Project coordinator hired
BERLIN — The Washington County Substance Abuse Regional Partnership (WCSARP) announced they have named Eva Zaret to run the new $1M three-year “Building Safe Harbor in Central Vermont” project intended to increase access to affordable treatment for substance abuse while learning about new challenges presented by COVID-19. In this role, Zaret returns to Vermont after managing public health projects and teams in Massachusetts and Virginia. Most recently, she served as the data team leader for the Virginia-based nonprofit ForKids, which provides homeless services to families.
The project builds on a 2019 strategic plan developed by WCSARP, a 17-member multi-stakeholder coalition, convened by Central Vermont Medical Center. Over the next three years, the project will direct strategies to:
— Analyze COVID-19 impacts on substance abuse
— Upend stigma and misunderstanding
— Neutralize factors that lead to substance abuse
— Increase access to harm reduction tools, treatment and recovery
The project’s ultimate goal is to create a harmonized network of communities in and around Washington County where there is no wrong door, no wrong time to get help and support, and to prevent the initiation of substance use.
WCSARP brings together a group of partners who work in the field of substance use disorders, including the areas of prevention, treatment, recovery, harm reduction, disease prevention and workforce development. It also includes local law enforcement, EMS and organizations that focus on mental health, housing, the justice system and community re-entry.
The University of Vermont Center on Rural Addiction (CORA), serving Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, will partner to provide training, new technologies and clinical support aids to the fledgling effort. As the project progresses, WCSARP will act as a teaching lab and incubator for other consortiums in the three states.
The project was one of 89 from across the country to receive this round of funding by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration’s Rural Communities Opioid Response (RCORP) Program, which was established by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont). Leahy also created the National Centers of Excellence program that led to a $6.6 million federal grant being awarded last year to establish CORA at UVM.
BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A boy, Roger Everett Sartelle, was born Oct. 24, 2020, to Mariessa Dobrick and William Sartelle of Barre.
A girl, Annabella Claire Delila Brown, was born Oct. 26, 2020, to Tracey (Carchide) and Benjamin Brown of Barre.
A boy, David Francis Kyler, was born Oct. 27, 2020, to Genesis and Michael Francis of Williamstown.
A girl, Adora Arlene Elizabeth Dierich, was born Nov. 4, 2020, to Jessica Ross-Bushey and Mason Dierich of Waterbury.
A boy, Samuel Aiden Montour, was born Nov. 8, 2020, to Mary (Childs) and Alexander Montour of Orange.
A girl, Faith Bela-Luna Stratton, was born Nov. 15, 2020, to Laura-Lee Stratton of Corinth.
A girl, Kinsley Grace Holmes, was born Nov. 16, 2020, to Melinda Carpentier and Damian Holmes of Northfield.
Copley Hospital
A boy, Nova Daniel Rossignol-Shackett, was born Nov. 14, 2020, to Nathalie Rossignol and Daniel Shackett of Morrisville.
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Nakoma James Munyon, was born Nov. 6, 2020, to Kayleigh Munyon of Bethel.
