BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Logan Christopher King, was born July 9, 2021, to Kristy Engelhard and Christopher King, of Chelsea.
A daughter, Cecelia Rae Kreis, was born July 10, 2021, to Ryan and Megan (Domey) Kreis, of Plainfield.
A daughter, Alanis LaVonne Bishop, was born July 12, 2021, to Bethanie Meyer and Justin Bishop, of Craftsbury Common.
A daughter, Chavot Rihan-Evelinn Young, was born July 16, 2021, to Morgan Clark, of Concord.
Copley Hospital
A son, Alexander Robert Cote, was born July 1, 2021, to Sandra and Paul Cote, of Albany.
A daughter, Scarlette April Godfrey, was born July 1, 2021, to Emily Lavalette and Craig Godfrey, of Montgomery Center.
A daughter, Madeline Iris Gadue, was born July 13, 2021, to Felicia Mossey, of Jeffersonville.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Wyatt Oliver Adams, was born July 7, 2021, to Kirsten Newton and Ryan Adams, of Bethel.
A son, Everett Aaron Campbell, was born July 8, 2021, to Aaron and Katie (Orr) Campbell, of Barre.
A son, Ronin Luc Cheverier, was born July 10, 2021, to Sharon and Ryan Cheverier, of Quechee.
A son, Henry Thomas Ames, was born July 13, 2021, to Oliver and Kaitlin (McDonagh) Ames, of Montpelier.
YOUTH NEWS
Summer at the libraryCabot, Marshfield, Plainfield — The Cabot, Jaquith and Cutler libraries have collaborated to offer a variety of programs for the summer, including “Tales and Tails” storytimes, visual arts, STEAM and graphic novel workshops, Storytelling and Improv Theater Camp, Dungeons and Dragons, and Family Fun Nights! Visit any library’s website for more information and registration information. www.cabotlibrary.com; cutlerlibrary.org; www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. All programs are generously funded through a special grant from Vermont Afterschool.
4-H Horse ShowNEW HAVEN — Vermont 4-H club members gathered at the Addison County Fair and Field Days site for the annual Vermont 4-H Horse Show. Elyza Bird, a former 4-H’er from Benson, served as the ring mistress. Winners included the following:
ENGLISH DIVISION (based on combined scores in equitation, trail, pleasure and either road hack or hunter under saddle classes) —
Senior English Champion, Megan Carson, South Londonderry; Reserve, Vivienne Babbott, Hinesburg.
Junior English Champion, Piper Thompson, Hinesburg; Reserve, Adaline Ploof, Westford.
Advanced Beginner English Champion, Emma Sibley, Milton; Reserve, Emma Cater, Colchester.
Beginner English Champion, Elyse Thurber, Brattleboro; Reserve. Ivy Lea-Simons, Shelburne.
WESTERN DIVISION (based on combined scores from equitation, trail, performance and pleasure classes) —
Senior/Junior Western Champion, Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts; Reserve, Elizabeth Brown, Vernon.
GYMKHANA (speed pattern racing and timed games on horseback) —
Senior Gymkhana Champion, Megan Carson, South Londonderry; Reserve, Jenna Dolloph, Chester.
Junior Gymkhana Champion, Madison Markwell, Greenfield, Massachusetts; Reserve, Emma Cater, Colchester.
Beginner Gymkhana Champion, Rylie Mitchell, Northfield, Massachusetts; Reserve, Logan Claypool, Milton.
OPEN DRIVING — Champion, Madeline Tylenda, Essex Junction.
In addition to competing in classes, the 4-H’ers’ scores from fitting and showmanship, quiz bowl, judging, a general knowledge written exam and 4-H project class were combined for a final score and placement in the 4-H Division —
High Point 4-H Champion (highest overall score in the 4-H Division), Vivienne Babbott, Hinesburg.
Senior 4-H Champion, Vivienne Babbott, Hinesburg; Reserve, Faith Ploof, Westford. As senior champion, Vivienne also won the Paul Quinn Memorial Award, given to honor a longtime supporter of the Vermont 4-H Horse Show and 4-H horse program.
