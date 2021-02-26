BIRTHS
Gifford Medical Center
A girl, Riley Sophia Parker, was born Feb. 10, 2021, to Melanie Saia and Eric Parker of Randolph.
A boy, Owen Harries, was born Feb. 14, 2021, to Sarah Chap and Joel Goon of Northfield.
COLLEGE NEWS
Lindsey Robinson, of Randolph, graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a bachelor of science in dietetics, cum laude.
The University of Maine at Farmington fall 2020 dean’s list includes students from:
Barre — Emily Cetin, High Honors; Cassidy Whitley, High Honors;
East Hardwick — Walker Willey, Honors;
Lyndonville — Alyssa Leonard, High Honors;
Walden — Samuel Molleur, High Honors;
Williamstown — Nathan Poulin, High Honors;
Wolcott — Emma Olson, High Honors.
The University of Maine at Orono fall 2020 dean’s list includes students from:
Caledonia County — Barnet: Katherine Cowan, Ally Morrison.
Essex County — Guildhall: Sarah Styles.
Lamoille County — Morrisville: Luc Truso; Wolcott: Olivia Foster.
Orange County — East Thetford: Brittney Clifford; Williamstown: Nicole Ashe.
Orleans County — Barton: Samuel King; Newport: Emily Abbott, Angelina Catuogno; Newport Center: Margo Foster.
Washington County — Barre: Jared Blanchard, Caleb Carrien, Dylan Hebert; East Montpelier: Chiara Smith; Montpelier: Orion Hecht; Waitsfield: Caleb Jones.
Hannah Davis, of East Thetford, Emily Kline, of St. Johnsbury, Charlotte Dennison, of Strafford were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Emmanuel College.
AROUND VERMONT
1099-G forms update
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor (VDOL) is finalizing validation efforts and working with the Department of Buildings and General Services to print and mail new 1099-G tax forms by the beginning of next week, March 1, to all 2020 unemployment insurance claimants.
This is a result of the processing issue that occurred Jan. 29, when a series of incorrect 1099-G tax forms were sent to unemployment insurance claimants from the VDOL. On Feb. 1, the VDOL began receiving reports some 1099-G documents contained information for different claimants. The VDOL immediately stopped all 1099-G mailing efforts, launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the processing issue, notified claimants and recalled all VDOL 1099-Gs, and began a plan to reissue new 1099-Gs to all 2020 claimants.
Claimants will receive a 1099-G form for each program they collected unemployment insurance benefits from during the 2020 calendar year. This means many claimants should expect multiple 1099-G forms if they collected benefits for most of the year, especially during the spring, summer and fall, and if their unemployment was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VDOL administered nine different types of benefits through five different unemployment programs in 2020. Claimants can identify the program their 1099-G is for by using the code in the bottom left-hand corner of the tax document.
001-UI: This 1099-G represents regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits received in 2020, including extended benefit weeks, and the additional $600 added to weekly benefits during April 4 through July 31.
002-PUA: This 1099-G represents Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits received in 2020, including the additional $600 added to weekly benefits during April 4 through July 31.
003-LWA: This 1099-G represents Lost Wage Assistance (LWA) benefits received in 2020. This was a federal program which provided an additional $300 per week to eligible unemployment insurance claimants between Aug. 1 and Sept. 5. This payment was mailed in a check, separate from weekly benefit payments.
004-VSTS: This 1099-G represents Vermont Short Term Supplemental (VSTS) benefits received in 2020. This program provided an additional $100 per week to claimants between Sept. 27 and Oct. 31. This payment was mailed in a check, separate from weekly benefit payments.
005-TREAS: This 1099-G represents a one-time payment of $1,200 issued by the state on April 20. This was for Vermonters who had filed for unemployment insurance benefits between March 15 and April 4 but had not yet received any benefit payments.
Claimants had the option to have personal income taxes withheld when they enrolled in UI and PUA. However, taxes were not withheld from LWA, VSTS or TREAS payments. That means claimants who received these benefits will need to pay state and federal income taxes on them.
Personal income tax returns are due to the IRS and Vermont Department of Taxes by Thursday, April 15. For taxpayers concerned about meeting the deadline, information can be found at tax.vermont.gov/individuals/file-and-pay/request-extension including how to request an extension to file federal or state personal income tax returns.
Claimants who do not have access to the internet can contact the Unemployment Insurance Clamant Assistance Center at 877-214-3332 and select ‘Option 1’ for updates on the 1099-G issue.
AARP grant applications
BURLINGTON — AARP Vermont invites community organizations and local governments statewide to apply for the 2021 Community Challenge grant program.
