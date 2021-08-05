School News
Saint Anselm College has released the Dean's List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year. Among them: Anna B. Richardson, of Berlin; Winter J. Gascoyne, of Montpelier; Gabrielle E. Cicio, of Northfield.
The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the President's List for the spring 2021 semester: Amy Churchill, Melody Emmons, Brittany Laskowski, Peter Maurice, Krista Metivier, Tammy Willis, of Barre; Tatianna Little, of Cabot; Zayda Kellogg, of Marshfield; Joseph Carchidi and Annabelle Gascoyne, of Montpelier; Monique Brochu and Dyllynn Burton, of Plainfield.
The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester: Phyllicia Hepsley, Alyssa Larivee and Anthony Maurice, of Barre; Brendan Langlais, of Cabot; Melissa Locarno and Finn Nutter Knowles, of East Barre; Arianna Moran and Neal Mulligan, of Marshfield; Amanda Adams and Faith Pearson, of Montpelier; Jayden Hudson, of Plainfield; Connor Dowd and Winter Haberle, of Waitsfield; Korrina Cummings, of Waterbury; David Senese, of Waterbury Center; Joshua Smith, of Websterville; Macy Molleur, of Woodbury.
Births
CVMC
A son, Nathaniel Grant Patno, was born on July 24, 2021, to Kate (Ruesch) and Cody Patno of Peacham.
A daughter, Gracelyn Leigh Capron, was born on July 28, 2021, to Victoria Stauff and James Capron of West Berlin.
Around Town
Attention, landlords
BARRE — The Vermont State Rental Rehab Program continues its work with the state. In order to anticipate the amount of funds needed, we are asking any interested landlords to complete a short survey expressing their interest.
Through this program, landlords will be able to apply to receive a grant of up to $30,000 per rental unit (maximum award limit of 15 units per owner applies) to bring vacant units back online.
Visit downstreet.org/rental-rehab-program to learn more and to express your interest,
Hunting courses offered
MONTPELIER — If you or someone you know would like to go hunting this fall but have never taken a hunter education course, this is the time to act. Vermont’s hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state.
A person must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.
The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. Use this link: www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to access the website and register for a course.
A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as some international locations.
Rabies bait drop begins
BURLINGTON — The State of Vermont and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services mark a quarter century of cooperative efforts to stop the spread of the rabies, with the 25th annual Rabies Bait Drop, which started Aug. 5. The week-long bait drop is part of a nationally coordinated effort to halt the fatal disease.
Rabies vaccine — in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks — will be dropped in rural areas of Vermont from low-flying aircraft and placed by hand in residential centers. Approximately 450,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities across nine counties. A switch allows pilots to control where the baits fall in order to avoid roadways, homes and other places where people are most likely to be.
Vermont Public Health Veterinarian Natalie Kwit said the annual drop has been an important part of the state’s focus on curbing the risk of rabies in animals and humans. “The bait drop is an example of public health at work across agencies, both state and federal. We are grateful to have partners like the USDA Wildlife Services and the Vermont of Fish and Wildlife Department,” said Kwit.
Bait packs are not poisonous and are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife. “You can’t get rabies from the bait,” said Kwit, “but it’s important that if you find a bait pack, don’t touch it and please leave it undisturbed so that they can be eaten by wild animals.”
If the bait must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag in case the blister pack is damaged. If your pet eats a bait, or if a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437) or call the toll-free number printed on the bait.
Moose permit winners drawn
MONTPELIER — The winners of Vermont’s 2021 moose hunting permits were determined Wednesday at a lottery drawing in Montpelier witnessed by Fish and Wildlife’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott and Business Systems Analyst Cheri Waters.
The drawing is done by a random sort of applications that were submitted by the June 30 deadline.
As part of the regular lottery drawing, a “special priority drawing” was held for five permits to go to applicants who are Vermont resident veterans. The unsuccessful applicants from the veteran drawing were included in the larger regular drawing that followed. All applicants for both drawings who did not receive a permit were awarded a bonus point to improve their chances in future moose permit lotteries.
The department will issue 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E in the northeastern corner of the state. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of 51 to 66 moose, or 5% of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU E.
Go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com to find the winners in this year’s moose hunting lottery posted in a searchable database.
