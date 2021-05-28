BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA daughter, Kover Maryline Godfrey, was born May 18, 2021, to Stephanie Miller and Brandon Godfrey, of Morrisville.
A son, Nolan Griffith Kirby, was born May 20, 2021, to Shayne and Jennifer (Cox) Kirby, of Jeffersonville.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
A daughter, Frances Louise Burke, was born May 16, 2021, to Myriah and Brody Burke Jr., of Chelsea.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, Isabella Fia Laston, was born May 18, 2021, to Joseph and Emily (Flinn) Laston, of Graniteville.
A daughter, Finli Nora Thygesen, was born May 14, 2021, to Corey and Rhiannon (Gould) Thygesen, of Barre.
COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates of the University of New Hampshire in Durham include Lauren Cleveland, of Barre, bachelor’s degree in social work; Lars Hammer, of Cabot, master’s degree in BSCI Integrative & Organismal; Duane Wheeler, of East Montpelier, bachelor’s degree in geography; Lily Clark, of Moretown, bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in Biomed Sci Med Lab Sci; and Zachary Kelly, of Stowe, master’s degree in elementary education.
Chris Pendris, of Jeffersonville, received a bachelor’s degree in engineering and management, with minor in project management, from Clarkson University.
Graduates of the State University of New York at Potsdam include Rachael Savoie, of Lyndonville, bachelor’s degree magna cum laude in geology; and Rachel Schwartz, of Waterbury, bachelor’s degree magna cum laude in music.
Cierra Loomis, of Barre, received a bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences, and Grace Manning, of Barre, received a bachelor’s degree, both from the University of Alabama.
Piper Beilke, of Waterbury, graduated with a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in psychology, from Centenary College of Louisiana.
Kassidy Abair, of Waterbury, received an Academic Book Award from Lasell University in curriculum and instruction.
The Wendell Berry Farming Program, a tuition-free college-degree program that started in 2019, graduated its inaugural cohort of 12 students at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Eminence, Kentucky. The program is a partnership between The Berry Center of New Castle, Kentucky, and Vermont’s Sterling College, a liberal arts college whose faculty teach the program’s courses in Kentucky. Graduates earn a bachelor’s degree in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems from Sterling College.
AROUND TOWN
Musical benefitMIDDLESEX — Salvation Farms’ Aid will be held June 13 at Camp Meade, 961 Route 2, Middlesex. Gates open at 11:30 a.m., music starts at 12:30 p.m., admission $30, free for those under age 12. Ticket sales and silent auction benefit Salvation Farms, a Vermont nonprofit, working to build resilience in Vermont’s food system via agricultural surplus management through gleaning and other practices. Visit www.salvationfarms.org for more information and tickets.
Housing benefitMONTPELIER — The Family Center’s Hope for Housing Welcome Home Drive was held to provide families with young children, who are transitioning from homelessness to being housed, with the necessities they need. Thanks to Betty B. at Froggy 104.3 and 100.9 for airing live at the event; as well as a Necessities Drive sponsored by National Life’s Women’s Inclusion Network with assistance by Skip, the Vermont Mountaineers mascot. Donations may be made online at fcwcvt.org/donate or mailed to the Family Center at 383 Sherwood Drive.
Diabetes benefitRANDOLPH — As a way to give back for help in the treatment of his Type I Diabetes, Northfield resident Brad Johnson and his wife, Emily Levan, will run more than 210 miles along Vermont Route 100 to raise money for Gifford Health Care’s diabetes clinic at the Kingwood Health Center in Randolph. Visit giffordhealthcare.org/donate to support the diabetes clinic in honor of their cross-Vermont run and follow their progress.
