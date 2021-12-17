BIRTHS
Gifford Medical CenterA son, Wyatt Scott Dow, was born Nov. 30, 2021, to Ashelyn Burroughs and Connor Dow, of Waterbury.
A daughter, Alexis May Cormier, was born Dec. 3, 2021, to Michael and Samantha (Lowe) Cormier, of Berlin.
YOUTH NEWS
4-H receives grantUniversity of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H is the recipient of a three-year Food and Agricultural Non-formal Education grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The $645,856 grant will fund the AgroTek Innovation program, which takes a transdisciplinary approach to provide Grade 7-12 students with immersive research experiences in agrotechnology. Participants will have an opportunity to conduct experiments using an inquiry-based approach to explore four innovative agrotechnology curricula: culturing cells for healthier soils, shifting the waste to value paradigm, creating smarter plastics with plants and using virtual reality for more precise agriculture. Email sarah.kleinman@uvm.edu for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Emma Henault, of Tunbridge, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Elmira College.
Anna Richardson, of Berlin, and Winter Gascoyne, of Montpelier, have been inducted into the Epsilon Tau-at-Large Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, at Saint Anselm College.
AROUND TOWN
Food driveWILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Blue Devil League (a group of about six middle schoolers) have organized a holiday food drive at the middle/high school and have so far collected over 500 pounds of items. The food drive ends this Friday, Dec. 17, and all items will be donated to the Williamstown Food Shelf.
Gospel readingPLAINFIELD — Pastor Kempton Randolph will lead a reading of all four Gospels of Christ from noon to 6 p.m. Christmas Day at Journey Fellowship Church, 7868 U.S. Route 2, Plainfield. The event is open to anyone, will also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page, and refreshments and coffee will be served throughout the day. Attendees will be invited to come up to the pulpit and take a turn reading. The church’s food shelf and coat closet will be stocked and open to anyone in need on Christmas Day.
Earth KeepersBARRE — Cultivating Peace Vermont, a Vermont-based 501©3 nonprofit established to support Buddhism and mindfulness meditation as taught by Thich Nhat Hanh, will produce a ceremonial musical, Earth Keepers, highlighting the connection between Earth and humans. Cultivating Peace is currently seeking support in the form of sponsorships or grants to bring the summer 2022 performance to central Vermont. Email cultivatingpeacevermont@gmail.com for more information.
AROUND STATE
Racism and public healthThe League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library of Montpelier, present a “How Does Racism Affect Environmental Health” lecture by Prof. Jonathan Rosenbloom of Vermont Law School. Free and open to the public, the lecture is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, via Zoom. To register, visit www.kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.