If your name wasn’t drawn, you can still bid in Vermont’s auction for three moose hunting permits, which is open until Aug. 11. Sealed bids must be received by Vermont Fish and Wildlife by 4:30 p.m. that day. Contact the department to receive a moose permit bid kit. Email cheri.waters@vermont.gov or telephone 802-828-1190 for more information.
Robotics program begins
BURLINGTON — If you are a student, age 4-18, interested in robotics, or an adult willing to serve as a mentor or event volunteer, the FIRST robotics program may be for you.
For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) is a global program, started in 1989, that provides an opportunity for youth to work in teams to learn how to design, build and program robots using STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) while honing their problem-solving, communications and other life skills.
Registration is now open for the 2021-22 season for three different program levels: LEGO League (ages 4-14) and the Tech Challenge and Robotics Competition (for ages 14-18). Adult mentors also are needed to provide both technical and non-technical help to individual teams and to assist at local competitions with set-up, judging and other tasks.
If interested in starting, joining or mentoring a Vermont team, click on "Contact Us" at www.firstinvt.org or get in touch with Liz Kenton at liz.kenton@uvm.edu.
Check out the global program's website at www.firstinspires.org for more information about FIRST.
Pollinator program open
BURLINGTON — Pollinators are essential to the production of many food crops, including apples, blueberries, brambles and many vegetables in Vermont. Although honeybees and several other wild and domesticated pollinators are at risk or in decline, by adopting different agricultural and cultural practices, farmers and other landowners can help ensure pollinator health.
To support pollinators on farms and in managed landscapes, University of Vermont (UVM) Extension has created an applied research and education pollinator program and a new Extension pollinator support specialist position, which will be filled by Laura Johnson. The work will be funded primarily through grants and gifts, including a $5,000 donation from the Vermont Vegetable and Berry Growers Association's board of directors.
For more information about the pollinator program, go to www.uvm.edu/extension/pollinator-resources or contact Johnson at laura.o.johnson@uvm.edu. Visit go.uvm.edu/pollinator-fund to make a donation to support this work.
Call to artists
BARRE — Inclusive Arts Vermont invites Vermont visual artists with disabilities to participate in Masked, an exhibition an exhibition of works to travel statewide through April 2023.
The exhibition will begin its statewide tour at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe in early January 2022.
Following Spruce Peak, the exhibition will tour to the following confirmed venues: the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum in St. Johnsbury, the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, Soapbox Arts in Burlington, and the State House in Montpelier.
Artists are asked to submit works that represent their interpretation of the theme of Masked. The theme arose in early moments of the global pandemic, but like many words, “masked” has nuanced and layered meanings. Possibilities for interpretation could include wearing masks, masking and identity, cultural masks, and so much more. Inclusive Arts Vermont encourages artists to interpret the theme and its meaning as broadly as it takes to inspire their creativity.
Vermont artists with various disabilities, regardless of experience or formal training, who are at least 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply. According to the criteria, “We encourage participation by artists who have lifelong disabilities as well as artists applying with artwork completed after the onset of their disability.”
Artists may obtain assistance with the application form from a support person, family member or friend. Artists should have direct involvement in the completion of an application when assistance is used, and artwork should only be produced by the applicant. Inclusive Arts Vermont is also available to support artists with applications.
Apply at www.inclusiveartsvermont.org/community/exhibitions and remember, applications are due no later than Sept. 1.
For more information, email exhibitions@inclusiveartsvermont.org or call call (802)-871-5002.
Gubernatorial appointments
MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott recently announced he appointed 70 Vermonters to state boards and commissions since June 1.Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.
Open farm
MONTPELIER — Vermont Open Farm Week will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 15, and features 90 events at over 45 farms across the state. For the seventh consecutive year, farmers across Vermont will open their barn doors and garden gates to welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at Vermont’s vibrant working landscapes. Visit DigInVT.com to find event listings, which are sorted by day and location.
Apprenticeship stipends
MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Folklife Center announced the 29th year of the Vermont Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program (VTAAP). With funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the center initiated the program to support the continued vitality of Vermont’s living cultural heritage.
In partnership with the Vermont Arts Council, VTAAP provides stipends of up to $2,000 to master artist and apprentice pairs to cover time, materials, and travel expenses; 2021 applications will be accepted through Sept. 3. Visit www.vermontfolklifecenter.org/traditional-arts-apprenticeship online to find more information, and application forms are available from the Vermont Folklife Center, 88 Main St., Middlebury, VT 05753, (802) 388-4964.
