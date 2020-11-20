Around the state
Family caregivers
November is National Family Caregivers Month, an opportunity to honor family caregivers as the backbone of our home and community-based support system for Vermonters who are aging or living with a disability. According to the National Center on Caregiving, more than 40 million Americans, including 64,000 Vermonters, provide care for a loved one who has a disability, is chronically ill, or is aging, and spend an average of 20 hours per week providing care. The Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) works to support older Vermonters and Vermonters with disabilities through a comprehensive system of long-term services and supports, including supports for family caregivers.
Humanities honored
MONTPELIER — Vermont Humanities recently won one of four 2020 Schwartz Prizes for best public humanities programming in the U.S. for Vermont Reads 2019: “March: Book One.” The award is given by the Federation of State Humanities Councils at its annual conference.
Dragonheart fun-raiser
Dragonheart Vermont’s offers its Fall/Winter Virtual Fun-Raiser to support local businesses and wellness programs for breast cancer survivors. Visit http://bit.ly/dhvt_kickcancer) for handcrafted, home, leisure and useful everyday items as gift options.
Grants available
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) announced funds are available for outdoor recreation grants via the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). These funds will be available to state municipalities to conserve lands and develop infrastructure dedicated to outdoor recreation. Applications are due no later than noon Dec. 14. Grant awards will be made in Spring 2021. For more information and to download the application, visit http://fpr.vermont.gov/recreation/grants/lwcf.
Crafts festival
BURLINGTON — The 31st Women’s Festival of Crafts will go virtual for the 2020 Holiday Season. Visit www.womensfestivalofcrafts.com for direct links to over 80 Vermont artists.
Asylum-seekers
Montpelier’s Central Vermont Refugee Action Network (CVRAN) is one of several grassroots community groups across Vermont who are working to empty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers — one family at a time. The organizations are hosting a total of 20 asylum-seekers in Vermont communities; these are people who fled persecution and violence in their countries of birth, only to encounter the same in U.S. detention facilities. Now they have been released to official local sponsors as they await their court hearings.
In a Giving Tuesday fundraiser, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, six members of the NH-VT Asylum Seekers Network have joined in a statewide effort. They are asking for the money needed both to support the asylum seekers currently finding a haven here in Vermont, and to provide legal bonds and sponsorships for others who are detained in crowded and inhumane conditions.
The coalition aims to raise $10,000, all of which will go directly toward helping people seeking asylum to relocate to Vermont and receive the support they need as they move through the immigration courts. Besides CVRAN, the cooperating groups in the network are: Brattleboro, Community Asylum Seekers Project; Rutland, Bridge to Rutland; Randolph, Randolph Area Asylum Seekers Support; Burlington, Chittenden Asylum Seekers Assistance Network; and St. Johnsbury, Northeast Kingdom Asylum Seekers Assistance Network.
To contribute, donate via PayPal — only on Dec. 1 — https//caspvt.org/givingtuesday
Elder abuse
MONTPELIER — The Attorney General’s Elder Protection Initiative (EPI) and the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) announced the release of a help guide for older Vermonters experiencing abuse or exploitation. The guide, “Finding Help: Abuse, Exploitation and Neglect in Later Life,” explains the different kinds of elder abuse and exploitation, the nonprofit programs and services available in Vermont to help these victims, and a how-to on reporting for government investigation and response. For more information, visit <https://ago.vermont.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/HelpGuide.pdf>.
Around town
Common Spirit
NORTHFIELD — The 4th Annual Common Spirit Celebration to be held Friday, Dec. 4, on the Town Common, has been canceled per state mandate prohibiting public social gatherings.
Artisans’ Sale
MORETOWN — The Moretown Artisans’ Sale is moving online this holiday shopping season to make it easier for consumers to find locally made, quality gifts, but still shop in a safe and convenient manner. Start shopping right away at moretownartisan.com.
Foodbank donation
The Vermont Lions’ Charities Past District Governor Ken Emery and Rick Theken from Barre Lions Club donated $15,000 to Vermont Foodbank representative Allison Mindel.
New podcast
BARRE — Downstreet Housing & Community Development (Downstreet), central Vermont’s nonprofit affordable housing and community development organization, has launched a new podcast, Community Pulse with Eileen Peltier. The show features conversations with community members, partners and leaders about initiatives, local news and the future of central Vermont through the lens of social progress.
Winter boots
WILLISTON — Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel has joined the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) to support people experiencing homelessness by donating 145 pairs of warm winter boots.
Births
Copley Hospital
A boy, Solomon Wilder Khan, was born Oct. 17, 2020, to Daniel and Kristin (Dewey) Khan of Montgomery Center.
A boy,, Connor Richard Putvain, was born Nov. 5, 2020, to Destiny Wilcox and Morgan Putvain of Hyde Park.
CVM
A boy, Kyler David Francis, was born Oct. 27, 2020, to Michael and Genesis Francis.
Gifford Medical Center
A girl was born Nov. 2, 2020, to Briana LaPan and Patrick Martin Jr. of Northfield.
A boy, Ryker Jace Robbins Babin, was born Nov. 3, 2020, to Brandy Robbins and Jaime Babin of Williamstown.
A girl, Reece Charity Carrien, was born Nov. 4, 2020, to Alina Schenkman and Aaron Carrien of Barre.
A girl, Dakota Payton Cook, was born Nov. 7, 2020, to Maria Schwarz and Zachary Cook of Bridgewater.
Log In