Grants fund quick-action projects that can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand or tens of thousands for larger projects. AARP will prioritize projects that deliver inclusive solutions that meet the needs of diverse populations. The Community Challenge is open to 501©(3), 501©(4) and 501©(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
The application deadline is 8 p.m. April 14, and all projects must be completed by Nov. 10. visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge to submit an application and view past grantees.
Statewide mural project
MONTPELIER — Registration is now open for communities to join the Vermont Mural Project. The Community Engagement Lab, Juniper Creative Arts and the Vermont Folklife Center are partners on the project which features a collaborative mural-making process to guide communities to build vision statements and action plans to address the social and environmental justice issues they care about.
The Vermont Mural Project is seeking to have at least one mural created in each of the 14 Vermont counties. All of the murals will be temporarily displayed in Montpelier at the One World Festival of Arts & Imagination, in September 2021, presenting a collaborative creative statement of what communities from all corners of the state want for their future. Following the festival, each mural returns to its community for permanent installation.
For more information, visit CommunityEngagementLab.org.
EV charging stations
MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced that 11 new plug-in electric vehicle (EV) fast-charge stations are scheduled to be installed across Vermont over the next two years. The charge stations will be located in Newport, Enosburgh, St. Johnsbury, Johnson, South Hero, Springfield, Fair Haven, Wilmington, Ludlow, Randolph and Rutland. The chargers will be a part of the Blink Network and available to all EV drivers. When these new stations are completed, nearly every Vermonter will be within 30 miles of a fast-charge station.
The 11 stations are made possible thanks to an agreement between Blink Charging and the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) working collaboratively with the Agency of Natural Resources, the Agency of Transportation (AOT), the Public Service Department, and the Department of Health. The 11 new charging stations will cost $1.7 million and will be paid for using money from the Volkswagen settlement and administered by DHCD. To date, the State of Vermont has invested $2.7 million from the Volkswagen settlement funds to install 86 level 2 and 16 fast charge stations.
The interagency team is working on another request for proposals for six more highway corridor fast-charging stations at strategic locations across the state.
visit accd.vermont.gov/community-development/funding-incentives/electric-vehicle-supply-equipment-evse-grant-program for more information. Visit www.driveelectricvt.com for information on electric vehicle incentives and charging options.
Youth video contest
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Jump$tart Coalition is partnering with the Vermont Access Network, the State Treasurer’s office, and Front Porch Forum to announce an original video contest for youth, with the goal to help them better understand the importance of managing money responsibly.
This year’s theme: “Save for a Rainy Day.” As of 2018, 49% of Vermonters lack a rainy day fund to cover expenses for three months, in case of emergencies such as sickness, job loss, or economic downturn.
The contest is open to middle school and high school students, including home-schooled students. Videos may be submitted by a team or individually. The winning entries will be awarded $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. The deadline for student submissions is April 15.
For more information, visit Student Video Contest – VERMONT JUMP$TART COALITION (wordpress.com).
Remove ice shanties
MONTPELIER — Vermont state law requires ice fishing shanties be removed from the ice before the ice weakens, according the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The shanty must be removed before the ice becomes unsafe or loses its ability to support the shanty out of the water, or before the last Sunday in March — the 28th this year — whichever comes first. All contents, debris, wood and supports must also be removed so they do not become a hazard to navigation in the spring.
The fine for leaving your ice fishing shanty on the ice can be $1,000, and shanties may not be left at state fishing access areas.
FRATERNAL CLUBS
Barre Elks Lodge
Members of Barre Lodge visited The Veterans’ Place in Northfield recently to deliver items for transitioning veterans. Over $2,000 worth of pots and pans, microwaves, cookie sheets, glasses, bowls, crockpots and Pyrex containers were all purchased with funds from the Elks National Foundation Beacon Grant.
Members of Barre Elks Lodge presented a total of $1,650 to 15 central Vermont fire, police and EMS departments. Donations were made possible with funds from the Elks National Foundation Gratitude Grant. During this unprecedented time, all first responders have been on the front line taking care of our community. We recognize the hardship and the commitment each first responder has made towards this end. In a continued effort to recognize their endeavors, checks were presented to the following departments as a token of acknowledgement and appreciation: Barre City Police and Fire/EMS, Barre Town Police, Fire and EMS, East Montpelier Fire, Berlin Police and Fire, Northfield Police and Fire, Williamstown Fire/EMS, Plainfield Fire/Rescue, Montpelier Police and Fire/EMS, Middlesex Fire.