Junior 4-H Champion, Rose Ouimet, Castleton; Reserve, Adaline Ploof, Westford.
Advanced Beginner 4-H Champion, Jillian Murdough, Essex Junction; Reserve, Emma Sibley, Milton.
Beginner 4-H Champion, Logan Claypool, Milton; Reserve, Ivy Lea-Simons, Shelburne.
Special awards
Fitting and Showmanship Champion, Paityn Paradee, Swanton.
Melissa Issler Alumni Equitation Class for 4-H alumni, Kassidy Wyman, Cambridgeport.
Jim Wallace Memorial Pleasure Class Award (first-place winner in this class), Vivienne Babbott, Hinesburg.
Marci Mac plaque (winner of the versatility class), Megan Carson, South Londonderry.
Outstanding 4-H Member Award (for overall achievement in the UVM Extension 4-H horse program), Faith Ploof, Westford. Eligibility for this award includes participation in three New England 4-H Horse Shows at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and selection three times for Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup in Kentucky.
4-H Club Award, Whispering Pines 4-H Club, Westford. This award goes to the club with the highest combined scores in the general knowledge test and judging, quiz bowl, fitting and showmanship and 4-H project classes.
4-H Hippology ContestNEW HAVEN — More than 40 Vermont 4-H club members took part in the State 4-H Horse Hippology Contest at the Addison County Fair and Field Days site. It was one of several events held during the annual Vermont 4-H Horse Show. The top scorers through 10th place in each division received a rosette ribbon:
Juniors (8-10): Ivy Lea-Simons, Shelburne (first); Giselle Fenoff, Danville (second); Addison Erickson, Florence (third); Paityn Paradee, Swanton (fourth); Elyse Thurber, Brattleboro (fifth).
Juniors (11-13): Rose Ouimet, Castleton (first); Emma Sibley, Milton (second); Kelsey Paradee, Swanton (third); Annabel Carson, South Londonderry (fourth); Madison Markwell, Greenfield, Massachusetts (fifth); Addie Ploof, Westford (sixth); Jillian Murdough, Essex Junction (seventh); Emma Cater, Colchester (eighth); Seanna Erickson, Florence (ninth); Samantha Provost, Milton (10th).
Seniors (14 and older): Emma Cushman, Barre (first); Grace Parks, Essex Junction (second); Faith Ploof, Westford (third); Vivienne Babbott, Hinesburg (fourth); Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts (fifth); Haileigh Demers, Westford (sixth); Katherine Heath, Bristol (seventh); Madeline Tylenda, Essex Junction (eighth); Jasmine Mooney, St. Johnsbury (ninth); Jenna Dolloph, Chester (10th).
COLLEGE NEWS
Rochester Institute of Technology graduates include Rhiannon Howe, of Montpelier, BFA in interior design; and Tanya Bou-Nacklie, of Morrisville, ME in microelectronics manufacturing engineering.
Rowan Clymer, of Stowe, has been placed on the Gettysburg College spring 2021 dean’s honor list.
Lillian Riddle, of Barre, has been named to the spring 2021 Knox College dean’s list.
MILESTONES
Voyer and Young anniversariesCALAIS — Roland and Doris Voyer celebrated their 50+1 wedding anniversary; they had to cancel their 50th anniversary party in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. They were married April 18, 1970, at St. Norbert Church in Hardwick.
On June 26, while attending the 50th wedding anniversary party for Doris’s sister, Jeannine and Joseph Young, in Craftsbury, Roland and Doris were surprised to find the Youngs had prepared a bouquet of their wedding flowers, yellow gladiolas, and provided a cake with the couple’s wedding photo depicted in the frosting.
AROUND STATE
Cancer screeningSTATEWIDE — Millions of people delayed medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local oncologists are participating in a new initiative encouraging Vermonters to schedule potentially lifesaving cancer screenings.
