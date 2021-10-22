BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Kylan Drake Eddings, was born Oct. 8, 2021, to Mariah Eddings, of Barre.
A son, Jaxson Michael Boardman, was born Oct. 9, 2021, to Kaile Roberts and Corey Boardman, of Barre.
A son, Silas Paul Jensen, was born Oct. 2, 2021, to Melissa and Sam Jensen, of Barre Town.
Copley HospitalA daughter, Adrienne Noel Dolan, was born Sept. 17, 2021, to Kristiona Fields and Lucas Dolan, of Morrisville.
A son, Jaxxon Abel Pearce, was born Oct. 12, 2021, to Hannah Cameron and Jonathan Pearce, of Morrisville.
A son, Kash Michael Anthony Ayotte, was born Oct. 14, 2021, to Timothy Ayotte and Marcie Cote, of Morrisville.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Easton Gordon Clark, was born Oct. 5, 2021, to Tarkin and Miriam (Abu Shuraua) Clark, of Bethel.
COLLEGE NEWS
Community College of Vermont summer 2021 academic honors include:
President’s list — Taylor Dorsey, of Montpelier; Sarah Tomaszewski, of Northfield; and Beverly Mullaney, of Waterbury Center.
Dean’s list — Isla Bristol, of Montpelier.
Honors list — Patricia Bisson, Ashley Fraser, Kristiana Kennison, Cami Mason, Alexis Maxfield, Amelia Salata-Hartman, Udai Sharma, all of Barre; Abigail Stacy, of East Barre; Emilie Gambler, of Graniteville; Barry Bolio, of Middlesex; Jennifer Bridgeman, Rebecca Nease, both of Montpelier; Melissa Austin, of Plainfield; Renee Ciotti, of Warren; and Aimee Smith, of Waterbury.
AROUND TOWN
Sweet HalloweenMONTPELIER — A local student’s petition led to a sweet donation of 120 pounds of fair-trade chocolate to be handed out by Montpelier businesses on Halloween. Mattia Ancel, a fifth-grader and Montpelier resident, asked local businesses to consider purchasing fair-trade candy to protect the environment and help stop child labor. Lake Champlain Chocolates stepped up with a donation of Fair Trade Certified™ ethically sourced chocolate. Businesses will hand out the chocolate on Halloween between 4 and 5:30 p.m. as a part of the Montpelier Fall Festival held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Weller winsCALAIS — The Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children announced Callie Weller, of Calais, is the winner of the seventh annual Early Childhood Educator of the Year Award. The award recognizes exceptional early childhood educators and emphasizes the importance of high-quality early childhood education. Weller is a preschool teacher at Calais Elementary School, where she has taught for 13 years.
Shady RillMIDDLESEX — The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District is wrapping up a three-year project at Shady Rill Recreation Area in Middlesex to redesign the park, stabilize eroding stream banks, and install access paths to the Martins Brook streambed. The gate to Shady Rill will remain closed for the remainder of the season to allow the land time to recover from construction; however, the public may park in designated spaces outside of the gate and walk in to check out the new developments.
WNRCD partnered with the State of Vermont, Watershed Consulting Associates, Wrightsville Beach Recreation District and the Middlesex Conservation Commission on the project.
Bull RunNORTHFIELD — Friends of the Winooski River, working with local landowners Lisa and Jonathan Burr, removed a breached 100-foot long concrete dam that posed safety hazards and caused property damage on a former summer camp that is now The Woods Lodge, a local inn and retreat center. The crumbling dam blocked fish passage on Bull Run, a tributary to the Dog River, and its removal eliminates the last barrier to its headwaters.
Nearly 1,000 trees were planted on the Burrs’ land on either side of the new stream channel, and spread a seed mix of wet meadow perennials. The trees were funded by U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Partners for Fish & Wildlife, Pur Projet, and Vermont’s Clean Water Woody Buffer program.
Friends of the Winooski River completed the project with funding and technical support from Eastern Brook Trout Joint Venture, Lake Champlain Basin Program, The Nature Conservancy, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Vermont Natural Resources Council.
Leadership InstituteThe Snelling Center for Government announced the following have been accepted into the Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2022: Christle Davis, of Groton; Peter Kerson, of Jericho; Nicole DiDomenico, of Berlin; and Rebecca Sameroff, of Montpelier.
Currently, Davis is early intervention manager at the Family Center of Washington County in Montpelier; Kerson is program manager for Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technologies at Greensea Systems in Richmond; DiDomenico is firector of civic engagement, Service-Learning and Campus-Community Partnerships at Norwich University in Northfield; and Sameroff is deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Taxes in Montpelier.
Catholic Daughters retreatRANDOLPH — The Vermont Catholic Daughters of the Americas held a spiritual retreat at Our Lady of Angels Church in Randolph. The free retreat was led by Deacon Gesualdo Schneider through music, discussion and prayer; each session focused on one Holy Family member. A goodwill donation raised $775 to support the K of C’s purchase of an ultrasound machine for a mobile clinic in the Burlington area. Lunch was prepared by Treasurer, Dale Mount.
