Around town
FERRISBURGH — The Land of Milk & Honey: A History of Beekeeping in Vermont lecture and book signing 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at Rokeby Museum, Route 7, outdoors (or indoors with social distancing and masks required) features co-author and beekeeper Ross Conrad presenting an overview of the history of Vermont beekeeping with a special emphasis on Addison County, the epicenter of beekeeping in the state.
BARRE — The Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) in collaboration with RSVP of Central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom is developing a new Creative Aging Initiative to help reduce social isolation and loneliness while providing special opportunities for older Vermonters to engage in lifelong learning through skills-based arts activities. The first project will provide free Creative Care Kits to people age 60+ in the CVCOA service area. For more information, call 479-1953 or email lrackers@cvcoa.org, by Sept. 15.
BURLINGTON — Gardeners are invited to a virtual statewide gardening conference, Gardening for Resilience: Feeding our Soil, Seeds, Habitats and Communities, from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 5-6, via Zoom, to hear from horticultural, soil and composting experts from Vermont and Massachusetts. The fee is $40. To register by 11:45 p.m. Nov. 3, visit http://go.uvm.edu/mastergardenerstateconference.
EAST CALAIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded a $43,600 grant to Foster Farm Botanicals, LLC, a grower and distributor of diverse organic products. The funds will be used to purchase and install a ground-mounted 74.4 kW solar array to provide the farm with 98% of its electrical load, enough to power the equivalent of eight homes.
Births
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Jasper Jacob Golden, was born Aug. 13, 2020, to Jennifer and Jacob Golden of Cabot.
A boy, Colt Douglas Poland, was born Aug. 18, 2020, to Emmaline Poland and Christopher Laplante of Bethel.
A girl, Louisa Lee Xenia Homick, was born Aug. 19, 2020, to Bryce and Eliza (Burns) Homick of Bethel.
A girl, Amelia Elizabeth Sawyer, was born Aug. 22, 2020, to Bradley and Samantha (Cutting) Sawyer of Montpelier.
A boy, Emery Ayo Belizaire, was born Aug. 24, 2020, to Elizabeth Sipple and Ralph Belizaire of Fayston.
A girl, Alma Marilyn Koch, was born Aug. 25, 2020, to Eric and Pamela (Issenman) Koch of Braintree.
A girl, Magdalene Brook Munro Malone, was born Aug. 27, 2020, to Alexandra Malone and Munro Brook of Montpelier.
College news
The following students have been selected for inclusion on the spring 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University:
Lane Celone of East Thetford; Lena Boudreau of Lake Elmore; Ethan Roberts of Lyndonville; Sylvia Gilbert of Montpelier; Kira Delhagen of Randolph; Nicole Perrin of Randolph Center; Peter Eckhardt of St. Johnsbury; Hannah Merson, Tyler Sherwin, both of Stowe; and Sofie Carlson of Wolcott.
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences announced that Sadie Lozier of Barre earned a place on the spring 2020 dean’s list.
Fraternal clubs
BARRE — American Legion Barre Post 10 officers have been elected for the year 2020-2021, to continue Legion and Auxiliary programs to benefit the veterans, children and youth, and communities we are here to serve.
For American Legion Barre Post 10: Melvin McKnight is Post Commander; Errol Briggs, 1st Vice Commander; Linda Fowler, 2nd Vice Commander and Adjutant; Dennis Minoli, Finance Officer; Stephen Weston, Chaplain and Historian; Ronald Tallman, Service Officer; Harold Breer Sr., Sergeant-at-arms; and Errol Briggs, Judge Advocate. Post management also has three Members-at-large: Marvin Carey, Brian Judd and Carl Thompson.
Officers of Sons of The American Legion Squadron 10 are: Dennis Barney, Squadron Commander; Steve England, Adjutant; Kevin Dodge, 1st Vice Commander; Duffy Ballard, 2nd Vice Commander; Lucas Herring, Finance Officer; David Buswell, Chaplain; Roy Willard, Sergeant-at-arms; and Ron Covey, Historian. Errol Briggs is Advisor.
Officers for American Legion Auxiliary Barre Unit 10: are Beverly Flint, President; Theresa Bauman, 1st Vice President; Doris Fournier, 2nd Vice President; Lisa Breer, Secretary; Marguerite Moore, Treasurer; Joanne Jewett, Chaplain; Holly Peake, Sergeant-at-arms; and Shannon Capron, Historian.
American Legion Riders Chapter 10 officers are: Shannon Capron Director; Marilyn Davis, Secretary; Katina Franks, Treasurer; Carl Thompson, Ride Captain; Marguerite Moore, Assistant Ride Captain; Shannon Capron, Historian; and Lewis Graham, Chaplain.
Outdoors
Assess water quality
MONTPELIER — We can all safely swim, fish and boat in Vermont’s lakes and ponds if we know what to look for. You can avoid the most common water quality concerns, potentially toxic blooms and E. coli, by following these steps:
Since heavy rainfall can cause or worsen conditions that can lead to high levels of E. coli, avoid swimming right after a storm.
Know what is and isn’t cyanobacteria blooms which can look like pea soup or spilled blue-green paint on the water. If the water is green and scummy, stay out, and keep children and pets away from the shoreline.
EAB awareness
MONTPELIER — Sept. 12–19 has been designated as Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week in Vermont. This wood-boring beetle, first found in Vermont in 2018, is now confirmed in eight Vermont counties.
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, in collaboration with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets and University of Vermont Extension, encourages Vermonters of all ages to get involved by spreading awareness on social media, organizing a neighborhood ash tree tagging campaign, or planning a COVID-19-safe community EAB activity during the month of September. The Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week Toolkit (http://go.uvm.edu/eab-toolkit), available at the website VTinvasives.org, includes many resources and ideas for activities.
Moose in the road
MONTPELIER — Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning, because this is breeding season for moose.
To avoid hitting them, always be aware of the danger; reduce your speed when you see “MOOSE CROSSING” signs along the highway; drive defensively and don’t overdrive your headlights; if you see a moose ahead, slow down or stop.
Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose:
— Route 105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield.
— Route 114 from East Burke to Canaan.
— Route 2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury.
— Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights.
—Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier.
— Route 12 from Worcester to Elmore.
— Route 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Route 109 intersection.
Thank you
Our special thank you to all who sent cards, gifts and flowers for our 70th Wedding Anniversary! Also a great thank you to WCAX Channel 3 for recognizing our milestone with a very kind and thoughtful piece. Thanks, too, to our sons, Kyle and Clark, and their partners, Theresa and Jeb, for making the day the best possible. May God bless you all each day.
Our love and God bless, — Stan and Helen Amadon
UVM Ext. 4-H
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H will host VTeen Science Exploration from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. every Wednesday from Sept. 16 to Dec. 16. The virtual science cafés will introduce Grades 7-12 to topics ranging from living robots and environmental health to nanotechnology and climate change. All cafés are free although preregistration is required to get the Zoom meeting link. For more information, visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements.
BURLINGTON — 4-H At Home offers programs and activities for kids of all ages with topics ranging from veterinary science, civic engagement and environmental leadership to gardening and nutrition, babysitting and learning to code. All are open to both 4-H members and non-4-H’ers. For more information, visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/4-h-home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.