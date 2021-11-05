BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Oliver James Willette, was born Oct. 21, 2021, to Alissa Keough and Alexander Willette, of Barre.
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Ilaria Francis Keeley, was born Oct. 18, 2021, to Jessica Wilkinson and Robert Keeley, of Northfield.
A daughter, Sadie Tyler Mango, was born Oct. 25, 2021, to Chris and Haley (Pryce) Mango, of Fayston.
YOUTH NEWS
Essay contestSen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has launched his 12th annual State of the Union Essay Contest. The contest is for Vermont high school students to describe a major issue facing our country and propose what they would do to solve it. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 11, 2022. For more information visit www.sanders.senate.gov/stateoftheunion/ or call (802) 339-9834.
Scholarship contestNEW YORK — High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Students can visit www.alzfdn.org/scholarship to enter the contest. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2022. To apply, college-bound students submit an essay (1,500 words maximum) describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
COLLEGE NEWS
Gregory Varney, of Bradford, is participating in Hamilton College’s fall 2021 semester in Madrid, Spain.
AROUND TOWN
Veterans DayMONTPELIER — A Veterans Day celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in front of City Hall and again at 11 a.m. at the Memorial, Montpelier High School. Because of the pandemic, there will be no parade. Open house at Montpelier American Legion Post 3 will be at 12 noon with a guest speaker, and also open house at the VFW. All are welcome.
PTO ski/snowboardWAITSFIELD — Barre City present and former PTO community can learn to ski/ride at the Sunday Ski/Snowboard Program for five half-days, Jan. 9, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13, at Sugarbush Mount Ellen. Deadline to submit paperwork and payment is noon, Thursday, Nov. 18. For more information, email cbellvt@gmail.com or call (802) 371-9857.
Support nonprofitsIf you are a Vermont State employee, join this year’s VtSHARES campaign and support local nonprofits through payroll deduction. Make a pledge by at VtSHARES.vermont.gov/ by Nov. 5. Community Harvest of Central Vermont’s organization number is 12-330. Thanks so much to all state employees who supported last year’s VtSHARES campaign and joined as volunteers this season!
Online auctionWAITSFIELD — The Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT) will host its annual online auction Nov. 15-30 to support stewardship and programming along the 740-mile water trail that connects New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Quebec. Each fall, the NFCT gathers products and services from trailside businesses and corporate partners to appeal to paddling and outdoor enthusiasts. Visit bit.ly/nfctauction21 to bid, donate or view a list of available items. This year’s featured item is a Nova Craft Pal 16-foot recreational canoe, donated by White Rose Canoe. For more information, visit www.northerforestcanoetrail.org or call (802) 496-2285, ext. 1, or email karrie@northernforestcanoetrail.org.
Interfaith community mealsBARRE — At Enough Ministries, 24 Washington St., breakfast 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and lunch 11 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday; and — at Salvation Army, 25 Keith Ave., lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
MONTPELIER — At Another Way, 125 Barre St., breakfast 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and lunch 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and dinner 4 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
— at Unitarian Church, 130 Main St., lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday.
— at Bethany Church, 115 Main St., lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
— at Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre St., lunch noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Friday.
— at Christ Church, 64 State St., lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
— at Trinity Church, 137 Main St., lunch 11:30 to noon Thursday.
— at St. Augustine, 16 Barre St., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday.
AROUND STATE
Trailblazer AwardThe Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance (VOBA) will present its inaugural Trailblazer Award to U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) at an outdoor ceremony 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe. In his 47-year tenure representing Vermont in Congress, Senator Leahy has added more than 100,000 acres to the Green Mountain National Forest, helped establish the Moosalamoo National Recreation Area, created Vermont’s first and only National Park — the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park — and protected portions of the Missisquoi and Trout rivers.
LWV lectureThe League of Women Voters of Vermont in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library of Montpelier present “The Connection Between Racism and Public Health” lecture at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, via Zoom. The lecture is open to the public. Attendance is free, but guests must visit www.kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs and register.
SnowboardingThe Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum presents “40 Years Later: How the First Snowboarding Event in 1982 at Woodstock, VT, Shaped Snowboarding” at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 via Zoom. Reserve a free ticket at www.vtssm.org/events to receive a Zoom invite. The event is complimentary, but a $10 donation from each guest is encouraged and appreciated. Series sponsors include r.k. Miles, AJ’s Ski & Sports, Sisler Builders and Vermont Ski + Ride.
Free alarm installationRed Cross of Northern New England has resumed its free smoke alarm installation program and home safety checks. To schedule an installation, visit redcross.org/endhomefiresNNE or call 1-800-464-6692.
Free courseMiddle and high school educators in Vermont interested in honing their personal finance teaching skills can attend a free, online, asynchronous course offered by the Financial Literacy Academy at the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College. This course awards participants three graduate-level credits. The first 20 educators accepted for each of two sessions, will receive a full scholarship. The first session runs asynchronously from Jan. 17 through March 11, and the second session runs from March 14 through May 6. Application deadlines are Dec. 10 for the first session and Feb. 11 for the second. Visit https://ccoacademics.champlain.edu/eflacademy/ to register.
National Adoption MonthGov. Phil Scott recently proclaimed November as Adoption Month in Vermont, recognizing the importance of making sure every child has a permanent, safe and loving family. Adoption Month is an opportunity to:
— Honor and thank the adoptive parents in Vermont who have provided permanent, loving homes to children in need.
