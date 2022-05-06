BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Maizy June Adams, was April 22, 2022, to Tyler Blanchard and Teresa Adams, of Craftsbury.
A daughter, Aurora Jane Ainsworth, was born April 27, 2022, to Jacob and Amanda (Shoram) Ainsworth, of Belvidere Center.
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Josephine Lauren McRae, was born April 23, 2022, to Emily Beer and Sean McRae, of Tunbridge.
YOUTH NEWS
Regional 4-H DayBERLIN — 4-H’ers from three clubs took part in the Orange and Washington County Regional 4-H Day, April 30, at Capital City Grange in Berlin
Fashion revue participant Samantha Flint, 16, made a prom outfit. She is a member of the Middle Branch 4-H Club in Randolph Center.
Three 4-H’ers from the Topsham Pony Pals in Bradford also modeled outfits they made in the fashion revue. Madison Champagne, of Fairlee, and Elsie Kidder, of Newbury, both sewed teal bandana skirts. Sarah Champagne, 12, also from Fairlee, created a flowered sleeveless dress using a pattern she designed.
Sarah also teamed up with Cyrus Kidder, 12, from Newbury, on a tabletop display that showed the results of their experiment of baking chocolate chip cookies with and without gluten.
Regional Day concluded with a community service project. Samantha, Madison, Elsie, Sarah and Cyrus took part, along with two members of the Trailblazers 4-H Club in Plainfield, Caity and Josh Packer, 15 and 12, respectively, from Barre Town. The group filled around 50 bags with toiletries for the Good Samaritan Haven in Barre thanks to donations of funds and items from the Orange County 4-H Foundation and the Washington County 4-H Foundation.
COLLEGE NEWS
Rachael Beaudin, of Middlesex, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis.
Martin McMahon, of Worcester, was recognized for academic excellence with an annual Honors Convocation Award, departmental award for political science, at Assumption University.
Norwich University announced a $20,000 grant from the George and Carol Olmsted Foundation to support the Peace and War Center’s 2022 Overseas Cultural Immersion Trip. Eleven students will travel this year to Kyrgyzstan. This grant supports Norwich students who are on a commissioning track as active duty officers in the U.S. armed forces, to travel abroad at no charge to the students, to speak to the people and visit the places that comprise a relevant international conflict.
MILITARY NEWS
PVT Jared M. Jacobs, son of Christopher and Renita Marshall, of Barre, completed Marine Recruit Training in April at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina. PVT Jacobs is headed to Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, North Carolina, to continue his Marine combat training (MCT). Upon completion of MCT, he will finish his Marine Occupational Specialty training in Supply & Operations Administration at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, before being assigned to his permanent duty station.
AROUND TOWN
HomeownershipRANDOLPH — Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity announced it is accepting applications for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Randolph. Qualified applicants are: in need of housing, are willing to partner with Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity, are able to pay an affordable mortgage, and they live and/or work in Washington or Orange County.
The current build is located at 41 Central St. in Randolph, where the land would allow for either a single-unit or multi-unit home (up to two households). The 0.38 acre parcel has both municipal sewer and water, and is within a 10-minute walk along a sidewalk to downtown Randolph. The property is located directly across the street from the Randolph Union High School.
Interested applicants must apply by June 1. For more information, visit www.CentralVermontHabitat.org or call 802-522-8611 or email zach@centralvermonthabitat.org.
Paddling eventWILLISTON — Dragonheart Vermont celebrates riding the waves from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14, in the REI parking lot, 244 Retail Way in Williston. Visitors can learn more about Dragonheart Vermont and dragon boating, try their hand at rowing machines and spin the prize wheel.
Dragonheart Vermont has been paddling the waters of Lake Champlain since 2006 when founders Linda and John Dyer saw a need to support breast cancer survivors with physical activity and camaraderie.
For more information on its summer-long program or annual Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival, visit www.dragonheartvermont.org online.
AROUND STATE
Exercise moreBERLIN — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont invites the public to enjoy Mountain Days, an annual event that brings people of all body types and abilities to the top of a mountain. The in-person event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Mount Wantastiquet Mountain Nature Area Trails, 244 Mountain Road, West Chesterfield, New Hampshire. This mountain serves as Brattleboro’s backdrop, rising up over the Connecticut River.
