environmental science.
CVCOA office visitsBARRE — Central Vermont Council on Aging staff has resumed seeing clients in the main office in Barre City and satellite offices in Morrisville and Rochester. Case managers and information and assistance staff are currently seeing clients in their homes or in community settings on a case-by-case basis and subject to vaccination protocol guidance. All office and home visits must be by appointment only by calling 479-0531 or the HELPLINE at 1-(800)-642-5119.
Visitors to CVCOA offices will be asked to self-screen for any health issues in advance of appointments and to sign-in and out. All state of Vermont orders and Department of Health guidance for serving older adults and the public, will be followed. All workshops and support groups will continue online until further notice. CVCOA Good Neighbor Volunteers and Senior Companions may resume in-person contacts as appropriate under CVCOA’s Volunteer and Senior Companion guidelines.
Slocum graduates NORTHFIELD — The Snelling Center for Government announced Melanie Slocum, of Northfield, has graduated from the Vermont Leadership Institute. She is currently the director for Enrollment Services at Blue Cross Blue Shield Vermont in Berlin. Slocum joined 16 other leaders from around the state for a program that challenges participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong and effective leadership over the course of the nine-month program.
Elders Together MONTPELIER — Elders Together, a monthly drop-in support group of central Vermont elders will hold their meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center on Barre Street. Open to all interested elders born in the first half of the 20th century who like to reminisce about growing up in the 1940s and ’50s, call the facilitator at 223-8140 to register and for more information.
Computers and cellphones, modern technology in general, was identified at our last meeting as an item that many of us need more individual help to continue communicating with friends and family. Luke Rackers, CVCOA Community Engaged Tech Specialist, will attend this meeting to find out about specific needs.
Blueberry FestivalCRAFTSBURY COMMON — The Craftsbury Farmers’ Market will hold the fifth annual Vermont Blueberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
BPO ElksTAMPA, Fla. — During the BPO Elks’ National Convention, Kristin Calcagni, of West Topsham, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the North District of the Vermont Elks Association Inc. and will serve a one-year term.
Fishing clinicsThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering Introduction to Fishing Clinics held from 6 to 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 21, at Heineberg Bridge Access Area on the Winooski River in Colchester and Thursday, July 22, on Otter Creek at Proctor Falls in Proctor.
The clinics are free and open to people of all ages and levels of experience, including those who have never fished before. Subjects covered will include ecology, knot-tying, fish identification, regulations, equipment and more. All equipment will be provided. Face coverings and social distancing are required for unvaccinated individuals.
Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com for preregistration, which is required. For more information, email Corey.Hart@vermont.gov or call 505-5562.
Outdoor recreation grantsMONTPELIER — Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation announced the launch of the 2021 Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative Community Grant Program and the Enhancement of Recreational Stewardship and Access Trail Grants. These programs will distribute over $6 million to municipalities and nonprofit organizations across Vermont. The funding for these programs comes from one-time general funds and is a portion of the more than $20 million Gov. Phil Scott directed for spending on outdoor recreation investments that support both short-term economic recovery and long-term stewardship of lands, waters, people and local economies. Visit fpr.vermont.gov/vorec-community-grant-program for more information.