AROUND STATE
Utility arrearsCOLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power urges customers to apply today for pandemic relief grants through the Vermont Department of Public Service, as the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP II) is set to close Oct. 24. Residential customers can qualify for up to $10,000 and farms and businesses can qualify for up to $50,000 in relief for arrearages since March 2020. They can use the money to pay past-due landline phone, electric, natural gas and water service bills. Customers can apply for VCAAP II online at publicservice.vermont.gov/content/help-past-due-utility-bills-vermont-department-public-service online.
FundraiserBURLINGTON — Sail Beyond Cancer Vermont’s First Annual Surf ’n’ Turf Charity Dinner will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the St. John’s Club overlooking Lake Champlain in Burlington. The evening will feature a prime rib and salmon dinner, live auction, 50/50 raffle, entertainment of dance tunes and magic tricks. Get tickets at bit.ly/3FZlOVN or email Suzanne at suzanne@sailbeyondcancer.org for more information.
Sail Beyond Cancer Vermont’s mission is providing private sailing excursions for people suffering from the effects of cancer, and their loved ones, as opportunities to rebuild courage and make lasting memories.
Climate CatalystsThe Vermont Council on Rural Development celebrates the graduation of 14 local leaders from the second class of the Climate Catalysts Leadership Program. The graduating class includes: RJ Adler, of Berlin; Kevin O’Brien, of Brattleboro; Catherine Lowther, of Calais; Margaret Woodruff, of Charlotte; Jim Hand, of East Dorset; Corrie Miller, of Fayston; Jenn Wood, of Grand Isle; Molly Smith, of Hartford; Megan Durling, of Newark; David Raphael, of Panton; Jeffrey Gephart, of Rochester; Jim Stiles, of St. Albans; Scott Weathers, of Stowe; and Jeffrey Dexter, of Sunderland.
The program brings together leaders statewide to build peer connections, leadership skills, and receive support in developing a local project or initiative that helps strengthen their local economy in a way that prepares for climate change. Recruitment is underway for a new class who will come together in November 2022. Participation is free. Fill out the application at vtrural.org/climatecatalysts/apply online. Application deadline is Oct. 29.
We Care 2 fundsNow through Nov. 24, VSECU is accepting applications to its We Care 2, a member-directed giving program that distributes $50,000 to Vermont nonprofit organizations that make a positive and direct impact on issues of food, shelter, heat, financial education or the environment. We Care 2 funds are distributed based on the percentage of votes received from VSECU members in the credit union’s annual elections. Through this process, each member’s vote becomes a donation to their preferred nonprofit. Visit vsecu.com/wecare2 for applications.
Permitting costsThe Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation announced the availability of grant funds to cover permitting costs for businesses engaged in adding value to forest products. The Vermont Value-Added Forest Products Permitting Assistance Grant Program (FPPA Grants) has $25,000 to award grants ranging from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $5,000.
To be eligible, businesses must be in Vermont and primarily engaged in adding value to forest products, such as sawmills, firewood processors and furniture makers. Businesses limited to logging and forestry activities are not eligible. Visit fpr.vermont.gov/FPPAGrants for more information and the application.
Forest podcastA new podcast will give listeners insight into the connections Vermonters have with forests, their management and economy. “Heartwood: Stories from the Vermont Woods” is hosted by Vermont Coverts, University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the UVM Center for Research on Vermont. Initial funding was provided by a grant from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and the Working Land Enterprise Board. Five episodes, featuring stories from woodland owners, forestry professionals, wood product producers and others, currently are available. go to ourvermontwoods.org/heartwood to listen.
Bats conservationThe onset of fall sends Vermont’s bats into motion, which makes it important for conservation-minded Vermonters to learn about, and help conserve, our nine native bat species. If you have noticed bats roosting in your attic, barn or office over the summer, fall is the perfect time to safely evict these uninvited guests from your property. You can learn how to do this at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s best management practices page.
You can also help bat conservation efforts by reporting large colonies of bats living in structures to the department’s website. Locations with rare colonies of one of our endangered species, the little brown bat, are eligible for free bat houses from Vermont Fish and Wildlife. Bat houses provide an alternative location for safely evicted bats to remain in your yard and continue eating huge quantities of insects that may be forest, agricultural or human pests. For more information, go to www.BatWeek.org or email Alyssa.Bennett@vermont.gov.
UCS wins grantCABOT — Cabot Creamery Cooperative has announced that United Counseling Service (UCS), a private, nonprofit community mental health center in Bennington, is the winner of a $2,500 grant sponsored by CoBank. As part of Cabot’s Reward Volunteers initiative, it has partnered with CoBank to offer grants to rural nonprofits that serve a community with a population of 20,000 or fewer residents. UCS won for volunteer hours that were tracked during the month of September. The program helps children reach their potential through one-to-one supported relationships.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.