YOUTH NEWS
Silver AwardORANGE — Troop #59068 Girl Scout Cadettes Chloe Raboin and Karsten Relation have earned the Silver Award in Girl Scouting. Their project to build a Community Cupboard and fill it with non perishable food items, was accomplished from beginning with fundraising plans, through to the end, using power tools to put it together. It will be placed at the Town Office Building, Route 302 in Orange.
Day campTHETFORD — Camp Farnsworth Girl Scouts summer camp will offer with a one-week day camp program, Splash and Splatter, running July 5-9, with free bus service provided from Barre, Chelsea and West Fairlee. Girls entering kindergarten through Grade 8 are invited. Day camp is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $245 for the week.visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org/en/camp/our-camps/farnsworth.html for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Local students graduating from St. Lawrence University include: Adam Marcinkowski, of Northfield, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, in global studies; Kira L. Delhagen, of Randolph, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, in anthropology; Nicole E. Perrin, of Randolph Center, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in psychology; Ian J. Clough, of St. Johnsbury, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, in international economics-multi-languages; and Jacqueline S. Greshin, of Warren, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in psychology.
Southern New Hampshire University winter 2021 academic honors include:
President’s list — Janelle Brennan, Robert Carter, Sara Clark, Michael Witham, all of Barre; Brooke Horniak, Jenny Tuthill, both of Bradford; Cassandra Martel, of Cambridge; Carlie Ulman, of Fairlee; Brittany McNeill, of Lowell; River Stern-Carney, of Lyndonville; Eva Wadsager, of Marshfield; Nasia Dixon, Jason Gerrish, Rebecca Sinclair, all of Montpelier; Katie Henderson, of Moretown; Paige Collier, Kevin Griggs, Lily Merriam, all of Morrisville; Amy Bardos, of Newbury; Rachel Smith, of Randolph Center; Kyle Morrissey, of St. Johnsbury; Madison Kingsbury, of Topsham; Laura Bicknell, Erin Webster-Chambers, both of Tunbridge; Nathan Blake, of West Newbury; and Amy McDonald, Matelyn Thygesen, both of Williamstown.
Dean’s list — Skyler Lumbra, of Barnet, Laticia Garcia, of Barre, Ryan King, of Bradford, Melissa Conlon, of Fairlee and Peter Baker, of Randolph.
Piper Beilke, of Waterbury received the Outstanding Graduate in Psychology Award, Pacesetter Award, Outstanding Contributions in Student Development, at Centenary College’s annual Honors Convocation.
Community College of Vermont-Montpelier student Marcus Carr was awarded a $130 scholarship to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee from Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A son, Denver Leonard DeForge, was born May 6, 2021, to Tierney Routhier and Matthew DeForge, of Barre.
A son, Hudson Michael Heath, was born May 7, 2021, to Kaitlyn Chaffee and Josh Heath, of Websterville.
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Zia Iyla Allen, was born May 10, 2021, to Kieran Fitzsimmons and Bradley Allen, of Morrisville.
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Willis Tate Boymer, was born May 5, 2021, to Jack and Kelley (Willis) Boymer, of Brownsville.
A daughter, Janayah Rose Spaulding, was born May 10, 2021, to Jayde Edwards and Adam Spaulding, of Chelsea.
AROUND TOWN
EAST MONTPELIER — Moving Light Dance Company presents Illuminated at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 4-6, at Peck Farm Orchard, 750 Sibley Road, East Montpelier. Visit www.moving lightdance.com for tickets.
AROUND STATE
Food donationsBURLINGTON — Catholic churches throughout the statewide Diocese of Burlington have been taking food collections to help alleviate increasing food insecurity in Vermont. The St. Joseph the Provider Feed the Hungry Initiative included: Most Holy Trinity parishioners in Barton donated 100 pounds of items to the parish food; St. John the Baptist Church in Enosburg Falls collected about 142 items for the Enosburg Food Shelf; St. Anthony parishioners in Sheldon Springs collected about 70 items for the Sheldon Food Shelf; and St. Augustine Church in Montpelier collected 167 items for the Montpelier Food Pantry.
Alzheimer’s fundraisingHUNTINGTON — More than 75 Vermont residents and over a dozen teams participated in the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Camel’s Hump Challenge, raising more than $57,000 to support educational programs and services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter. Backcountry skiers took part in the first ever virtual challenge, creating their own course to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementias.
VTF&W
Leave turtles aloneThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says keeping native turtles as pets is prohibited because it can harm the turtle and pose threats to wild turtle populations. Some common species you are likely to see include the painted turtle, snapping turtle and northern map turtle. The wood turtle, spotted turtle and spiny softshell are rare in Vermont, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges you to report sightings of these species. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com for more information.
