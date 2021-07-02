BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Baylor Kevin Emerson, was born June 18, 2021, to Cora Hebert and Brandon Emerson, of East Calais.
A daughter, Peyton Chase MacAuley, was born June 22, 2021, to Shannon Chase and Joseph MacAuley, of Washington.
A son, Benjamin Allen Mugford, was born June 22, 2021, to Leah and Joshua Mugford, of Barre Towne.
Copley Hospital
A son, Kai Robert Witham, was born June 24, 2021, to Robert Witham and Jenna Gilblair, of Hardwick.
A daughter, Vivienne Hanah Allen, was born June 25, 2021, to Nicholas and Danielle (Shoda) Allen, of Morrisville.
A daughter, Bexley Everlee Mae Notte, was born June 28, 2021, to Tailynn Holmes, of Barre.
Gifford Medical Center
A son was born June 18, 2021, to Molly Bagnasto and Todd Sirak, of Waitsfield.
A son, Jonah Anthony Hubbard, was born June 18, 2021, to Jordan and Arianna (Amodeo) Hubbard, of Northfield.
COLLEGE NEWS
GraduatesNatalie Hayes, of Middlesex, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude, from Suffolk University.
Celia S. Lawton, of Waitsfield, graduated from Trinity College with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Plymouth State University local students who earned degrees are Sara Walker, of Bradford, Bachelor of Science in Youth Development & Education; Rileigh Harvey, of St. Johnsbury, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Henry Huang, of Strafford, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies; and Sally Goodwin, of Warren, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Dean’s list spring 2021University of Southern Maine:
— Caledonia County, Ben Gaboriault, of Hardwick, and Brianna Doty, of Lyndonville;
— Orange County, Tyler Wojcik, of Thetford Center;
— Orleans County, Brianna Crouch, of Derby, Paige Menard, of Glover, and Catherine Close, of Orleans;
— Washington County, Angela Garcelon, Kloey Taylor, Jack Dodd, all of Barre, Patrick Towne, of East Montpelier, Molly Potter, of Moretown, Sadie Fischbeck, of Plainfield, and Amber Ploof of Waterbury.
Logan Alexander Middleton, of Plainfield, has made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
AROUND TOWN
Seeking feedbackMONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive and the City of Montpelier Community Services Department are seeking feedback from residents that will help guide the development of parks and outdoor recreation in Montpelier for the next decade. The online survey is available at www.montpelieralive.org/survey and is open to anyone, regardless of town of residence. It takes about 10 minutes to complete.
Youth hunter trainingSWANTON — The Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge Junior Waterfowl Hunter Training Program will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, to young hunters, age 12 to 17, who want to learn more about the sport of waterfowl hunting and who have an adult waterfowl hunter to serve as a mentor. Mentors and youths who would like to participate must pre-register by Friday, Aug. 6, by calling 868-4781.
Teacher workshopsBARRE — With the 250th anniversary of American independence approaching, 72 K-12 teachers from schools across the country have been selected to participate in a National Endowment for the Humanities Landmarks of American History and Culture program, “Freedom and Unity: The Struggle for Independence on the Vermont Frontier,” this July. Designed and coordinated by the Vermont Archaeological Society, two week-long workshops will guide participants how to teach with historic and archaeological sites to meet current curricular standards.
AROUND STATE
Swimming holesMONTPELIER — With swimming holes across Vermont getting busier, more than a dozen nonprofit organizations and state and federal agencies in the Vermont Swimming Hole Collaborative want to remind the public about important safety and etiquette considerations.
— “Carry-In, Carry-Out” and “Leave No Trace” where trash and recycling bins are not present, or where bins are full.
— Use designated bathroom facilities only; human waste (and dog waste) can lead to dangerous bacteria in the water.
— Always keep your dogs leashed to keep them and others safe or leave them at home. Pick up and properly dispose of dog waste.
— When a parking lot is full, come back later or visit a different site; do not park on private property or in the traveled area of roads.
— Do not trespass on private property and respect “no trespassing” signs.
— Read and respect all signage at swimming hole sites.
— Be considerate of others and the neighborhood.
— Help keep Vermont waters clear; staying on the trails reduces erosion and saves plants.
Library awards
At this year’s annual conference, the Vermont Library Association presented awards for outstanding service to, and support of, the state’s libraries, as follows.
— Lauren Kelly, Technical Services Librarian, Stowe Free Library.
— Jean Wolfe, Librarian of 37 Years, Marsha Higgins, Assistant Librarian, The Trustees/Friends, all of Tunbridge Public Library.
— Marsha Hoffman, trustee, treasurer, volunteer, friend; Ed Place, trustee extraordinaire; Becky Johnston, assistant director; all of Bixby Memorial Free Library, Vergennes.
— Jennifer Razee, assistant librarian, Pettee Memorial Library, Wilmington.
— Kathryn Plageman, circulation and technical services; Jessica Joyal, cataloging specialist; Jennifer Murray, library director, Susan Bliss, adult services librarian; all of South Burlington Public Library.
— Lucinda Walker, director, and awesome colleagues, all of Norwich Public Library.
— Jessie Lynn, co-director, Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Montpelier.
— The Whole Staff of Brownell Library, Essex.
— Staff and board of Rutland Free Library.
— The staff, trustees, friends, and patrons of Pierson Library, Shelburne.
— Bob Joly, executive director, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
— Marie Schmukal, director, Warren Public Library.
— Joshua Muse, Vermont Department of Libraries Library Consultant — Library Technology.
— Jodi Lew-Smith, chair, board of library trustees, Jeudevine Memorial Library, Hardwick.
— Dana Rozycki, friend of the John G. McCullough Free Library; and Nick and Lani Disorda, proprietors, Pangaea Restaurant, all of North Bennington.
— Janette Shaffer, assistant state librarian for Library Advancement.
The Libraries of Vermont — every single library, be it public, school or academic, worked to ensure their communities were safe and resilient. Additionally, thoughtful and purposeful programming with resources ensured mental health and wellness could be accommodated to the best level possible.
