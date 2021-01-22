BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A son, Levi Taylor Sleeper, was born Jan. 10, 2021, to Krystin Holt and Cody Sleeper of Plainfield/Barre.
A son, Wyatt Joseph Provost, was born Jan. 11, 2021, to Mason and Morgan (Fowler) Provost of Barre Town.
Copley Health Systems
A girl, Brynley Carol Dolan, was born Nov. 27, 2020, to Keisha Bell and Austin Dolan of Johnson.
A girl, Adley Mae Keough, was born Dec. 9, 2020, to Nicole Keough and Keith Stevens-Reil of Wolcott.
A boy, Henry Charles Hannon, was born Dec. 24, 2020, to Ryan and Bonnie (Maynard) Hannon of Wolcott.
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Vincent Rae Mihaly Strauss, was born Jan. 5, 2021, to Elena Mihaly and Justin Strauss of Norwich.
COLLEGE NEWS
Vermont Technical College December 2020 graduates include: Abigail Fifield of Barre, Bachelor of Science in Applied Business Management, magna cum laude; Peter Bartlett of East Randolph, Bachelor of Science in Business & Technology Management, cum laude; Jazlyn Jarvis of Northfield, Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology; Solenne Thompson of Tunbridge, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, magna cum laude; Kenneth Bernard of Waterbury Center, Certificate in Cybersecurity, Honors; Micah Munro of West Topsham, Associate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
Castleton University December 2020 graduates include: Jonathan Tkac of Corinth, Bachelor of Science in Management; Denis LeCours of East Hardwick, Bachelor of Science in Sports Management, magna cum laude; Caleb Stevens of St. Johnsbury, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Stefanie Weigand of Waterbury Center, Master of Arts in Music Education; Nicole St. Jean of Wheelock, Master of Arts in Education.
Vermont Technical College fall 2020 academic honors include the following.
President’s list — Kasey Long of Cabot; Peter Bartlett of East Randolph; Quade Gorton of Graniteville; Sara Christian-O’Connor of Lyndonville; Gabriel Mulligan of Marshfield; Hillary Mitchell of Morrisville; Leigh Holliday, Leah Jacobs, both of Plainfield; Olivia Kaplan, Jaden Kinney, both of Randolph; Nathaniel Wells of Stowe; Rosy Sansom of Thetford; Ian Barker of Thetford Center; TJ Derose of Washington; Emily Noelk of Williamstown.
Dean’s list — Forrest Cummings, Caleb Evans, Elissa Piascik, Kevin Thayer, Zachariah Tomberg, all of Barre; Dylan Lawrence of Berlin; Amelia Rose of Braintree; Lauren Bellavance of Cabot; Naphtali Schumacher of Calais; CJ Baker, Quinn McDonagh, both of East Montpelier; Katherine Howard of East Thetford; Alfred Dedam, Devyn Farley, both of Groton; Matthew Bader, Solomon Lew-Raskin, both of Hardwick; Jade Jarvis, Sara Pastina, Nathan Raymond, all of Johnson; Michelle Broaddus, Ryder Lalomia, both of Marshfield; Eva Casey, Cole Heigis, Joshua Lajeunesse, all of Montpelier; William Egan of Moretown; Paige Wolinsky of Morristown; Lisa McCormack, Jacob Walker both of Morrisville; Christina Darling, Kailie French, Zachary McGinnis, James Mitchell, Andrew Scott, all of Northfield; Molly Jacobs, Sheyenne Miller, Maria Mokeyeva, all of Randolph; Brent Beidler, Nicholas Tibbets, Peter Yialiades, all of Randolph Center; Jane Apgar of Roxbury; Lucas Patoine of St. Johnsbury; Leopold Heaven, Brendan Rahilly, both of Stowe; Cassidy Lewis of Strafford; Jill Billiau, Maximilian Horster, both of Thetford Center; Scott Ward of Waitsfield; James Dicesare of Washington; Nicole Cutler, Colin Green, Brandon Hanley, Liam Poulin, Colby Surprenant, Jenna Treat, all of Waterbury; Erin McQuade of West Burke; Michael Green of West Newbury; Haleigh Molinario of Williamstown; Malcolm Putvain of Wolcott; Mercede Allen of Woodbury.
Southern New Hampshire University fall 2020 academic honors include Peter Baker of Randolph, Madison Kingsbury of Topsham, Matelyn Thygesen of Williamstown, all on the president’s list; and Brooke Horniak of Bradford, Melissa Conlon of Fairlee, Kiara Senecal-Herring of Randolph, all on the dean’s list.
Denny Gao of Hardwick, Game Design and Development major, earned fall 2020 president’s list honors at SUNY Canton.
Coastal Carolina University fall 2020 dean’s list includes Rebecca Clark-Blouin of Barre, Psychology major; and Emma Kinerson of Corinth, Biology major.
Maxwell Schindler of Northfield was named to the Siena College fall 2020 dean’s list.
Rowan Clymer of Stowe was placed on the Gettysburg College spring 2020 dean’s honor list.
Nick Grace of Berlin was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Moravian College.
AROUND THE STATE
Specialty crop grants
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets announces $200,000 in grant funds to strengthen Vermont’s specialty crop industries. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture crops (including, honey, hops and maple syrup) and nursery crops (including, Christmas trees and floriculture). To apply, download the request for applications at agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop. A pre-application must be submitted by March 1 at 4:30 p.m.
Shaw’s donations
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Hunger Free Vermont was selected as the charity partner to receive donations from the Shaw’s Nourishing Neighbors fundraising campaign held at 19 Vermont stores in September. The unprecedented $59,000 from Shaw’s customers will support Hunger Free Vermont’s work assisting schools and communities to offer more kids a nutritious breakfast every day, made with as much fresh, locally produced food as possible.
Wood heat tax credit
MONTPELIER — Renewable Energy Vermont announces a federal tax credit is now available to cover 26% of the installed price of new residential advanced wood heat systems, making it easier for Vermonters to stay warm this winter. The new federal tax credit applies to the installed cost of home heating and hot water systems that utilize wood pellets, chips and cordwood at efficiencies greater than 75% high heat value. A federal income tax credit of 26% commences with systems purchased in 2021 and phases down to 22% in 2022 and 2023. A wood pellet stove that costs $4,000 to install in 2021 will realize a savings of $1,040 once the credit is applied to a homeowner’s 2021 tax return. For more information, visit www.revermont.org/go-renewable/heating-cooling.
Ice fishing fundamentals
RUTLAND — Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department fisheries biologist Shawn Good says ice fishing is a fun, social, family-oriented activity, and there are many great reasons for Vermonters new to the sport to try it this year.
Good says it is normal for new anglers to worry about venturing out on frozen water but with a few basic precautions and common sense, a minimum of 3 to 4 inches of clear black ice is safe to walk on. With the mild winter so far this year, most anglers are finding ice fishing opportunities have been restricted primarily to Vermont’s smaller ponds or higher elevation areas that have formed good ice.
It is important to know that ice isn’t always uniform in thickness. Areas around pressure cracks or near stream or river inlets can be thinner and weaker than surrounding ice. Good advises anglers to carry a set of ice picks, head out with a partner, and let someone know where you will be fishing, your access point and when you plan on returning home.
For more information, visit bit.ly/icefishing0122.
