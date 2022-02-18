BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Aria Leigh Fitzgerald, was born Jan. 26, 2022, to Tyler and Emily (Barber) Fitzgerald, of Morrisville.
A daughter, Marin Jeannette Randall, was born Feb. 12, 2022, to Jeremy and Cheyenne (Benway) Randall, of Morrisville.
Copley HospitalA son, Raiden Alan Joseph Mason, was born Jan. 26, 2022, to Ashley Smith and Cole Mason, of Wolcott.
Gifford Medical Center
A son Josiah Benjamin, was born Feb. 1, 2022, to Tristan and Hayley (Messier) Covey, of Williamstown.
A daughter, Molly Bea Garton, was born Feb. 1, 2022, to Mark and Jennifer (Pope) Garton, of Northfield.
A daughter, Sophie Mae Woodhams, was born Feb. 5, 2022, to Bobbie-Jo (Rivers) Maxham and Andrew Woodhams, of Barre Town.
COLLEGE NEWS
Bates College fall 2021 dean’s list includes Julia Hanus, of East Burke; Julia Oliver, of Montpelier; and Helena Raddock, of Warren.
Tufts University fall 2021 dean’s list includes Jen Rotti, Lia Rotti, both of Danville; Matthew Fortenberry, of Stowe; and Gretchen Kogut, of Waitsfield.
Brian Lamar, of St. Johnsbury, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Millikin University.
MegAnne Marita Gilmore, of Jeffersonville, Allied Health Sciences major, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Radford University.
YOUTH NEWS
Girl Scout CookiesNational Girl Scout Cookie Weekend proclaimed for Feb. 18-20. In-person sales run through March 20. Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to your smartphone, or go to girlscoutscookies.org to find the cookie booth in your area, or purchase online.
Student healthStarting during February American Heart Month, about 140 schools representing 4,000 students in Vermont will spotlight students’ mental and physical health through the American Heart Association’s school-based programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge. Throughout the school year, schools will activate different elements of the program, including STEM curriculum, social emotional learning and instruction of lifesaving skills such as Hands-Only CPR.
Nurse’s training scholarships
The Barre chapter of The Forty and Eight, a national veterans organization, is offering scholarships to qualified undergraduate students enrolled in academic programs of study leading to either Associate or Bachelor’s degrees in nursing. Although military experience is not required, these scholarships can help veterans in related military occupations prepare for civilian careers in the nursing profession.
The deadline is May 14 for submitting applications for scholarships to be awarded for the 2022 fall academic semester. Awards to successful applicants will be made by July 1. At least one stipend of no more than $1,000 will be available.
For more information, email kdevine@myfairpoint.net or call (802) 877-6392.
Poster contest winnersThe Armand Poulin Memorial Green Up Day Poster Art Contest winners include JoJo Seagraves, Grade 3, of Underhill; Canute Hoehn, Grade 8, of Shelburne; and Shterna Gordon, Grade 11, of West Pawlet. The overall winner is Marina Hallisey, Grade 7, also of Shelburne. Cash prizes are awarded to each winner.
Volunteer coaches neededGirls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) still needs coaches for the spring season beginning March 28. GOTRVT is a physical activity-based, youth development program for students in Grades 3-8. The eight-week program incorporates movement for students to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions, and stand up for themselves and others. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in Girls on the Run Vermont’s 5k event. Visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for more information.
Beyond high schoolThe Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC) is offering a free college and career planning fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, online for Vermont high school students and their parents/guardians. Join VSAC to attend live virtual workshops, discover free resources, get expert advice, and meet with local reps from colleges and training programs statewide. To register or for more information, visit www.vsac.org/plan/college-career-pathways online or call (877) 961-4369 or email collegepathways@vsac.org.
AROUND TOWN
Koch honoredMONTPELIER — Delta Kappa Gamma Vermont announced Susan Koch, a first-grade teacher at Union Elementary School in Montpelier and member of Delta Chapter, was a Vermont recipient of the 2022 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM).
Percy honoredWAITSFIELD — Described as an “idea man,” Paul Percy, an Agri-Mark/Cabot dairy farmer from Stowe, received the Farmer Cooperative Director of the Year award from the National Council of Farmers Cooperatives. Percy, who retired from Agri-Mark’s Board of Directors in December 2021, served his fellow farmers on the cooperative’s board for 37 years and included Agri-Mark’s acquisition of the Cabot brand.
Pilot program continuesWATERBURY — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR), which owns and manages the Perry Hill Block within CC Putnam State Forest, announces the continuation of a pilot winter recreation monitoring and management program. This program aims to reduce negative impacts from winter trail use to an important deer wintering area while maintaining a winter recreational experience for the public; two zones have been established at Perry Hill, a designated winter recreation zone and a designated deer wintering zone. The management strategies at Perry Hill will continue to be evaluated for future seasons based on data monitoring and user behavior, making user compliance to guidelines important to a successful long-term outcome. Visit www.waterburytrails.com/winter-use for more information.
AROUND STATE
Avian influenzaMONTPELIER — The state of Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) and Departments of Fish & Wildlife and Health want all Vermonters to be on the alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This year, multiple cases of the bird virus have been detected in Canada and U.S. states outside of Vermont involving both domestic flocks and migrant waterfowl. Most recently, the virus has been detected in domestic turkeys in Indiana, broiler chickens in Kentucky, wild ducks in New Hampshire, and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Virginia. Of note, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers the risk to the general public from this HPAI virus to be low. Vermonters are asked to be alert for dead or sick birds and alert the USDA or Vermont authorities at (802) 828-2421 or through USDA’s toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593, as soon as possible.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.