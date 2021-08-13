BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Cosmo Snow Huang, was born July 30, 2021, to Zeqiong Huang.
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Natalie Marie Earle, was born Aug. 2, 2021, to Ashley Norway and Jacob Earle, of Hardwick.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Cuillin Alexander Brough, was born July 21, 2021, to Bruce and Martha (Rosten) Brough, of Corinth.
A daughter, Freya Scarlett Lieblappen, was born July 28, 2021, to Ross and Steph (Gregory) Lieblappen, of Middlesex.
A son, Grayson Sean Marks, was born July 30, 2021, to Brooke Slocum and James Marks, of Braintree.
A son, Luka Fynn Carroll, was born Aug. 1, 2021, to Victoria Dailey and Tyler Carroll, of Waterbury.
A son, Jameson Hale, was born Aug. 2, 2021, to Emily Lamson and Justin Hale, of Cabot.
COLLEGE NEWS
Gabrielle Cicio, of Northfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Saint Anselm College.
The following students were named to the University of New England 2021 spring dean’s list: Madison Henderson, Morgan Mast, Yvonne Otis, Jessica Scott, all of Barre; Tristian Touchette, of Waterbury Center; and Jozlyn Bolduc, of Worcester.
Norwich University’s Center for Global Resilience and Security has named Dr. Kaitlin Thomas as associate director and Dr. Ronald Lessard as senior fellow. Thomas, an assistant professor of Spanish, will be the lead contact for Resilient Vermont network coordination; mentor and supervise all of the center’s student fellows; and will keep current the CGRS website and social media. Lessard’s expertise in aerial mapping will support the Dog River Conservancy project. In July 1979, he joined Norwich University’s electrical engineering faculty. He served as department head for 20 years of his 42-year Norwich University career.
YOUTH NEWS
Poster contestMONTPELIER — Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity, affordable housing nonprofit, hosted a children’s poster design contest for grades K-6 to submit artwork showing what “home” looks like to them. Contestants drew, painted and used a computer to make their art. Each of the artists received four tickets for to attend a Vermont Mountaineers baseball game. Poster design finalists are Nandika Manoj, a first-grader from Montpelier; Krishnareddy Daggula, a third-grader from Montpelier; and William Hasselback, a fifth-grader from East Calais.
GIV program
MONTPELIER — Thanks to funding from the Summer Matters for All grant program awarded to The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont, 18 young Vermonters gathered in-person at the State House in Montpelier. They were received by Gov. Phil Scott, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and legislators for a day of exchanging ideas and creating change.
They took the floor in the House Chamber for a legislative simulation, proposing and debating bills they developed over the course of GIV’s virtual 2021 Global Issues & Youth Action program. They voted on and passed their bills addressing anti-racist education, compostable cutlery and mental health services for incarcerated individuals.
Applications for GIV’s in-person summer 2022 programs open in December. For more information, visit www.giv.org, or email info@giv.org
Back to school shoppingWILLISTON — Beyond clothes and shoes, Vermont Goodwill stores are filled with new school supplies. Revenues from Goodwill stores help fund programs that train people for careers in industries such as banking, IT and health care, to name a few. The sales of donations also provide the supportive services people need, such as English language training, additional education, and access to transportation and child care. Families can also help by donating clothing, school supplies and household goods that kids have outgrown.
AROUND TOWN
Last MileRANDOLPH — In its 16th year, Gifford’s annual fundraiser, Last Mile, has raised more than $1 million for end of life care. This year’s event will take place over two weekends: A bike ride at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; A 5k run and 1- or 2.5-mile walk at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and an 80-mile motorcycle ride at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
You can visit www.LastMileRide.com to participate, register or donate. You can also purchase 50/50 raffle tickets for $100 (a limited amount of tickets are available) and a handmade quilt will also be raffled off. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
Rutter honoredBERLIN — Longtime Northfield Ambulance Chief Lawton “LT” Rutter was recently presented with the Virginia Caffin Award. This award, honoring Virginia Caffin, one of the founders of modern EMS in Vermont and a founding member of Vermont EMS District 6, is presented annually to the Vermont EMS District 6 EMS Provider of The Year.
Joining Northfield Ambulance in 1998 while a student at Norwich University, LT was appointed assistant chief in 2010 and chief in 2015. In addition to his duties with Northfield Ambulance, LT has served Vermont EMS District 6 as board member, chair, and is the current vice chair. He also volunteers on several EMS squads, as well as district, committees.
AROUND STATE
Avoid heat strokeBURLINGTON — When The National Weather Service has issued heat warnings, take these steps to prevent heat strokes.
In the car
— Never leave a child, vulnerable adult or pet in the car. Vehicles heat up quickly to dangerous temperatures. On a day in the low 80s, the car temperature can reach over 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes.
— Keep a parked vehicle locked and key fobs out of reach so kids don’t get in on their own.
— Loving, capable parents and caregivers can make a mistake, so create reminders: an alert on your cell phone or something in the back seat to prompt you to open the back door at your destination. Ask your child care provider to call if your child doesn’t arrive when expected.
— If you see a child, unresponsive adult, or animal in a vehicle, call 911. Vermont law protects someone who forcibly enters a vehicle to rescue a child or animal. Fast action could save a life.
At home
— If your house isn’t air-conditioned, go to a shopping mall, library or movie theater for a few hours. Check with your local health department to see if there are any cooling centers in your area.
— Prepare foods that don’t require heating up your kitchen with your stove or oven.
— Keep shades/drapes/blinds closed to block out the sun.
At work
— Begin your day well-hydrated. Drink water regularly to maintain hydration.
— Take periodic rest breaks in the shade.
— Don’t wait until you feel sick to cool down.
— Discuss any safety concerns with your employer.
At play
— Limit outdoor activity to cooler times of day, generally early morning or late evening.
— Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing made of natural fibers, such as cotton.
— Use sunscreen. It protects your skin from long-term effects of the sun’s radiation, but also prevents sunburn, which can affect your body’s ability to cool itself and cause dehydration.
— Drink plenty of fluids (avoid alcoholic beverages) and take frequent rest breaks in the shade.
— New York and Vermont have Heat Index Procedures for school sports.
When temperatures soar, monitor those at high risk: infants and young children, older adults and people with certain medical conditions. Heat stroke symptoms include nausea, dizziness, rapid breathing and pulse. The skin may be dry, red or hot without sweating despite the heat. Move the person (or yourself) out of the heat. Remove clothing and sponge or mist with cool water. If the person is conscious, give cool, but not cold, water. Call 9-1-1.
Farm tourMONTPELIER — Leaders from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the Vermont Agency of Education, the Vermont Fresh Network and the University of Vermont visited several farms to celebrate Vermont agriculture and working lands. Stops included Common Roots in South Burlington, Champlain Valley Hops in Starksboro, Goodrich Dairy in Salisbury and the UVM Morgan Horse Farm in Weybridge.
Vermont farmers, along with many others in our state, are working with the University of Vermont to grow the economy. Learning and listening on the tour were leaders from the University of Vermont, including President Suresh Garimella, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Leslie Parise and UVM Extension Director Roy Beckford.
People who want to learn more about what’s happening on the state’s working landscape can visit during Open Farm week through Sunday, Aug. 15. Visit diginvt.com for a list of farms near you.
VTF&WVermont has two bear hunting seasons. The early season, Sept. 1 through Nov. 12, requires a special bear tag, except nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The late bear season is Nov. 13 through 21.
Vermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season will be Sept. 1 through 25 to control resident goose population prior to the arrival of geese migrating south from Canada. A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant birds will be Oct. 13 through Nov. 11.
