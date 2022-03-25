BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Thomas John White, was born March 14, 2022, to Thomas and Kaitlin (Mott) White, of Barre Town.
A daughter, Elora Grace Kingsbury, was born March 15, 2022, to Samantha Durham and Brett Kingsbury, of Waterbury Center.
Copley HospitalA daughter, Elena Francis Lapoint, was born March 16, 2022, to Eric and Ana (Rodriguez) Lapoint, of Greensboro.
A son, Orson Wesley Werner, was born March 16, 2022, to Mikayla Preston and Brett Werner, of Morrisville.
YOUTH NEWS
GOTRVT registrationGirls on the Run Vermont’s spring program registration is now open statewide. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, youth development program for girls in Grades 3-8. The eight-week program fee for the spring 2022 season is $115 and includes registration for the end-of-season 5k event, a shirt, journal, cinch sack, water bottle and more. Financial aid is available to those who qualify. Visit www.gotrvt.org for more information and to register.
Girls on the Run Vermont still needs coaches. Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be a minimum of 18 years old. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and online training modules. Visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details.
COLLEGE NEWS
Nicole Woodcock, of Barre, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
AROUND TOWN
Ukrainian reliefBERLIN — CVMC Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing residents donated T-shirts, cupcakes and pins to Twinfield Union School’s silent auction to support the people of Ukraine. Matthew Parker, president of Woodridge’s Resident Council, helped lead the endeavor.
RANDOLPH — Gifford is contributing to the humanitarian effort in war-torn Ukraine by donating medical supplies, such as bandages, IV bags, gauze, rubber gloves, gowns and catheter IVs. The effort started after Ryan Langlois, an associate division manager at Applied Research Associates in Randolph, reached out to neighboring Gifford.
Senior nutritionBARRE — This March, Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) joins the Administration for Community Living and nutrition service providers country-wide to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program. To learn more about nutrition programs in central Vermont, visit online at www.cvcoa.org/food-and-nutrition.html or call the CVCOA Helpline at 1-802-477-1364.
FundraisingCommunity Bank recently supported Central Vermont Humane Society with a $1,000 donation to their 30th Annual Walk for Animals.
Union Mutual recently participated in the Penguin Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Vermont. The Union Mutual Popsicles raised over $85,000 in 2022, bringing the seven-year total to over $370,000. For the fourth straight year, Union Mutual was the event’s top fundraiser.
NBNC leadersMONTPELIER — Naomi Heindel is now North Branch Nature Center executive director and Emily Seiffert was promoted to deputy director. Heindel comes to NBNC from Teton Science Schools in Wyoming. Seiffert joined NBNC in 2015 and oversees fundraising and communications.
OUTDOORS
March 29 hearingMONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold an online public hearing on deer and moose management. Visit the Upcoming Events calendar at vtfishandwildlife.com to access the meeting. People using the mobile version (smartphone) will need to scroll to the bottom of the page to locate the calendar.
Mud seasonThe Green Mountain Club reminds hikers that mud season is here, and asks all trail-users to stay off the wet and muddy high-elevation trails until they dry out, around the end of May. Many trails are closed by the state of Vermont, check with FPR and TrailFinder. Visit bit.ly/mudseasonvt for more information.
Trout seasonVermont’s trout fishing season opens Saturday, April 9. Anglers who like to fish and release their catch don’t need to wait as nearly all waterbodies are now open year-round to catch-and-release fishing for trout in Vermont. Visit bit.ly/fishvt2022 for more information.
Hunter education courseA person must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license. Anyone of any age is permitted to take the course. The class content, exam, paper and electronic materials are written at a Grade 6 reading level. Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com for course availability and updates.