— Shine a spotlight on the approximately 110 children and youth in Vermont foster care who are still waiting and hoping for their forever families.
— Listen to and honor the experience of youth and adult adoptees in Vermont.
Most of the children waiting for families are school-aged. Some are siblings who don’t want to be separated. Many are teens who still need and want families.
To learn how you can help a child in need of a family go to http://www.projectfamily.vt.gov or call Project Family at 1-800-746-7000.
Farm to School grantsUSDA is now accepting applications for the 2022 Farm to School Grant. Farm to School grants support state, regional and local organizations in planning, developing and implementing new farm to school programs or expand existing efforts. Deadline to apply is Jan. 10, 2022. Visit bit.ly/FarmtoSchoolgrants for more information.
Nonprofits grantsThe Vermont Community Foundation announced its Spark Connecting Community grant program has awarded $48,080 to 17 nonprofit organizations for local projects focusing on creative placemaking in state communities. Recipients are:
Addison County: Five Town Friends of the Arts received $3,000 to support Five Town Art Spark: Igniting the Arts and Culture in Bristol and Surrounding Towns (5TAS).
Bennington County: Soul Steps received $3,000 to support Community Workshops and Performances, which will teach African American step dance.
Washington County: Montpelier Alive received $3,000 to support the Montpelier Community Bench Project; Montpelier Conservation Commission received $2,500 to support the UVM PLACE Program for Montpelier, a place-based landscape and community engagement program; Northfield Community Development Network received $3,000 to support Community Built Connections; The Vermont Granite Museum of Barre received $3,000 to support continued work on its Multi-Use Path and Sculpture Park.
Franklin County: Swanton Enhancement Project received $3,000 to support its Downtown Mural Project.
Lamoille County: Town of Wolcott received $950 to support the Community Garden and Park & Public Spaces Logo Contest; Varnum Memorial Library received $2,630 to support Cambridge Court: Where Seniors and Teens Exchange Tales, project.
Orange County: Calabash Gardens received $3,000 to support the Farm-to-Plate: Community Cultural Exchange; Summer Street Music Series received $3,000 to support its second Black Voices Matter event, a community concert in Bradford.
Rutland County: Chittenden Public Library received $3,000 to support One Community, Many Points of View: A Year of Creativity, Connection, and Celebration in Chittenden; Otter Valley Unified Union School District received $3,000 to support the OV-Explores Afterschool Program.
Windham County: Brattleboro Museum & Art Center received $3,000 to support the 2022 Artful Ice Shanties Design-Build Competition.
Windsor County: BarnArts Center for the Arts Company received $3,000 to support the Haunted Village Theater; Black River Innovation Campus received $3,000 to support the Tiny Desk Community Music Series; Zack’s Place Enrichment Center received $3,000 to engage program participants and community members in the production of a musical, Beauty and the Beazt (the ‘Z’ is for Zack’s Place!).
HEALTH
Memory screeningsWith November being National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is encouraging Americans to be proactive about their brain health by getting a memory screening. AFA is offering free, virtual memory screenings (conducted one-on-one through secure video conference technology) every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through its National Memory Screening Program. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (866) 232-8484. The program is open to everyone, there are no minimum age or insurance prerequisites.
Support caregiversNovember is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and Family Caregivers Month. The Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter offers these suggestions as support:
— Learn: Educate yourself about Alzheimer’s disease.
— Build a team: Organize family and friends who want to help with caregiving.
— Give caregivers a break: Make a standing appointment to give the caregiver a break.
— Check in: Start the conversation – a phone call to check in, sending a note, or stopping by for a visit can make a big difference in a caregiver’s day.
— Tackle the to-do list: Ask for a list of errands that need to be run, yard work or other household chores.
— Be specific and be flexible: Be specific in your offer (“I’m going to the store, what do you need?”).
— Help for the holidays: Offer to help with cooking, cleaning or gift shopping.
— Join the fight: Volunteer with your local Alzheimer’s Association chapter, participate in fundraising events, advocate for more research funding, or participate in a clinical study through the Alzheimer’s Association’s Trial Match.
Health plans open enrollmentVermonters can enroll in 2022 health and dental insurance from Nov. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022. This time period, named Open Enrollment, offers an opportunity to shop for and enroll in insurance through Vermont’s health insurance marketplace, Vermont Health Connect. This year’s Open Enrollment features the new, lower costs for health insurance through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and a change in who Vermont Health Connect customers pay for their 2022 health and dental insurance:
— Lower costs: Vermonters can pay less for health insurance purchased through Vermont’s health insurance marketplace than they did previously.
— Payment change: Vermont’s health insurance marketplace customers will find a change in whom they pay for their 2022 health and dental insurance. Currently, they pay one monthly bill to Vermont Health Connect. For 2022 health and dental plans, they will send separate payments directly to their insurance companies, beginning with their first 2022 bill, which arrives in December 2021.
— Best to sign up by Dec. 15: For insurance that begins Jan. 1, 2022, Vermonters need to enroll through Vermont’s health insurance marketplace by Dec.15, 2021. For those who enroll between Dec. 16, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, coverage will begin on Feb. 1, 2022.
— Health and financial risk protection: Health and dental insurance can provide access to preventive care and help cover the cost of care from unexpected illnesses or injuries.
For more information, visit http://vermonthealthconnect.gov/, call the Customer Support Center, or contact trained, local professionals to help them through the Assister program.
