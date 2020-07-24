Around town
Walk for ChildrenParticipants are needed for the virtual, 21st annual Walk for Children, biggest fundraiser of the year for Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, held Aug. 15. To sign-up or donate, visit www.pcavt.org.
You can, for instance: Walk around your yard; Go for a run; Walk on a treadmill or around the block; Go for a hike with your family and/or pup; Jog in place in your living room; Go for a swim; Ride your bike; Take your kayak out; Dance-hold a virtual dance party; Go rollerblading.
4-H’ers victoriousBURLINGTON — A team of Vermont 4-H’ers captured first place in the Junior Division in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl, beating out 16 other teams, organized as a virtual event of several days in late June.
Members of the winning Junior team were Misha Chirkov and Uma Chirkova, both from Newbury, and Aiden Cushman, Barre. All three belong to the Upper Valley Bullseyes 4-H Club in Bradford. Misha and Uma also are members of the Caledonia 4-H Sharp Shooters in St. Johnsbury.
Uma was second highest overall scorer both nationally and in the Northeast region in her age division. Misha placed ninth overall nationally and fourth for the region. Aiden was 11th in the Northeast.
Two other Vermont 4-H’ers competed individually in the Junior Division. Julian Roberson of Chester and the Green Mountain 4-H Club in Springfield, was 17th overall high individual in the Northeast region. Milton 4-H’er Hannah Smiley, a member of the Flying Hooves 4-H Club in Colchester, placed 11th in the regional division.
The quiz bowl covered a range of topics including archery, hunting skills, muzzle loading, pistol, rifle, shotgun and western heritage along with general knowledge of 4-H and the 4-H shooting sports program.
Edible art contestBURLINGTON — University of Vermont Extension 4-H is sponsoring an Edible Art Contest this summer to inspire kids, 8 to 18, to get creative with their food. There is no fee to enter and enrollment in 4-H is not required.
Participants must take a photo of their entry and email it to rosemarie.garritano@uvm.edu by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 10. Each entry must be submitted in a separate email and include name, age and hometown in the body of the email.
Categories include:
Food on the Vine (or Shelf): Vegetables or fruits that are either still growing in a garden, field or orchard or that have been harvested but not yet prepared for serving.
Silly/Fun Food: Decorate a ready-to-eat food, such as a rice cake or waffle, with other foods or alternatively, may use food to create a picture or work of art.
Cake Decorating: Cake decorating talents and artistry of the exhibitor. Any size or type of cake may be decorated.
Main Course or Dessert Plating: A meal or dessert artistically arranged on a plate. Everything (except the plate) must be edible.
Food Prints or Tie Dye: Using fruits and vegetables to make either prints or dyes to decorate a sheet of paper, a T-shirt or other item.
For more information, visit http://go.uvm.edu/edible-art.
Sugarbush Resort raises $20,000WARREN — Sugarbush Resort raised $20,000 for the Mad River Valley Community Fund (MRVCF) from its recent July 4th fireworks celebration. The MRVCF nonprofit has helped 200 households with nearly $150,000 since March.
The resort asked guests for a suggested donation of $20 per car to attend their fireworks display and ended up selling out all 500 parking spots. Sugarbush President Win Smith’s Family Foundation then matched the $10,000 raised to bring the total donation to $20,000.
Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel fights hungerFor every online order placed May 1 through June 15 on LennyShoe.com, Lenny’s pledged to donate $5 to the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf. Mark and Todd McCarthy made donations equaling $1,570, to local nonprofits serving the areas’ homeless.
Births
Gifford Medical Center
Twins, Ezra Haze Thompson and Stella Elsine Thompson, were born July 7, 2020, to Jake and Adeline (Cain) Thompson of West Hartford.
A girl, Caroline Grace Seitz, was born July 11, 2020, to Eric and Jenna (Beattie) Seitz of Barre.
A boy, Ruairi James Kinnarney, was born July 12, 2020, to Megan Tucker and Joseph Kinnarney of Brookfield.
College news
Mia Palmiero of Morrisville graduated with an Associate of Arts degree, with distinction, from Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
Champlain College spring 2020 academic honors include:
Trustees’ list – Tiffany McNaulty of Hardwick, Business Management; Randi Carpenter of Montpelier, Graphic Design & Digital Media; Joseph Thetford of Montpelier, Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Megan Jones of Morrisville, Health Care Administration; Emma Santos of Morrisville, Law; and Grace Safford of Wolcott, Professional Writing.
Dean’s list – Nicholas Adams of Barre, Game Design; Jules Perkins of Calais, Business Administration; Matthew Phillips of East Barre, Finance; Shay Chantel of East Calais, Secondary Education-English; Melissa Gorham of East Montpelier, Business Management; Karissa Tallman of Eden Mills, Computer and Digital Forensics; Lindsey Menard of Hardwick, Marketing; Tessa Nelson of Lyndonville, Game Art & Animation; Noah Emler of Moretown, Marketing; Rowan Crawford-Stempel of Northfield, International Business; Harris Slesar of Northfield Falls, Game Programming; Ana Petterssen of Plainfield, Graphic Design & Digital Media; Kati Rietschy of Plainfield, Business Management; Aidan Patterson of Randolph, Filmmaking; Cara Benjamin of St. Johnsbury, Law; Connor North of Stowe, Game Design; Joshua Vaus of Stowe, Graphic Design & Digital Media; Alison Martino of Waitsfield, Business Management; Ryan Amerio of Waterbury, Management & Innovation; Tracy Hough of Waterbury; Sam Huston of Waterbury, Data Analytics; Zachary Fucci of Waterford, Graphic Design & Digital Media; and Emily Lam of Williamstown, Health Care Administration.
Gianna V. Somarriba of Barre has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Boston University.
Hofstra University spring 2020 dean’s list students include Keara Hallam of Fayston, Karli Robertson of Montpelier and Emily Hess of Morrisville.