The “Time to Screen” campaign provides assistance and educational resources to help adults screen for six common cancers: breast, colorectal, cervical, prostate, lung and skin. The initiative lets consumers access information on the importance of screening and find local cancer screening locations through a website and toll-free hotline.
Research has shown a considerable drop in cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment for older adults in 2020, including an 85% decline in breast cancer screenings and a 75% decline in colon cancer screenings. Time to Screen is engaging oncology practices, medical professionals and employers in Vermont to reverse this trend, equipping adults with resources that could help them catch cancer early.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of death in Vermont. Black adults have higher death rates than all other racial/ethnic groups for many cancer types. Cancer is the leading cause of death for Hispanic and Latino adults. Social determinants of health, including incomes, health literacy and physical access to care, contribute to these disparities.
“Time to Screen” is a partnership between COA, a national non-profit advocacy group dedicated solely to independent oncology practices and the patients they serve, and CancerCare, a national non-profit that provides free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Screening recommendations are based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) guidelines.
People can visit www.TimeToScreen.org or call toll-free 1-855-53-SCREEN (1-855-537-2733) to learn more about cancer screenings and find a convenient location.
Sugar makers honoredWESTFORD — The board of directors of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association 2021 Maple Awards were presented by Sam Cutting IV at the Association’s Annual Meeting held on Zoom, as follows: Outstanding Sugar Maker Award to James Buck, Washington, Vermont; Vermont Maple Person of the Year to Mark Cannella, UVM Extension; and Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award to Mark Isselhardt, UVM Extension.
Sugar makers webinarBURLINGTON — A free webinar series offered through University of Vermont Extension covers topics of interest to maple producers from maple production and forestry practices to business management. Eight online sessions will be held from late-July to October. A separate registration is required for each webinar with the deadline to register 48 hours prior to the 7 p.m. start time; go to www.maplemanager.org to register online. Topics and dates are as follows:
July 28 — Maple Start-Up Profiles and Financial Benchmarks
Aug. 11 — Best Practices for Birch Syrup Flavor
Aug. 25 — Sugarbush Inventory Methods
Sept. 15 — Sap-Only Enterprises
Sept. 29 — Binding Contracts and Legal Agreements
Oct. 13 — Maple Forests and Carbon
Oct. 27 — Northeast Forest Land Taxes and Programs
Shooting rangesMONTPELIER — Vermont Fish and Wildlife is offering shooting range improvement grants to encourage upgrades of shooting ranges for enhanced safety and operation; $80,000 in grant funds will be available this year. Ranges that receive these grants must provide at least 20 hours of public use per month when in operation and be open at reasonable times for hunter education courses.
The Shooting Range Improvement Grant Program seeks grant applications from clubs and government agencies involved in the operation of shooting ranges, including archery ranges; applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Eligible projects include shooting range re-development, noise abatement structures, safety berms, shooting pads and stations, and the construction or improvement of access roads and parking lots. Grant money may also be used for lead mitigation, such as recycling, reducing range floor surface drainage, or liming range property.
For further information or to download an application packet, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com or email nicole.meier@vermont.gov or call (802) 318-1347.
Cyanobacteria dangerBURLINGTON — Cyanobacteria blooms can produce toxins harmful to humans and animals, and health officials want you to know what cyanobacteria blooms look like so you can avoid them while enjoying Vermont’s waters. People are encouraged to go to healthvermont.gov/cyanobacteria to see a video of what cyanobacteria look like, and photos of what is — and isn’t — a bloom.
Reentry housingWATERBURY — Vermont Department of Corrections is partnering with 15 community organizations to provide reentry housing and services to incarcerated individuals released from correctional facilities. Vermont DOC is funding 274 beds/apartments with the 15 housing providers, including two new Community Justice Centers. Housing will be offered in every district, including in Lamoille and Orange counties, where DOC housing has not existed before. Visit doc.vermont.gov online to find partner organizations on the Public Listing.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
