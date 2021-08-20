BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Louis Wayne Zack, was born Aug. 6, 2021, to Fonda (McKinney) and Dakota Zack, of West Topsham.
A son, Oaklan Samson Larrabee, was born Aug. 10, 2021, to Devan Pierce and Hunter Larrabee, of Cabot.
Copley HospitalA son, Robert Dale Lanphear III, was born Aug. 9, 2021, to Robert Lanphear Jr. and Gabrielle Tatoyian, of Johnson.
A daughter, Ivie June Mayo, was born Aug. 10, 2021, to Garrett Mayo and Jasmine Caldwell, of Walden.
A son, Konnor John Barclay, was born Aug. 12, 2021, to Mariah and Kory Barclay, of Hardwick.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, Charlotte Marie Barr, was born Aug. 6, 2021, to Susan Chamberlin and Christopher Barr, of South Woodstock.
A daughter, Nataleigh Kaitlyn Hewitt, was born Aug. 11, 2021, to Kevin and Danielle (Veilleux) Hewitt, of Hancock.
AROUND TOWN
Flea marketEAST MONTPELIER — Twin Valley Seniors will hold a flea market, yard sale and lunch, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28, rain or shine, at the center, 4583 U.S. Route 2, East Montpelier. To reserve your table by Aug. 20, call 223-3322, email twinvalleyseniors@myfairpoint.net or stop by.
Library eventsMARSHFIELD — The Jaquith Library board of trustees decided to cancel the 2021 Harvest Festival and Community Celebration — due to the delta variant pandemic, it is deemed not safe to encourage large crowds. Outdoor movies continue (if not raining) at 8:15 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 21, 28, and Sept. 4, 11.
CVHHH fundraiserBARRE — Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice announced a fall fundraising motorcycle poker run, barbecue and raffle will be held Saturday, Sept. 18.
Poker Run is $50 to ride, registration deadline is Thursday, Sept, 10, ride starts and ends at Capital City Country Club (formerly Montpelier Elks Club), and proceeds benefit CVHHH’s Maternal-Child Health program. Also, CVHHH is raffling a 2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Sportster 1200X. Raffle tickets are $100 each. Tickets to the after party and barbecue at Capital City Country Club cost $25.
AROUND STATE
School-based vax clinicsMONTPELIER — For vaccination clinics open at Vermont schools for anyone age 12 or older, you can just walk-in or visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment, or call (855) 722-7878. These school clinics will not offer a third dose for those immunocompromised Vermonters who are now eligible for an additional dose.
Friday, Aug. 20: Mount Abraham Union High School, 220 Airport Drive, Bristol; and Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Bellows Falls.
Mentoring programBURLINGTON — Women in Vermont who wish to make a lasting impact in the lives of other women are invited to become a mentor in the Vermont Women’s Mentoring Program, a restorative re-entry project at Mercy Connections. The program matches trained volunteer women with women who are in prison, under supervision in the community, or participating in pre-trial services.
Mentors are asked to make at least a one-year commitment. They support, coach and function as new, healthy companions to trauma-affected women facing challenges, including addiction, mental illness, loss of employment and housing.
Mercy Connections provides a five-week training program 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 15, 22, 29 and Oct. 6, 13, as well as ongoing support, including mentor support group meetings, education on issues affecting the re-entry process, and healthy social events.
For more information, email jnelson@mercyconnections.org, visit mercyconnections.org/programs/justice-mentoring-programs or call 846-7164.
OTHER
Big EWEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E (Eastern States Exposition) is back Sept. 17 thru Oct. 3 with entertainment, exhibits, fair foods, rides, shopping and more.
Big E Hours — Gates open 8 a.m. Buildings, exhibits and crafts 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Storrowton Village, the Yankee Candle Shop and Avenue of States open until 9 p.m. Village Craft Area open until 10 p.m. North American Midway open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Regular Gate Admission — Adults $15/Children ages 6-12 $10; Children 5 and under are free. Midway Magic passes are sold online at TheBigE.com and at Big Y World Class Market Sept. 16-Oct. 3.
Value Passes — 17-Day Value Passes are $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-12 and are available online now and at Big Y World Class Market.
Gate Discounts — Six-After-Five, Admission is only $6 after 5 p.m. Monday–Thursday.
Senior Days — Age 60 and over just $12 Monday–Thursday.
For more information, call (413) 737-2443.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
