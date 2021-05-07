AROUND TOWN
Marching trees
MONTPELIER — The March of the Trees in Montpelier at noon on May 7, Vermont’s Arbor Day, will call for letting Vermont forests grow to maturity to help ease the climate crisis. The march will end at the State House where, at 1 p.m., Rachel Smolker, co-director of Biofuelwatch, will speak for the trees.
Northfield Farmers Market
NORTHFIELD — The Northfield Farmers Market (NFM) is geared up for the Summer 2021 season with traditional in-person and online farm markets starting Tuesday, May 18. In-person shopping will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on the Town Common. The online store will continue alongside the summer market, with a new ordering schedule and convenient pick-up at the market every Tuesday afternoon. Beginning May 14, customers can order from 10 a.m. Thursdays through 10 p.m. Sundays at northfieldfm.eatfromfarms.com for pick-up at the market on Tuesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. For more information, call 485-8586, visit northfieldfm.eatfromfarms.com or email northfieldfarmersmarketvt@gmail.com.
VSNIP at Tractor Supply
The Vermont Spay Neuter Incentive Program (VSNIP), administered through Vermont Economic Services, assists income-challenged care-providers neuter cats and dogs for their contribution of $27.
The balance is paid for by a $4 fee added to the licensing of dogs accrued in a designated account in the Office of the Vermont Treasurer. Required by law, a rabies vaccination is necessary for a dog to be licensed, which can be given after 12 weeks of age. Licensing: 1) identifies the dog if lost; 2) provides proof the dog is protected from rabies in the event the dog is bitten by a rabid animal (which would still require immediate medical attention) and, in the event a dog bites another animal/person which might otherwise result in quarantine or possible euthanasia to test for rabies; 3) supports VSNIP, addressing the population issue of cats and dogs in our state.
Tractor Supply stores offer monthly rabies clinics for dogs and cats; call to confirm time.
Montpelier: 352 River St., 223-2246 TIME: 4 to 5:30 p.m. May 23, June 20, July 18
Morrisville: 88 Center Road, 888-2010 TIME: 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 23, June 20, July 18
Newport: 124 Commerce Way, 334-2944 TIME: 9:30 — 11 a.m. May 23, June 20, July 18
AROUND THE STATE
Soil biodiversity
BURLINGTON — Gardeners interested in learning what they can do to improve their soil are invited to attend “Creating a Biodiverse Garden for Ecological Resilience,” a free Zoom webinar from 6 to 8 p.m. May 20. Pre-registration is not required. Visit go.uvm.edu/mg-classes for more information.
Nominations open
Nominations are now being accepted for the $15,000 Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial, Community Leadership. This year’s winner will have demonstrated focus on results, using data and measurement to mobilize action, working with people across diverse perspectives, taking risks in pursuit of the vision, and persisting through setbacks. Visit vermontcf.org/ConHoganAward for more information or to submit a nomination. Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
COLLEGE NEWS
Northern Vermont University fall 2020 academic honors include:
President’s list — Emily Bruckner, John Wood, both of Barnet; Amy Churchill, Emma Riddle, both of Barre; Mary Frazier, of Barton; Ivy Crowe, of Beebe Plain; Leann Chen, Lisa Pike, both of Bradford; Autumn Chamberlain, of Burke; Kaden Brown, Lindsay Johnson, Christian Kapoukranidis, Cassidy Olden, all of Concord; Erik Smyth, of Craftsbury Common; Karen Fillmore, of Derby; Wyatt Hamby, of Derby Line; Samantha Valentine, of East Burke; Hilary Snyder, of Fairlee; Lauren Burg, of Granville; Kristopher Auger, of Groton; Emmett Avery, Emily Tallman, Brook Watsula, all of Hardwick; Kelsey Baraw, Carter Brooks, Brittany Bullard, all of Hyde Park; Julie Monroe, of Irasburg; Emma Ainsworth, of Jeffersonville; Marcus Holmes, Melissa Staffeldt, Kristen Tirrito, all of Johnson; Shawna Ploof, of Lincoln; Malik Hastings, Zavier Hastings, both of Lyndon; Haley Chadburn, Hailey Demers, Kathleen Hunter, Brianna Lamothe, Sydney Smith, all of Lyndonville; Zayda Kellogg, of Marshfield; Annabelle Gascoyne, of Montpelier; Jessica Barber, Serenity Braun, Mallory Craig, Megan Grover, Christine Pugh, Clarissa Spooner, all of Morrisville; Renee Fortin, Ashley Judge, Amber Minnie, Kristen Watters, all of Newport; Liam McGee, of North Hyde Park; Sarah Fickes, of Peacham; Dyllynn Burton, Jayden Hudson, both Plainfield; Amanda Rosalbo, of Randolph; Reagan Beck, Margaret Fournier, Katherine Gauthier, Peter Gilding, Adrianne Hutchin, Sarah Sylvain, Brian Wallace, all of St. Johnsbury; Olivia Ruffner, of Waterford; Danielle Hallam, of West Danville; Abigail Desjarlais, Kathi Sanville, both of Westfield; Christopher Chichester, Felicity Norko, both of Wheelock; Tasia Lafond, of Williamstown; John Foster, of Wolcott, Macy Molleur, of Woodbury.