No RSVP is required, and the event is open to all.
For Vermonters for whom Brattleboro is too far of a trek, Blue Cross will host a virtual event from Saturday, May 7, to Saturday, May 21, inviting people statewide to post a photo of you, your family or friends conquering a mountain, or a nature trail, on the Blue Cross Facebook page for a chance to win a 10-day park pass voucher. Or, you are welcome to submit your photo by snail mail to the attention of our Community Wellness team or email events@bcbsvt.com.
EAB Awareness WeekVermont, along with the rest of the country, will recognize National Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week, May 22-28. The week is designed to draw attention to the impact this invasive species, a native of Asia, can have on ash trees. In Vermont, the emerald ash borer (EAB) was first spotted in 2018 in Orange County and is now confirmed in all but Essex County. The beetle attacks all three species of ash that grow in the state.
Although it can’t be eradicated, increased EAB awareness can help slow its spread. Vermonters are encouraged to get involved by organizing a community activity or posting on social media or Front Porch Forum.
An online Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week Toolkit is available at go.uvm.edu/eab-toolkit to provide ideas and information. The Vermont Invasives website (vtinvasives.org) has a number of resources, including videos and maps indicating infested areas, to help homeowners, municipalities and forest landowners and managers identify, understand and control the spread of EAB.
The week’s public events include:
6 to 8 p.m. May 24, U-32 Middle and High School, East Montpelier. Join the East Montpelier Resilient Roads committee and Joanne Garton, Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program technical assistance coordinator, for a walk and presentation.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28, Nulhegan Basin Visitor Center, 5396 Route 105, Brunswick. Join Abenaki craftspeople and basket makers to learn about the significance of black ash trees in Abenaki culture and their use in basket making. Lunch is a potluck.
For more information, visit go.uvm.edu/vtucfevents online.
Leave young wildlife aloneWatching wildlife is enjoyable, especially when young animals appear in the spring. But it is best to keep your distance. Picking up young wildlife can do more harm than good, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, and it is also against the law. Bringing young wildlife into a human environment often results in permanent separation from their mothers and a sad ending for the animal. Handling wildlife could also pose a threat to the people involved. Wild animals can transmit disease and angry wildlife mothers can pose significant dangers. Some helpful tips are:
— Deer and moose nurse their young at different times during the day, and often leave young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost. Their mother knows where they are and will return.
— Young birds on the ground may have left their nest, but their parents will still feed them.
— Young animals such as fox and raccoon will often follow their mother. The mother of a wildlife youngster is usually nearby but just out of sight to a person happening upon it.
— Animals that act sick can carry rabies, parasites or other harmful diseases. Do not handle them. Even though they do not show symptoms, healthy-looking raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats may also be carriers of the deadly rabies virus.
— Many wildlife species will not feed or care for their young when people are close by. Obey signs that restrict access to wildlife nesting areas, including hiking trails that may be temporarily closed.
— Keep domestic pets indoors, leashed or fenced in. Dogs and cats kill many baby animals each year.
— Avoid projects that remove trees, shrubs and dead snags that contain nests during the spring and summer.
For more information, call the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4RABIES (1-800-472-2437).
Hiking trail rebuildGreen Mountain Club (GMC) announces the largest trail rehabilitation at one of Vermont’s popular hiking destinations will begin this summer. In partnership with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR), GMC will participate in a top-to-bottom rehabilitation of the Burrows Trail in Camel’s Hump State Park.
This effort is made possible with investments from the State of Vermont in stewardship of outdoor recreation assets. GMC, Vermont State Trail Crew, Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, Northwoods Stewardship Center and National Civilian Conservation Corps will provide on-the-ground trail crews for the rehabilitation that will start in June and continue for the next three years.
The Burrows Trail will remain open to hikers throughout the project, though hikers are advised to be aware of trail crew traffic control when passing through work sites. Formerly known as the Huntington Trail, it has been used as a footpath for over 100 years. The day hike winds 2.1 miles before intersecting with the Long Trail to access Camel’s Hump summit at 4,083 feet.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
