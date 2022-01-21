BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Madelyn Aster Griffith, was born Jan. 12, 2022, to Steven and Katelyn (Raymond) Griffith, of Waterbury.
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Penelope Jennifer, was born Jan. 3, 2022, to Nick and Cheryl (Flint) Frazier, of Brookfield.
A daughter, Laney Lynn Cook, was born Jan. 4, 2022, to Mariah Hardaker and Patrick Cook, of Northfield.
A son, Branson Robert Yetnick, was born Jan. 10, 2022, to Mikayla Perkins and Peter Yetnick, of Rochester.
YOUTH NEWS
Tree story contestGrade K-8 students, including homeschoolers, are invited to share their appreciation for forests and trees by creating an original story and artwork for the Growing Works of Art contest, “Sharing your TREE-mendous story.” The contest is sponsored annually by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, a partnership between University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, as part of its Arbor Day activities.
The winner in each age group will receive a Vermont State Park punch pass and will appear on Across the Fence, UVM Extension’s weekday program on WCAX-TV (if possible in 2022). Winning entries will be announced on Vermont’s Arbor Day, which is May 6 this year, and will be featured on the contest website.
The contest entry deadline is March 11. For more information, visit go.uvm.edu/growingart or email gwen.kozlowski@uvm.edu or call (802) 651-8343, ext. 506.
COLLEGE NEWS
Henry Drake, of Moretown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International Business from the College of Charleston.
Castleton University fall 2021 academic honors include:
President’s list — Makayla Boisvert, of Barre; Owen Senesac, of Cambridge; Mehgan Koniuto, Morgan Koniuto, both of Hyde Park; Jamie Barrett, of Morrisville; Lindsey Carbee, Jarret Rock, both of Newbury; and Jorja McLeod, of St. Johnsbury.
Dean’s list — Caira Adams, Megan Brier, Baylee Lawrence, Ryan Palmisano, all of Barre; Jeremy Maxfield, of Cabot; Brookelyn Dennis, of East Ryegate; Morgan Busby, of East Thetford; Lauren Townsend, of Fairlee; Sydney Aubuchon, of Hardwick; Mason Svayg, of Lowell; Nicolas Lasseigne, of Lyndonville; Carly Wilcox, Lucas Williams, both of Moretown; Elizabeth Grenier, of Morrisville; Kalea Divelbliss, of Northfield; Anna Brassard, Iris Olmstead, both of Randolph; Emma Gillette, Victoria Palmer, both of Randolph Center; Haley Elliott, Jasmine Esposito, both of St. Johnsbury; Jillian Smith, of South Ryegate; Joshua Kelley, of Sutton; Ariana Hausmann, of Topsham; Megan Hopwood, of Vershire; and Madison Commo, of Waterbury.
Clarkson University fall 2021 presidential scholars includes Logan Kennedy, of Barre, aeronautical engineering major; Elizabeth Jane Poirier, of Barre, biology major; Isabelle L. Sullivan, of Johnson, biology major; and Elizabeth R. Laughlin, of Williamstown, civil engineering/environmental engineering major.
Dean College fall 2021 academic honors include Samuel Grandfield, of Waterbury, has earned a place on the president’s list; and Lauren Chamberlain, of Lyndonville, on the dean’s list.
Emily Frazier, of Berlin, was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at SUNY Morrisville.
Ellen Otterman, of Barre, Communication Arts major, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list with distinction at Grove City College.
Hannah Giesing, of Vershire, Health Sciences major, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Winter Gascoyne, of Montpelier, Nursing major, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Saint Anselm College.
Crystal Wilkins, of West Burke, Human Services major, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Springfield College.
Jenna Bellavance, of Barre, qualified for the fall 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University.
Emerson College fall 2021 dean’s list includes Stella Drews-Sheldon, of Stowe, Media Arts Production; Morgan Gaffney, of Thetford Center, Journalism; and Wyatt Cunningham, of Waterbury, Interdisciplinary.
Roger Williams University fall 2021 dean’s list includes Willem Pontbriand, of Barre; Lucy Boyden, of Cambridge; Marina Sprague, of Chelsea; Isabel Clancy, of Hyde Park; Lily Loomis, Jack Messier, both of Jeffersonville; Tyler Cain, Hannah Leslie, both of Montpelier; and Austin Jarvis of Northfield.
Willa Lane, of East, Montpelier, and Haley Spencer, of Stowe, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list the the University of Delaware.
Ariana Varnum, of Passumpsic, participated in the annual Lasell University Career Readiness Symposium mock trial case, during which students try a case in front of a judge and jury while playing various roles. She was a member of the prosecution team and delivered the opening statement.
AROUND STATE
Speaker seriesThe Vermont Historical Society announced a new virtual program begun Wednesday, Jan. 19, and running through April 27. The Winter Speaker Series features scholars from around the United States and Canada covering social issues relevant to Vermont’s history and beyond, as follows:
— Feb. 16, “Black Politics in the Yankee Republic, 1775-1860” with Van Gosse, featuring notable Black Vermonters like Lemuel Haynes and Alexander Twilight.
— March 23, Rachel Hope Cleves presents “Charity and Sylvia: A Same-Sex Marriage in Early America,” exploring the roles of family, work, religion, love and sexuality in women’s lives at this time.
— April 27, “Room for Improvement: Landscape, Social Uplift, and the Changing Nature of Vermont,” is presented by Sara M. Gregg.
Visit vermonthistory.org/calendar for more information and program registration.
Waterfowl blindsWaterfowl hunters who did not remove their hunting blinds from state waters earlier must do so before Feb. 15 on Lake Champlain or May 15 on inland waters, according to a reminder from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
State law requires removal of the blinds before these deadlines to protect natural areas and to prevent boating accidents after the ice melts.