Dean’s list — Alyssa McFaul, of Barnet; Cameron Ferry, Phyllicia Hepsley, Alyssa Larivee, Brittany Laskowski, Anthony Maurice, Peter Maurice, Michael Menard, all of Barre; Annabelle Doucet, Parker Perron, Alexis Smith, Abigail Stone, all of Barton; Hollie-Nicholle Davis, of Belvidere; Gracie Verner, of Belvidere Center; John Brochu, Taylor Hollis, both of Bradford; Benjamin Holman, of Brookfield; Sierra Glodgett, of Brownington; Brendan Langlais, Tatianna Little, both of Cabot; Rachal Peatman, Carrie Rheaume, both of Cambridge; Jacob Lunnie, Baylee Olden, Emily Regan, all of Concord; Opal Savoy, of Craftsbury; Abigail Bradshaw, Paige Litz, Cassandra Pastula, all of Danville; Kyle Wu, of Derby; Melissa Locarno, of East Barre; Silas Lowenthal of East Hardwick; Luc Parrett, of Eden Mills; Natalee Chauvin. Colin Lane, both of Elmore; Becca Fauteux, Melanie Saint Marie, both of Enosburg Falls; Danielle Samuelson, Rafael Yordan, both of Hardwick; Parker Audet, Abigail Judkins, Cassey Kellner-Bourdeau, all of Hyde Park; Brianna Bertsch, of Island Pond; Elizabeth Rowe, of Jeffersonville; Analecia Arbizo, Salina-Mae French, Dana John, Kayla Morin-Hammond, all of Johnson; William Tallmage, of Lemington; Jade Berry, Gracie Ducker, Shea McCaffrey, Benjamin Mogren, Macie Powers, Matthew Raccuglia, Elizabeth Saint Marie, Kieran Steward, Caitlin Taylor, all of Lyndonville; Arianna Moran, Neal Mulligan, both of Marshfield; Jacob Austin, of Middlesex; Samuel Cavazos, of Montgomery Center; Katelynn O’Neill, Faith Pearson, both of Montpelier; Michaela Davis, Tyler Smith, both of Morgan; Gabriel Lucier, of Morristown; Riley Bouchard, Mabyl Denlinger, Timothy Dixon, Janice Griggs, Dylan Haskins, Grace McGee, Kayla Phelps, Paige Pierce, Jared Rogers, Emily Rogers, Sydney Scott, Colin Scott, Penelope Spencer, all of Morrisville; Amber Archer, Nicholas Choquette, Adam Fontaine, Caleb Lanoue, Mason Lores, Desiree Malshuk, Melodee Martin, Micaela Ortiz, Kayla Wainwright, all of Newport; Cody Chaput, Skye Wetherell, both of Newport Center; Kara Howell, of North Hyde Park; Lawson Ouellette, Hannah Young, both of North Thetford; Victoria Blais, of North Troy; Kyle Hedgepeth, Joseph Osborn, both of Norwich; Rachelle Miller, Hannah Poginy, Kaden Swett, Kelly Turgeon, all of Orleans; Savannah Stevenson, Halie Tillotson, both of Peacham; Monique Brochu, Marin Fowler, both of Plainfield; Kayla Ball, Wayland Falco, Janea Hudson, Kierstan McConnell, Grace Wiggett, all of Randolph; Dylan Patton, of Randolph Center; Maxwell Heck, Jamie Powers, Angelina Zola, all of Sheffield; Bryannah Heywood, of South Ryegate; Alessio Argutto, Allison Brink, Jasmine Brooks, Antonio Carlisle, Jack Cushman, Sierra Jones, Chamillia McClellan, Dominic Phelps, Saleena Porter, Darien Smith, Matthew Whalen, all of St. Johnsbury; John Derienzo, Teagan Reeves, Iris Serrano, all of Stowe; Zosia Prince, of Sutton; Daniel Joyce, of Thetford Center; Sacha Borel, Connor Dowd, both of Waitsfield; Korrina Cummings, Amanda Ferris, Rene Latulippe, all of Waterbury; David Senese, of Waterbury Center; Sabrina Thompson, of Waterford; Avery Godin, of Waterville; Colin Gallagher, Sage Morehouse, Brittney Smith, all of West Burke; Heather Dexter, of West Fairlee; Jessie Bailey, of West Glover; Elijah Berry, of Westfield; Leonid Baryshev, Gillian MacDonald, Ashli Roberts, all of Wheelock; Jack Towne, of Williamstown; Stephanie Allen, Amber Fecteau, Alexandra Olsen, Tristan Olsen, Hope Reeve, all of Wolcott.
Norwich University
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University celebrated commencement and commissioning ceremonies May 1, in a hybrid of virtual streamed and in-person events held campus-wide in accordance with Vermont pandemic guidelines and with the Norwich community’s health and safety as the highest priority. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley gave the commencement address in recorded remarks. Milley is the military’s senior-most ranking member and serves as principal adviser to President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and the National Security Council.
BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A son, Jace Patrick Dubie, was born April 26, 2021, to Dakota and Abby (Harrington) Dubie, of Morrisville.
A son, Felix Lovo Pransky, was born April 27, 2021, to David Pransky and Cintia Lovo-Arias, of Cabot.
A son, Matthew Malachi Hough, was born April 28, 2021, to Cassandra McLean (Miller) and Steven Hough, of Belvidere.
Gifford Medical Center
A son was born April 24, 2021, to Sarah Wells and Ian McKeen, of Waterbury.
A son, Emmett John Gaylord, was born April 25, 2021, to Trevor and Kate-Lynn (Laskey) Gaylord, of Moretown.
VTF&W
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will partner with the Intervale Center in Burlington this spring and summer for outdoor opportunity programs:
Let’s Go Fishing Clinic, 5 to 8 p.m. May 25, go to events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=khgy9lkab&oeidk=a07ehx8kgr5d279ac10 to register.
Birding Basics Walks, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 to 10 a.m. May 27, go to www.register-ed.com/events/view/168188 to register.
Sustainable Foraging Walk with a Focus on Invasive Species, 10 a.m. to noon June 2 with June 9 as a rain date, go to www.register-ed.com/events/view/168274 to register.
