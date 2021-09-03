BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Charlie Kenneth Beede, was born Aug. 18, 2021, to Tyler and Abbie (Donna) Beede, of Washington.
A daughter, Braelyn Harper Clark, was born Aug. 24, 2021, to Jennifer Daily and Tim Clark, of Williamstown.
A daughter, Addison Mary Kenealy, was born Aug. 25, 2021, to Jake and Kathryn (Berno) Kenealy, of Randolph.
A son, Jacob Allen Coon, was born Aug. 26, 2021, to Sara Jacobs and Hayden Coon, of Wells River.
A son, Braysen Cody Jorgenson, was born Aug. 29, 2021, to Brandi Dodge and Adam Jorgenson, of Williamstown.
A daughter, Oaklyn Sage Melkonian, was born Aug. 30, 2021, to Brenna Moulton and Shaun Melkonian, of Graniteville.
Copley Hospital
A son, Michael Jeffrey Bonahoom, was born Aug. 20, 2021, to Casey Brooks and Heather Bonahoom, of Morrisville.
A daughter, Indigo June Toomey, was born Aug. 31, 2021, to Heather Cox and Keith Toomey, of Richford.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Brayden Michael Waite, was born Aug. 19, 2021, to William and Marissa (Bowen) Waite, of Williamstown.
A son, Judah Henry Wright, was born Aug. 23, 2021, to Alexander and Audriana (Pelkey) Wright, of Barre.
YOUTH NEWS
CLiF grantsWATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) has awarded 12 public libraries across Vermont and New Hampshire its 2021-22 Rural Libraries grant program. The grant program provides two storytelling presentations by CLiF’s Vermont and New Hampshire authors/illustrators and storytellers, new books for the public library, new books for the local elementary school library, a mini-grant for library programming and new books for each child to pick out for themselves.
The 2021-22 libraries in Vermont are Bradford Public Library, John Woodruff Simpson Memorial Library in Craftsbury, Russell Memorial Library in Monkton, Cutler Memorial Library in Plainfield, Readsboro Community Library and Royalton Memorial Library in South Royalton; and in New Hampshire are George H. Stowell Free Library in Cornish Flat, Olive G. Pettis Library in Goshen, Hill Public Library, Piermont Public Library, Mansfield Public Library in Temple, and Whitefield Public Library.
COLLEGE NEWS
Hannah Ely, of Barre, was named to the 2021-21 winter/spring dean’s list at Centre College.
Brendan Magill, of Montpelier, was named the recipient of The Oren Root Jr. Prize Scholarship and The Willard Bostwick Marsh Prize Scholarship at Hamilton College. The Oren Root Jr. Prize Scholarships are awarded to the two juniors who have the best records in mathematics. The Willard Bostwick Marsh Prize Scholarships are awarded to juniors and seniors who have maintained a scholastic average of at least B since entering the college.
Elmira College announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Area students are Lexa Ball, Aiden Bogie, both of Lyndonville; Paige Morrie, of Washington; and Alice Lindsay, Kayla Yalicki, both of Waterbury.
AROUND TOWN
History programWORCESTER — The Worcester Historical Society is having a program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in Worcester Village Cemetery, Route 12 north of the village. This “Worcester Voices” is a reenactment of women taking the Freeman’s Oath in celebration of Woman’s Suffrage 101 anniversary last year, delayed because of the pandemic.
Randolph SingersRANDOLPH — After three pandemic-canceled seasons, the Randolph Singers hope to sing together again this fall. They are a nonauditioned community chorus and invite anyone who loves to sing and can read music to join. Vaccination is a requirement, but exceptions can be made.
Under the baton of new director Pete Schmeeckle, they will begin rehearsing Sept. 7 for the Dec. 12 Holiday Concert at Chandler Center. A Barre native, Schmeeckle has directed a variety of musical groups, including community chorus, Marine Corps show band, high school jazz band and wind ensemble. He performed as a percussionist, singer, pianist and clarinetist in several trios. He owns and teaches at the Stowe Music Center.
Visit randolphsingers.org for more information.
Food FestivalMONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive’s first annual Taste of Montpelier Food Festival will be Saturday, Sept. 11, in downtown Montpelier. Proceeds from the day-long celebration of food, with entertainment, benefit the Vermont Food Bank and Montpelier Alive.
Events include from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Capital City Farmers Market at 133 State St.; 2 to 5 p.m. the Feast of Fools on State Street from Main to Elm and at restaurants townwide; 5 to 7:30 p.m. celebration and picnic on the State House lawn; 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. an after party at the Barr Hill Distillery, 16 Gin Lane. Enjoy performances by The Red Trouser Show, Wacky Chad, Modern Times Theater, What Cheer Brigade and more.
Visit www.montpelieralive.com/taste for more information.
High-speed broadbandCENTRAL VERMONT — Five towns will soon see the first step toward providing fast internet throughout CVFiber’s service district. Work crews will conduct a comprehensive pole inventory that’s necessary, including poles on private property. Every work vehicle will display a CVFiber logo. Initially, the inventory will take place in Moretown, Middlesex, Worcester, Calais and East Montpelier. Inventory work in 12 other communities will follow later this year.
CVFiber plans to provide 100/100 Mbps service available to every location in its service district, prioritizing 6,100 unserved or underserved locations. The goal is to make service available to 50% of those locations in 2022, 80% in 2023, and 95% in 2024.
AROUND STATE
Food drive beginsMONTPELIER — September is Hunger Action Month in Vermont. The COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in food insecurity and the results of a recent University of Vermont study show that need has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Vermonters continue to face the challenge of keeping food on the table.
In its fifth year supporting Vermonters in need and the vital work of the Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive will start Friday, Sept. 3, and run until Friday, Sept. 17. For the past four years, the Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont Bar Association, the Attorney General’s Office, and many other law offices throughout the state have joined forces to raise more than $43,000 and collect more than 11,000 food items.
This year, Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced the Vermont Paralegal Organization will join in hosting the food drive. Participants will host online fundraising pages and collect item donations.
Kelly Brush RideMIDDLEBURY — More than 900 cyclists are expected in the 16th annual Kelly Brush Ride, by VBT Bicycling Vacations, on Sept. 11 in Middlebury. All riders and visitors to the Middlebury College campus, where the ride starts and ends, must be fully vaccinated unless they have a valid medical or religious exemption, and wear face coverings indoors.
The ride is Kelly Brush Foundation’s largest fundraising event focused on its mission to improve the lives of those with spinal cord injury through sports and recreation. Participants can ride 100, 50, 20 or 10 mile routes through the scenic Champlain Valley. For those who can’t make it to Vermont, the ride has a virtual component with activities, fundraising challenges and weekly prizes. Supporters can participate via Strava, a social networking service designed for cycling.
Visit kellybrushfoundation.org/kellybrushride for more information and registration.
VTF&G
Instructors wantedESSEX JUNCTION — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ instructors to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation. The department will host a one-day training workshop for new instructors from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the department’s 111 West Street office in Essex Junction. To register, visit vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or email letsgofishing@vermont.gov or call 802-505-5562.
Wildlife DayADDISON — The 19th annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day in Addison will be Saturday, Oct. 2. Activities especially for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, birdwatching, or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems, will be held at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) on Route 17, west of Route 22A. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com and check under Watch Wildlife.
