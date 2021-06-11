BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA daughter, Noelle Charlotte Allen, was born May 21, 2021, to Chelsea Bushnell and Jeremy Allen, of Morrisville.
A son, Hunter Bryan Imhoff, was born May 21, 2021, to Jordan and Lauren (Fletcher) Imhoff, of Johnson.
A son, Daniel Tinia Philemon, was born May 21, 2021, to Atura and Gloria (Oladapo) Philemon, of Morrisville.
A son, Leonard Dylan Pierce, was born May 22, 2021, to Shannon Burris and Bryant Pierce, of Morrisville.
A daughter, Liliana Mae Mandigo, was born May 24, 2021, to Lindsey Chauvin and Samuel Mandigo, of Hyde Park.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, James Willard Jackson, was born May 25, 2021, to Brianna Cronan and Jordan Jackson, of West Rutland.
A daughter, Anna Joyce Kreis, was born May 27, 2021, to Arthur and Cara (Richardson) Kreis, of Royalton.
YOUTH NEWS
Video contestMONTPELIER — The Vermont Jump$tart Coalition awarded the Science of Food and Water Class from Pacem School a check for $250 for their 2021 Save for a Rainy Day financial literacy video contest. The competition was open to grades 7-12 to make an original video about the value of responsible financial management. Pacem School is an independent alternative middle and high school.
Cybersecurity contestWILLIAMSTOWN — Timothy Worn, a graduating senior at Randolph Technical Career Center and Williamstown High School, has been named a Scholar in the National Cyber Scholarship Competition sponsored by The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation. He earned a $2,500 scholarship and an invitation to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy multi-week online program. He plans to attend Champlain College to pursue study related to cybersecurity.
COLLEGE NEWS
Caitlyn Marie Wilkin, of Barre, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College. Wilkin majored in Economics.
Adam Tosi, of Barre, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Accounting from Bryant University.
Madeline Strasser, of Waterbury Center, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from Colorado College.
Castleton University spring 2021 academic honors are:
President’s list — Makayla Boisvert, Cannon Blanchard, Megan Brier, Spencer Como, all of Barre; Katelin Flanders, of Brookfield; Nicholas Stowell, of East Burke; Mehgan Koniuto, Morgan Koniuto, both of Hyde Park; Ava Cochran, of Johnson; Lindsey Carbee, of Newbury; Dakota Garrow, of Randolph; and Haley Elliott, of St. Johnsbury.
Dean’s list — Ryan Palmisano, Harper Wimble, both of Barre; William Moreno, of Bradford; Jeremy Maxfield, of Cabot; Brookelyn Dennis, of East Ryegate; Maxwell Olmsted, of East Montpelier; Olivia Houghton, of Groton; Mason Svayg, of Lowell; Abigail Reagan, Lucas Williams, both of Moretown; Jarret Rock, of Newbury; Justin Tedeschi, of Orange; Anna Brassard, of Randolph; Joshua Kelley, of Sutton; Rebecca Russell, of Waterbury; Beck Andersen, of Waterbury Center; Emilie Choquette, of Wolcott.
Plymouth State University spring 2021 academic honors are:
President’s list — Rowan Williams, of Barre; Alexis Rich, of Corinth; Lillian Therrien, of Danville; Ava Pavlik, of East Burke; Molli Brown, of East Montpelier; Finnbahr Malcolm, of Elmore; Isaac Collins, of Jeffersonville; Jack Steen, of Lyndonville; Kaci Cochran, of McIndoe Falls; Beronica Tatro-Germain, of Morrisville; Emily Carson, of Newbury; Bridget Doney, of Northfield Falls; Madison Roberts, of Passumpsic; Rachel Smith, of Stowe; Emily Brown, of Thetford Center; Morgan Sheltra, of Waterbury Center; Brooke DeCarolis, of Waterford; Izabelle Marceau, of West Burke; and Gabriel Fairbank, of Worcester.
Dean’s list — Luke Bogie, of Barnet, and Jordan Smith, of Strafford.
Husson University spring 2021 academic honors are:
Dean’s list — Nicole Lynn Crawford of Barre, Pharmacy major; Kayden C. Lewis of Lyndonville, Exercise Science/Physical Therapy major; and Mary M. Cushing of St. Johnsbury, Exercise Science/Physical Therapy major.
Honors list — Hayleigh Eden Pollard of Barre, Nursing major; Madelyn G. Fowler of East Barre, Hospitality and Tourism Management/Business Administration/Paralegal Certificate major; Camryn M. Heath of Lyndon Center, Nursing major; and Zachary D. Whitmore of Randolph Center, Sports Management major.
Martin McMahon, of Worcester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Assumption University.
Nichole Pappas, Emily Rosalbo, both of Randolph, and Xander Bueti, of Waterbury, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Curry College.
Evan James Tullar, of Chelsea, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s honor roll at Oklahoma State University.
Sterling College in Craftsbury Common launches EcoGather to address effects of climate change, biodiversity loss and harmful agricultural practices. The program will initially serve five partner communities in Bhutan, Colorado, India, Puerto Rico and Vermont. The partner communities will work to recover the ecological knowledge that was devalued and displaced when community-centered agriculture gave way to the purported advancements of industrialized global agribusiness.
AROUND TOWN
Community PartnerBARRE — Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) announced Joe Aldsworth, Deputy Chief of Fire and EMS and Deputy Emergency Management Director for the City of Barre, is its 2021 Community Partner of the Year. Every year, CVHHH names an individual, family or local business as its Community Partner of the Year for going above and beyond to support CVHHH’s mission and work in central Vermont.
Moose huntMONTPELIER — The deadline to apply for a 2021 Vermont moose hunting permit is June 30.
Moose permit applications are available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com for the hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E in the northeastern corner of the state. The Fish and Wildlife Department partnered with University of Vermont researchers to conduct a study of moose health and survival in WMU E. The results of this study, in which 126 moose (36 cows, 90 calves) were fitted with GPS tracking collars, clearly showed chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in that part of the state to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.
CVHHH Spring AppealBARRE — Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) clients and Spring Appeal honorary chairs are Amy Lee and her 5-year-old daughter, Kat. Kat has received at-home medical care, case management and other supports from CVHHH’s Maternal-Child Health team since she was born with a rare heart condition and had her first open-heart surgery when she was just 1-day old. Visit www.cvhhh.org/donate to make contributions to CVHHH’s Spring Appeal.
Union apprenticeshipVERGENNES — Jackson Meleady, of Montpelier, is the first graduate of the Northlands Job Corps Advanced Welding program to be accepted into the Local #693 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Apprenticeship program based in South Burlington. He will learn refrigeration, plumbing, oil and gas burners and receive state of Vermont licenses in these training areas. During his apprenticeship, Meleady will be employed at Mountain Air Systems, an HVAC mechanical contractor.
AROUND STATE
Vermont DaysMONTPELIER — The annual Vermont Days Weekend will be held this coming weekend, June 12-13, offering an opportunity to celebrate the arrival of summer; to explore Vermont’s fishing, state parks, historic culture; and as the state continues its push to 80% of eligible Vermonters receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, walk-up clinics will be held at numerous state parks.
All Vermont State Park day-use areas and all state-owned Historic Sites will be open at no charge. Saturday is free fishing day, the one day of the summer when anyone can fish in Vermont without a license. It’s also a day for history: the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will offer free admission on Saturday, June 12.
MILITARY NEWS
BERLIN — Air Force Veteran James Main received the Vermont Veterans Medal and Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin at Berlin Meadows.