Reserve campsitesWATERBURY — Vermont’s 863-acre Waterbury Reservoir hosts more than 75,000 visitors each year. Little River State Park, Waterbury Center State Park and the surrounding Mount Mansfield State Forest land offer access to boating, swimming, paddling, fishing, camping, hiking and mountain biking. The 27 remote campsites along the reservoir perimeter can be reserved in advance online at www.vtstateparks.com or through the parks reservation call center at 1-888-409-7579. While there is no fee for the campsite itself this year, there will be an $8 reservation transaction fee to cover the costs of reservation processing.
AROUND STATE
Lake seminarVERMONT — The annual Vermont Lake Seminar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The virtual format makes joining from anywhere a possibility. The event is free. Attendees can hear more about lake and watershed science, as well as receive practical tips for lakeshore property owners. Register beforehand at vermontlakes.org/about-us/lake-seminar online to attend.
Hiking seasonVERMONT — Memorial Day kicks off hiking season in Vermont, home to hundreds of miles of hiking opportunities. Higher elevations may still have snow and lower elevations may still have muddy conditions, so be prepared to walk through puddles and mud to avoid damaging the surrounding vegetation. GMC’s visitor center reopens for in-person visits on weekends starting June 4. Stop by the headquarters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday on Route 100 in Waterbury Center to meet hiking specialists and get personalized hiking recommendations.
The Green Mountain Club urges hikers to plan ahead, with special early season tips:
— Let someone know where you will be hiking and when you plan to return.
— Carry a map and know which trailhead you need to return to.
— Bring a warm extra layer as mountain tops are chilly year-round and Vermont’s weather can quickly change.
— Bring rain gear; even an emergency poncho or garbage bag will help in a pinch.
— Carry out what you carry in and help protect Vermont’s special places.
Water quality projectsMONTPELIER — The Nature Conservancy in Vermont announced the completion of 12 water quality projects with funding support from Keurig Dr Pepper. The projects, completed between 2016 and 2020, were located at 12 different sites — East Montpelier, Cornwall, Colchester, Calais, Pawlet, Highgate, St. Albans, Swanton, Berkshire, Richford, Williston, Westfield — across the Lake Champlain watershed.
The projects resulted in the conservation of 519 acres, including floodplains and wetlands, nearly all on farmland. The Vermont Land Trust was a key project partner, working with landowners to implement solutions to safeguard water resources and support successful farm operations.
Nearly three-quarters of the money was used to fund conservation easements, which protect the wetlands and river corridors in perpetuity, allowing floodplains to be restored, rivers to find their natural path and wetlands to thrive, benefiting Vermont’s waterways while also improving wildlife habitat and increasing flood resiliency.
Public Places AwardsBURLINGTON — The Vermont Public Places Awards program, designed to spotlight public places and spaces, recently recognized 11 projects that promote public uses and benefits by creating, preserving or enhancing exterior or interior public space, green corridors and networks of spaces. The American Institute of Architects Vermont, Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, the Vermont Planners Association and the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program co-sponsored the awards.
Merit Awards went to projects enriched by planning or design or that increase awareness of the benefits of creating public spaces and/or connecting downtowns, village centers or city neighborhoods to natural areas devoted to conservation, recreation and working lands. Projects receiving Honor Awards met those same criteria but had a significant feature or stood out as being exceptional overall.
Projects earning Honor Awards are Alburgh Dunes State Park master plan, Alburgh; Burlington City Hall Park restoration, Burlington; Elm Street Park, Randolph; designed and created by local residents, led by Rosalind Burgess of Randolph; Saxtons River Park, Village of Saxtons River; Pierson Library and Historic Town Hall, Shelburne; Union Elementary School Playground Project, Montpelier; World War I Monument, Charlotte; monument and plantings maintained annually by Ted Roberts and Beth Sytsma of Charlotte.
Merit Awards recipients are Fairlee Village Center Action Plan, Fairlee; Dog River Park, Northfield; City Center Park, South Burlington; DIY Community Cookbook: A Do-It-Yourself Guide to Making Your Community a More Livable Place, statewide; created by AARP Vermont.
