AROUND TOWN
Bagged supperPLAINFIELD — Plainfield’s Bagged Community Supper will be serving the public from 6 to 7 p.m. April 27 at Grace United Methodist Church. All meals are free and feature a choice of pre-cooked soups, takeout items, bread, baked dessert and an apple. Each one-meal bag serves two people.
Marshfield’s Onion River Food Shelf at the Old Schoolhouse Common will provide the balance of the bagged meals to participants in Marshfield from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the following day, Wednesday, April 28. The Grace Church door and the Old Schoolhouse entrances are both accessible for all abilities.
Participants are asked to wear masks, choose from the menu outside, and then pick up at the church side door. Please observe a 6-foot distance while waiting outside.
Space is provided by Grace Church, bread for the meal is donated by the Red Hen Bakery in Middlesex and the main meal soups are prepared and provided with discount by Joe’s Kitchen in Montpelier.
For more information, call 454-1203 (before that Tuesday).
COLLEGE NEWS
Northern Vermont University fall 2020 president’s list includes Amy Churchill, Emma Riddle, both of Barre; Zayda Kellogg, of Marshfield; Annabelle Gascoyne, of Montpelier; Dyllynn Burton, Jayden Hudson, both of Plainfield; and Macy Molleur, of Woodbury.
Celeste Favaloro, of Waterbury, interior design major, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Endicott College.
YOUTH NEWS
Art contestBURLINGTON — The 2021 Growing Works of Art contest featured a record 225 entries from 16 schools and 11 homeschool families. Sponsored annually by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program in partnership with University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, the theme of this year’s contest was Healthy Trees, Healthy Lives. One winner was selected per grade and received a Vermont State Park punch pass.
Winners were kindergarten — Oawen White, Reading Elementary School, Reading; first grade — Jasper Lawrence, home school student, Tunbridge; second grade — Chelsea Anker, Mater Christi School, Burlington; third grade — Jiya Sekar, Union Elementary School, Montpelier; fourth grade — Rowan Lawrence, home school student, Tunbridge; Rowan also had the top entry for his grade in first and third grade in past contests; fifth grade — Emma Haley, Middletown Springs Elementary School, Middletown Springs; sixth grade — Raxa Tariyal, Mater Christi School, Burlington; seventh grade — Kalib Burbank, Sharon Academy, Sharon; eighth grade — Amara Fuchs, Sharon Academy, Sharon.
ScholarshipsMONTPELIER — Vermont high school students can now apply to the League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund Winona Smith Scholarship program. Visit bit.ly/lwvscholarship online to complete applications, which are due May 1. Email lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com for more information.
AROUND THE STATE
Rental assistanceWATERBURY — The new Reach Up Emergency Rental Assistance program can pay up to 15 months of rental assistance, which can be a combination of current rent, future rent and past-due rent incurred on or after March 13, 2020. This program is available to families enrolled in Reach Up, Reach First, Reach Ahead, PSE, or Reach Up Child-Only with at least one parent receiving Social Security Income (SSI). Visit dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup/ERA for more information.
Historical societiesMONTPELIER — “Lively & Local: Historical Societies in Vermont” new exhibition opened April 7 at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier. It explores the work of local historical societies and museums statewide.
Historic sugarhousesFAYSTON — Sugarmaker Dori Ross, owner of Tonewood in the Mad River Valley, launched “The Sugarhouse Project” to identify and document historic sugarhouses across Vermont, focusing on the oldest ones and their legacy before they disappear. Visit www.sugarhousevermont.com and www.instagram.com/sugarhousevermont for more information.
ANR trainingMONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) announces online training to help new, and not-so-new, municipal officials learn about ANR’s work and the tools available to help communities. Visit anr.vermont.gov/about_us/special-topics/municipal-day for more information about the ANR Municipal Day.
Day in the DirtVERMONT — Volunteers are needed for Day in the Dirt, Saturday, April 24, or Saturday, May 1, rain or shine, an event to help feed our neighbors by lending a hand at one of 15 school or community gardens statewide. Call 861-4769, visit vcgn.org/day-in-the-dirt or email michelle@vcgn.org for more information.
Give bloodVisit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 16-30 are Caledonia County: Danville, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23, Pope Memorial Library Community Center, the old bank building, 41 Route 2 West; East Burke, 1 to 5:30 p.m. April 21, Burke Mountain Hotel and Conference Center, 2559 Mountain Road; St. Johnsbury, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20, VFW, 204 Eastern Ave.
Lamoille County: Morrisville, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21, Green Mountain Support Services, 93 James Road; Stowe, noon to 4 p.m. April 20, Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St.
Orange County: Bradford, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21, Bradford National Guard Armory, 99 Fairground Road; Randolph, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 22, Our Lady of Angels Catholic, 43 Hebard Hill Road.
Orleans County: Newport, noon to 4 p.m. April 27, United Church of Newport, 63 Third St.
Washington County: Barre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16, Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 30, Barre Auditorium-off cycle, 16 Auditorium Hill; Berlin noon to 4:30 p.m. April 19 Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, 963 Paine Turnpike North, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 24, Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Space 5, and noon to 4:30 p.m. April 27, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Berlin, 224 Hersey Road; Montpelier. 10 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. April 22, Montpelier Senior Center, 58 Barre St., and 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 28, Bethany United Church of Christ, 115 Main St.; Northfield, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20, American Legion Post 63, 48 Depot Square; Waitsfield, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 17, Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 4335 Main St.; Waterbury, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 28, St. Leo’s Parish, 109 South Main St.
Farm of the YearBURLINGTON — Agricultural organizations, dairy co-ops, agribusinesses, farmers and other individuals are encouraged to nominate the Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 30. For more information, email peggy.manahan@uvm.edu or call (800) 639-2130.
Trash vs. recyclablesWILLISTON — People are donating more trash than ever to local nonprofits, according to new information released from Goodwill Northern New England. In the last year, Goodwill was forced to dispose of 13,216,580 pounds of bad donations adding up to bills of $1,238,004. Visit gwnne.org/Donate to learn what you can donate to Goodwill. Visit www.casella.com/services/recycling/recycle-better?tab=Download_Free_Posters#tabs to learn what is recyclable and what is trash.
Vermont CycleNationBURLINGTON — The American Heart Association announces the Vermont CycleNation event will kick off during American Stroke Month in May. Starting May 2 , participants can track their fitness activity by downloading the CycleNation app or using Strava when signing up. The goal is for participants to challenge themselves by selecting an activity goal to keep moving and a fundraising goal to support the Association in Vermont. Visit Heart.org/Vermont for more information or to register.
VTF&W NEWS
Moose permitsMONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted on April 7 to have 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E in the northeastern corner of the state. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of 51 to 66 moose, or 5% of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com to find permit applications.
Teen Conservation WeekendCASTLETON — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering two new Teen Conservation Weekends to be held this August at the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton. The cost for the weekend is $100, which includes all meals. Sponsorships are available on a limited basis. To register, email a completed application found at vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/conservation-education/teen-conservation-weekend to Hannah.phelps@vermont.gov and for questions, call 249-3199.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.