Family camping
GROTON — Families who register for the annual Outdoor Family Weekend, Sept. 10-12, look forward to camping, outdoor recreation and nature-based learning opportunities. The event will take place at Stillwater State Park in Groton and offers hands-on workshops, community storytelling, self-guided canoe trips, hikes and other activities.
The fee is $175 for the campsite (up to eight individuals), three workshops per camper, an ice-cream social, nightly campfires, entertainment and free canoe rentals. Go to www.uvm.edu/extension/outdoorfamily online to register.
Wardens honored
MONTPELIER — Two Vermont State Game Wardens were recognized by Gov. Phil Scott and Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. Warden Asa Sargent, of Hartland, received the 2019 Warden of the Year Award and Sgt. Travis Buttle, of Shaftsbury, received the 2020 Warden of the Year Award. The 2019 award was not made last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A game warden since 2016, Asa Sargent received the award for his high motivation and effort, positive attitude, public outreach achievements and outstanding casework resulting in a 100% conviction rate as of 2019. He is a certified Wilderness First Responder assisting in remote search and rescue operations.
Sgt. Travis Buttle has been a Bennington area warden for 24 years and is recognized as a diligent and effective protector of Vermont’s natural resources, handling more than 300 cases in 2020, as well as for his public outreach achievements, courteous and responsive professional demeanor, and his valued contributions in remote search and rescue operations.
Recent appointments include:
Access Board: Sandra Silla of Burlington; Nathan Besio of Colchester
Bennington County Side Judge: Mary Frost of Bennington
Board of Liquor and Lottery: Ed Flanagan of Montpelier; Sam Guy of Morrisville; Megan Cicio of Northfield
Board of Medical Practice: Suzanne Jones of Rutland
Commission on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disordered: Pamela Smith of Groton
District No. 1 Environmental Commission: Mike Miller of Killington
District No. 5 Environmental Commission: Gary Nolan of Morrisville; Jeremy Reed of Northfield; Matthew Krauss of Stowe
Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council: June Heston of South Burlington; Rep. William Canfield of Fair Haven; David Carlson of Essex; Brenda Cruickshank of Northfield; Gary DeGasta of Norwich; Richard Farmer of Springfield; Carol Hitchcock of Springfield; Scott Lobdell of Castleton; Douglas Sutton of Vergennes; Adrian Megrath of Rutland; Stephanie Wobby of Milton
Justices of Peace: Paul Kulig of West Rutland; Robin MigDelaney of Waterford; John Lebron of Wilmington
Parole Board: Tom Giffin of Rutland
Rail Advisory Council: J. Jeffrey Munger of Burlington; Joanne Erenhouse of Bennington; Charles Moore of St. Albans; Richard Moulton of Huntington
State Program Standing Committee for Child and Family Mental Health: Ward Nial of South Burlington; Ron Bos Lun of Westminster
State Rehabilitation Council: Lexia Stanley of Cornish
Vermont Board of Chiropractors: Marna Bissaccia of Williston
Vermont Council on Domestic Violence: Amy Messina of Weathersfield; Susan Ide of Richmond; Kim Jordan of Winooski; Rebecca Lalanne of Vernon; Rosemary Kennedy of Rutland; Emily Pianowski of Winooski
Vermont Pensions Investment Committee: Mary Alice McKenzie of Colchester; Ronald Plante of South Burlington; Lauren Wobby of Northfield
Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators: Christine Kurucz of Whittingham; Jennifer Clement of Fair Haven; Brenda Seitz of Brattleboro; Bill Clark of Winooski; Ellen Emery of Burlington; Christine Martin of Sheldon; Amanda Garces of Montpelier
Vermont State Housing Authority Board: Chris Trombley of South Burlington; Aaron Jones of Rutland
Vermont Student Assistance Corporation Board of Directors: Timothy Chamberlain of Orleans; Ryan Dulude of Milton
Vermont Veterans Home board of trustees: Kent Butterfield of Gaysville; Arthur Charron of Norwich; Brenda Cruickshank of Northfield; Gary DeGasta of Norwich; Michael diMonda of Sunderland; Michael Klopchin of West Rutland; Joseph Krawczyk of Bennington; Jennifer Carmichael of Arlington; Harry Percey Jr. of Bennington; Robert Hooper of Burlington
The Governor’s Office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.